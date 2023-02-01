ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KING 5

Crash victim attempts to revive suit against Seattle, judge denies motion

SEATTLE — A cash victim was in court Friday, attempting to revive a lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The case centers around a 2006 incident when a vehicle fleeing police crashed into a retaining wall in Seward Park. Channary Hor, 16 at the time of the crash, was a passenger in the vehicle and alleges in the lawsuit that Seattle police violated department policy and pursued the vehicle she was in.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
In Homeland Security

Coming Soon! Season 3: Reinvestigating the Unsolved Murder of Linda Malcom

AMU’s Cold Case Team is back for Season 3 of Break the Case!. This season we’re investigating the murder of Linda Malcom, a Navy veteran who was killed in Port Orchard, Washington in 2008. Her case was submitted to the team by Linda’s nephew, AMU student, Mike Booker. Follow AMU professor Jennifer Bucholtz and her investigative partner, George Jared, as they work to identify the person who stabbed Linda multiple times and then set her house on fire.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
q13fox.com

Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Male pedestrian killed Jan. 16 in Federal Way identified

The 36-year-old man who was struck by a driver and killed on Jan. 16 in Federal Way has been identified. Joshua King, 36, died of multiple blunt injuries, according to King County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death is ruled an accident. Federal Way Police Department officials told the Federal Way Mirror that the suspected driver returned to the scene the night of the incident and was interviewed as part of the investigation.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING 5

1 killed in shooting at Graham residence

GRAHAM, Wash. — One man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Graham, Pierce County Sherriff's Department (PCSD) officials confirmed. PCSD responded just before 9 a.m. to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had been shot in the backyard of a residence near a shed. The...
GRAHAM, WA
KATU.com

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Man injured in E Olive Way apartment shooting

A man was shot in the hip and police were searching for a suspect after a Saturday morning shooting in the 1400 block of E Olive Way. Police responded to an E Olive Way apartment building around 7:45 AM where a 911 caller directed them to the gunshot wound victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury to his hip.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man found guilty of double murder of his elderly parents

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 30-year-old has been convicted for killing both his elderly parents in Thurston County in 2021. On Jan. 31, Josiah Sweeney was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon and assault in violation of a no-contact order. On Oct....
OLYMPIA, WA

