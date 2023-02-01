ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

WV Attorney General vows to defend abortion limits

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia’s abortion laws have been on the books less than five months, but they’re already facing multiple attacks in court. In September Governor Jim Justice signed a complete ban on the practice with few exceptions. Last month an abortion pill manufacturer filed suit, and this week the state’s only abortion […]
WSAZ

Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors passes W.Va. House

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After roughly an hour of debate on the West Virginia House floor, a bill prohibiting gender altering surgeries and medication for those under 18 years of age was passed by lawmakers. The bill passed 84 to 10 Friday morning in the House chambers. Thursday, one by...
WTRF- 7News

Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children

Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
WTAP

W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making news for his letter he is sending to GOP Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. Morrisey’s letter to McCarthy is asking for U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to testify for what Morrisey is saying are “failures in addressing the fentanyl crisis.” Morrisey says that Dept. of Homeland Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are already being held accountable for this situation.
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
The Center Square

West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers

(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
WVNS

Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) —  Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
WTRF- 7News

Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
lootpress.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.8 Million for West Virginia to Improve Roads at the Local Level and Tackle National Traffic Fatalities

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in West Virginia. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.
