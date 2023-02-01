Read full article on original website
Gunman Goes on Rampage at DC Metro Station Leaving Worker Dead and 3 Injured
A gunman went on a rampage Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C., shooting people seemingly at random after altercations on a public bus and at the Potomac Avenue Metro station. In the end, authorities said a Metro employee was killed and three other people were injured. The suspected shooter, identified by authorities as 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman, of Southeast D.C., was tackled by passengers on the Metro train and is in custody.
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, Killed
A Metro transit employee was tragically killed at a Washington, D.C. train station while trying to stop a gunman who had already shot and wounded others. According to reports, the incident occurred at the Capitol South Station, where the shooter began firing at people on the platform. The Metro transit employee, who has not been identified, bravely attempted to intervene and stop the shooter. Sadly, the employee was shot and killed in the process.
DC councilman calls for 'increased police presence' after touting 'biggest reduction to MPD we've ever seen'
A Washington, D.C. councilman is calling for an increase in police presence after a shooting in the metro system, but voted for a $15 million cut to the police budget in 2020.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
'Say his name, Sergio Flores' | Student who reportedly overdosed at Wakefield High School dies
ARLINGTON, Va. — A student who reportedly overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School on Tuesday has died, officials told WUSA9 on Thursday night. The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) told WUSA9 that the student was a freshman special education English learner. PTSA President Judith Davis said the...
Mayor Bowser announces new round of tutoring that will serve thousands of DC students
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new round of high-impact tutoring that will serve another 3,600 students in the District. Bowser made the announcement at the Cardozo Education Campus Library where she was accompanied by Cardozo students and staff. The new round of tutoring...
Marylanders could be owed cash, property from state comptroller's office
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman urges Marylanders to check the Maryland Comptroller's Office's Unclaimed Property database to see if they can be reunited with cash and property that is rightfully theirs. "The Unclaimed Property program strives to reunite Marylanders with money or items that have ended up in the state's custody," Comptroller Lierman said. "Everyone should check the list to see if your name or a family member's name is there. The discovery could be life changing! The property could include long-forgotten bank accounts, stocks or jewelry left in safety deposit boxes or other items of quality." Nearly 33 million...
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.
A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
