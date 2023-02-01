Read full article on original website
WV Attorney General vows to defend abortion limits
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia’s abortion laws have been on the books less than five months, but they’re already facing multiple attacks in court. In September Governor Jim Justice signed a complete ban on the practice with few exceptions. Last month an abortion pill manufacturer filed suit, and this week the state’s only abortion […]
Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors passes W.Va. House
CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After roughly an hour of debate on the West Virginia House floor, a bill prohibiting gender altering surgeries and medication for those under 18 years of age was passed by lawmakers. The bill passed 84 to 10 Friday morning in the House chambers. Thursday, one by...
Pastors, teachers, doctors and advocates speak against bill to ban gender-affirming care in West Virginia
A new federal lawsuit is attempting to overturn West Virginia’s abortion ban passed into law last year. But first, the House chamber was packed this morning for a public hearing about HB 2007, a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in West Virginia. West Virginians speak out...
Gun, ammo purchase tracking in the crosshairs in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to ban credit card companies from tracking the purchase of guns and ammunition in the Mountain State. Some credit cards do that with an electronic code, and there are concerns they are creating a national database of gun owners. Critics say that’s a […]
Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children
Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
W.Va. Attorney General says he wants U.S. Secretary of State to be held accountable
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is making news for his letter he is sending to GOP Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. Morrisey’s letter to McCarthy is asking for U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to testify for what Morrisey is saying are “failures in addressing the fentanyl crisis.” Morrisey says that Dept. of Homeland Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland are already being held accountable for this situation.
$1.2 million to go towards quality housing in West Virginia
$1,229,158 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go towards helping those experiencing homelessness find resources and connect with vital services in West Virginia.
West Virginia bill would create a crime if you urinate or defecate in public
A bill would create a new crime in West Virginia if you would urinate or defecate in public. The bill, Senate Bill 540, was introduced on February 1. The bill says any person who willfully urinates or defecates in a public place, other than a public restroom, under circumstances where he or she knows or […]
Two judges charged after conspiring to help embattled former Judge Goldston avoid prosecution
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two West Virginia Family Court judges are now facing charges after conspiring to help embattled former Family Court Judge Louise Goldston avoid prosecution after she illegally searched a man’s home during a divorce hearing on March 4, 2020. The revelation comes just days after...
For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs
More than 200,000 West Virginia state employees rely on PEIA for health insurance. As the state agency faces a looming budget cliff, those on the insurance say change is urgently needed. For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia bill would allow felons to vote when released from prison
A West Virginia bill in the Senate would allow felons to vote when they are released from prison. The bill would amend a 1931 code relating to voting rights of formerly incarcerated individuals; and restoring suffrage for a person incarcerated for a felony conviction upon release. Senate Bill 38 would allow those who have been […]
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
West Virginia ranks atop list for how it treats remote workers
(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranks tops among states with a state income tax in a new ranking of how a state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers. In the National Taxpayers Union Foundation’s Remote Obligations And Mobility Index, West Virginia scored a 28.95 out of a potential 35 points. The five factors on the score were filing thresholds, reciprocity agreements, “convenience of the employer” rules, individual tax burden, and withholding thresholds. ...
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
Governor Jim Justice, WorkForce West Virginia announce alternative to layoffs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice and WorkForce West Virginia have announced an alternative to layoffs for businesses experiencing economic stress. Governor Jim Justice announced today that employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation (STC) Program through WorkForce West Virginia. This new program provides an alternative to layoffs for employers experiencing a […]
Kanawha jury awards former ALJ $2.2 million in retaliation case; Governor’s office says case will be appealed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury has awarded a former chief administrative law judge $2.2 million in connection with her retaliation case she filed against the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. The six-member jury reached its decision in the Rebecca Roush case this week after a...
Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to three counts of securities fraud. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
Spending plan to funnel state COVID dollars toward economic development draws criticism
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple speakers voiced concerns during a public hearing Thursday over West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s spending plan for federal dollars linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill 2883 and its plans to pump a large chuck of $1.3 billion in the Coronavirus State Fiscal...
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $1.8 Million for West Virginia to Improve Roads at the Local Level and Tackle National Traffic Fatalities
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in West Virginia. The competitive grant program, established by President Biden’s historic infrastructure law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways. The Department also launched a data visualization tool that shows crash hotspots that can help target needed resources.
