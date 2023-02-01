BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman urges Marylanders to check the Maryland Comptroller's Office's Unclaimed Property database to see if they can be reunited with cash and property that is rightfully theirs. "The Unclaimed Property program strives to reunite Marylanders with money or items that have ended up in the state's custody," Comptroller Lierman said. "Everyone should check the list to see if your name or a family member's name is there. The discovery could be life changing! The property could include long-forgotten bank accounts, stocks or jewelry left in safety deposit boxes or other items of quality." Nearly 33 million...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO