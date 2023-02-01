Read full article on original website
Here Are The 16 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Mississippi
Visitors to the Magnolia State come from around the world to indulge in Mississippi cuisine, relax on the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, fish its excellent fishing lakes, and enjoy local college sporting events. Mississippi is also unexpectedly scenic, with many hidden natural gems worth exploring, not to mention plenty of history and culture to enjoy. When visiting, it might be tempting to search for the best hotels or campgrounds, but why not opt for a lodging experience that is more unique and exciting? If you choose from any of these 16 best places to stay in Mississippi, you’ll surely find any one of them to be perfectly homey and inviting. We’re so confident you’ll love them that you may not want to leave!
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
Who is running for Mississippi’s statewide offices in 2023?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office released the 2023 candidates who have qualified for statewide government positions. The following candidates qualified for the 2023 election: Candidates for State of Mississippi Governor Candidates for State of Mississippi Lt. Governor Candidates for State of Mississippi Attorney General Candidates for State of Mississippi Secretary […]
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond
A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
Mississippi Sound Coalition meeting on Bonnet Carre Spillway
The Mississippi Sound Coalition held a special meeting this afternoon. The Harrison County supervisor’s conference room was filled with several Coast and statewide leaders to discuss the next steps in the Bonnet Carre Spillway lawsuit. In January, the U.S. District Court ruled that the U.S. Corps of Engineers must...
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
My 20 Favorite Experiences In Mississippi I Tell Visitors Not To Miss
Since my daughter graduated from Ole Miss and ended up staying in Mississippi, I’ve spent much time there over the past 12 years. Mississippi is worth getting to know, but you need to include some cool places not in the most well-known towns to find them. Here are my 20 favorite Mississippi experiences that I tell visitors not to miss. How many have you done?
Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend
Doctor, Mississippi governor clash over private Medicaid discussion
JACKSON, Miss. — Video above: Mississippi lawmakers gathered at the Capitol on Thursday to bring attention to what they called a "health care crisis." Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.
State receives grant to help start Mississippi field school to teach historic woodworking, masonry, preservation techniques
Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation...
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Feb. 3-5
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 3-5) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Circus on Ice – Friday – Natchez Mimosas and Mortgages – Saturday – Jackson Pilates and Mimosas – Saturday – […]
Nominations open for second annual Mississippi Makers Challenge
The Mississippi Manufacturers Association is calling for nominations for the second annual Mississippi Makers Challenge. The contest is sponsored by Hancock Whitney and it’s all to find the coolest thing in the Magnolia State. Products featured in this scavenger hunt range from automobiles to aircrafts, all the way down...
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials […]
