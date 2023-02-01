TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Kings and Queens of Corbet’s is upon us! With the weather window locked in for Feb. 4-11 let a week packed full of music, skiing and events commence!. Kick off Royal Week at the Kings & Queens of Corbet’s Opening Party. Ardalan is sure to bring the energy as the night’s headliner, but you also won’t want to miss Lorne B kick the night off and DJ Crayon close it out.

