Fargo Featured: Water Mains and Hydrants
(Fargo, ND) -- Ben Dow, Public Works Operations Director with the City of Fargo. The Water Mains & Hydrants division operates under the Public Services department in Fargo. Their job is to take care of the water services going to every home and business in the city, maintain Fargo's hydrants, and keep the more than 540 miles of water piping in the city in working order. That piping consists of a combination of three materials; PVC Piping, concrete, and in some cases cast iron. Dow says the cast iron pipes have caused water main breaks in the past, largely because of Fargo's acidic soil.
New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
New renderings for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment on University Drive S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New renderings have been released for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment project on University Drive South in Fargo. The ‘BLOC’ will stretch the entire block from 16th to 17th Avenue South. This is the strip mall with Duane’s House of Pizza and Great Wall Chinese Restaurant.
Traffic and parking alerts for Monster Jam on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monster Jam is revving back into the FARGODOME on Saturday, February 4, and the city of Fargo says to be prepared for increased traffic and congestion. Two shows are happening at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The doors open one hour before each show.
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
Boys and Girls Club CEO: "We're here to beg for improvements" at North Dakota Health and Human Services
(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: Sara Stolt, the Deputy Commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services provided a written response to WDAY News First regarding the complaints made by Robin Nelson. "The Department has made investments in updating the background check process over the last 5 years. In 2018, the...
West Fargo Police Department awarded AAA North Dakota Traffic Safety Grant
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department was awarded a AAA North Dakota traffic safety grant to assist in purchasing roadside flares. The competitive grant process gives priority to requests addressing roadside responder safety. “The West Fargo Police Department is grateful for the support from AAA North Dakota...
CBRE negotiates sales of 111 acres of land in Fargo
CBRE has arranged the acquisition of 111 acres of developable land in Fargo, North Dakota. The site was acquired by Hyde Development in a transaction that closed Oct. 14, 2022. A sale price was not disclosed. The new development will be known as Dakota Commerce Center North and can accommodate...
Shinedown coming to 2023 Red River Valley Fair
(West Fargo, ND) -- Another headlining act has been announced for the 2023 Red River Valley Fair. Rockers 'Shinedown' will take the grandstand stage on Friday, July 14th during the '10 best days of summer'. The rock band, which formed in 2001, is joining a star-studded lineup for the fair,...
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
Arrest made following South Fargo shelter in place order being lifted
A Fargo man who barricaded himself in a home with a gun Wednesday night is arrested on mutiple warrants. Police say 23 year old Patrick Opdahl fired the weapon and pointed it at people inside the house on the 38 hundred block of 21st Street South. He was arrested on...
Shelter in place ordered for South Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A South Fargo neighborhood is under a shelter in place order as police are responding to a person who is suicidal. Just before 8:00 Wednesday night people in the area of the 3800 blocks of 21st and 22nd Streets South are asked to stay away from windows and move to the basement. Officers say the man has a gun.
Sanford Health hospitals in Fargo seeking public input on blood loss clinical trial
(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford officials are asking for feedback from the public regarding a nationwide clinical trial surrounding a blood coagulating drug. Sanford Fargo is looking to participate in a national clinical trial and they are looking for feedback from F-M area residents. The trial looks to study a blood clotting drug named Kcentra®, otherwise known as 4-factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrate. The FDA approved drug is currently use to reverse the effects of blood thinning medications for patients that require surgery.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Crash in Richland County injures two
(Mooreton, ND) -- Two women were hurt when two-vehicles collided in Richland County Thursday night. It happened on County Road 1, three miles north of Mooreton, just before 5:30pm. The State Patrol says 42-year-old Robyn Opatril of Wahpeton was driving a vehicle that failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by a car driven by 39-year-old Leslie Reiland of Colfax.
Three arrested in Fargo after pickup truck stolen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in stealing a pickup truck in Fargo Saturday. Police were called to a south Fargo business where they say a man left his pickup running outside. Officers found security footage and developed descriptions of three people and a second vehicle involved in the incident.
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
Fargo Police Department issue tips on reporting financial crimes
(Fargo, ND) -- If you're the victim of a financial crime such as theft, forgery or fraud, where the crime happened is important when it comes to what agency will handle your case. The Fargo Police Department says if your incident happened online, including via email, over the phone or...
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
Polk County Sheriff's Office: Garage fire damage mitigated following "good samaritan" pulling flaming vehicle from structure
(Gentilly, MN) -- Authorities are crediting a "Good Samaritan" for preventing a rural home from being set on fire in Gentilly. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of a garage fire at approximately 2:30 p.m on February 3rd. Following an investigation, authorities say the fire started with a skid-steer parked in a garage attached to a home.
