buckrail.com
Harsh winter conditions increase mountain lion activity in Teton Valley
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Following an incident Monday that resulted in the killing of a mountain lion near Tetonia, Idaho Fish and Game are reminding the public that extra vigilance is required when people and their pets live in close proximity to these animals. Monday’s incident involved the loss...
buckrail.com
Groundhog Day: Phil says six more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney, Pa. — The prediction has been made. North America will see six more weeks of winter according to Punxsutawney Phil. This morning, Feb. 2, at Gobblers Knobb Park, Phil emerged from his burrow and directed a handler to read his prediction scroll. “I see that everyone knows their...
buckrail.com
48 hours left to vote for Best of Jackson Hole 2023!
JACKSON, Wyo. — We are down to the final 48 hour countdown for voting for Best of Jackson Hole 2023!. With over 20 close categories and a couple ties, make sure to vote for your favorite bar, river guide, and more before TOMORRW at 11:59PM MST!. Make sure to...
buckrail.com
A first look at 130 Penny Lane, Thayne
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day, three local missing persons cases remain unsolved
JACKSON, Wyo. — Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day which aims to raise awareness for missing person cases that remain unsolved. In Wyoming, there are currently 85 missing person cases listed on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website dedicated to all the active missing person cases in the state. The cases date as far back as 1974 to as recent as Jan. 23.
eastidahonews.com
How a local construction crew is surviving the blistering cold temperatures
IDAHO FALLS – Though numerous schools across eastern Idaho are closed Monday due to record-breaking freezing temperatures, for many people it’s just another working day, and some are outside battling the extreme cold trying to stay warm. Montana Kottkey, 23, and his crew of 12 with NV Construction...
buckrail.com
Construction halted on wastewater facility connected to “glamping” site on state trust lands
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction of a wastewater facility at the headwaters of the Fish Creek watershed on Wyoming State Lands has been halted due to a stay issued by the court. The facility is part of the dome-style “glamping” sites project off of Moose-Wilson Road. On June...
buckrail.com
Preliminary work begins on new Snake River Bridge
WILSON, Wyo. — This week, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will begin extracting gravel and clearing trees in preparation for the work that will take place over the next two seasons for the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22.
buckrail.com
Royal Week kicks off tomorrow in Teton Village
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Kings and Queens of Corbet’s is upon us! With the weather window locked in for Feb. 4-11 let a week packed full of music, skiing and events commence!. Kick off Royal Week at the Kings & Queens of Corbet’s Opening Party. Ardalan is sure to bring the energy as the night’s headliner, but you also won’t want to miss Lorne B kick the night off and DJ Crayon close it out.
buckrail.com
Officials shoot mountain lion after altercation at Victor home
VICTOR, Idaho. — A mountain lion was shot at a Victor home on Monday after it killed the family’s dog and was deemed a public safety concern. The family first called Teton County Sheriff’s Office who referred them to Idaho State Police (ISP). ISP sent a resident deputy in the area to the home.
buckrail.com
$10K to fund more EV charging in Teton County
JACKSON, Wyo. — Ten thousand dollars in funding from the Teton Conservation District will finance an initiative by Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities (YTCC) to install more electric vehicle chargers in specific locations across Teton County. Next Monday, YTCC will launch its “Level 2 Charging Program” which aims to target workplace...
eastidahonews.com
Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater
AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate. The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.
cowboystatedaily.com
Property Tax Relief A Possibility In Wyoming After 16% Jump Last Year, 36% In Teton County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the last 40 years, the Wyoming Realtors Association has been trying to separate residential from the “all other” category of taxing property to allow more flexibility in handling the assessment and valuation of those properties. Residential property now...
capcity.news
Biden/Harris Administration announces $480K for Teton County to improve roads
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A, Grant Program, including a $480,000 action plan grant for Teton County. The competitive grant program, established by President...
county17.com
FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming
CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
buckrail.com
Official Kings & Queens entertainment lineup announced: Hosted by Continuum
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Celebrate the opening of the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s weather window and arguably the rowdiest week in Jackson Hole. Continuum hosts the scene and brings the vibes as the official entertainment and lodging partner of the 2023 competition. Kings and Queens official opening...
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Cruella
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Not a fan of dogs? A question we never ask our audience, but in this case, we’re asking because Cruella de Cat is our pick for Pet of the Week! Cruella is a lovely villain to the pupperoos but enjoys people, other cats, and of course listening to her legend song.
eastidahonews.com
One person dead in crash as crews urge caution on slick roads
TETONIA — One person is dead after a major crash on State Highway 33 and all lanes in the area of the wreck remain blocked as of 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened at mile marker 131 west of Tetonia. Idaho Transporation Department spokesman...
eastidahonews.com
Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’
TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
Gun malfunction reportedly stopped bar fight from turning into shooting
SWAN VALLEY — Court records in the case against Matthew Roberson reveal he tried to shoot a man twice, but his gun failed to fire both times. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Roberson, of Swan Valley, in connection to the attempted shooting since Friday. He was found Tuesday morning and taken into custody. The probable cause affidavit revealed Roberson was accused of trespassing at the victim’s...
