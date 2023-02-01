Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Local group helps aspiring chef on the Gulf Coast
Tonight at the Lady May, one lucky woman received some extra help in making her dreams come true. Margie Magee is a student at MGCCC with plans to complete her associate’s degree and become a chef. Today she was awarded the community college scholarship on behalf of the Mississippi...
wxxv25.com
Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue seeking homes for abandoned bunnies
Abandoned bunnies have been popping up all over the Gulf Coast. They may look cute and they may look cuddly, but many of these rabbits have been abused and abandoned, left in the wild to fend for themselves. Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue of South Mississippi has 50 domesticated rabbits...
WLOX
'Taking Care of Me' event helps you prioritize self-care
Happening Feb. 18th: Chandy Gras offers Mardi Gras fun for the whole family. Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is hosting Chandy Gras February 18th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It's an all day, family friendly event happening the same day as the Krewe of Gemini Parade in Downtown Gulfport. Twelve...
wxxv25.com
Camellia Society annual show in Gulfport
A long running show taking place tomorrow in Lyman will celebrate all things camellias!. In studio with more is Mississippi Gulf Coast Camellia Society President Jason Dean.
WLOX
Krewe of Neptune ‘Rules the World’ with 2023 Royalty
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100...
biloxinewsevents.com
‘Point in Time’ count of people experiencing homelessness in Gulfport
Members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Continuum of Care, led by Open Doors Homeless Coalition, were out early this morning conducting their annual ‘point in time’ count of people experiencing homelessness. The point in time is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single...
WLOX
Married couple of 50 years shares love story at Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The coast’s first parade of carnival season kicked off Saturday. Dozens drew in from in-state and out-of-state, filling the streets as the annual Ocean Springs Elks Parade rolled through downtown. The parade followed it’s traditional route from Beach Front to Washington Street. Many folks...
wxxv25.com
Couple pays off student meals at Orange Grove Elementary
Orange Grove Elementary received a generous donation to pay off school meals from the fall semester. Buster and Nelda Tindel donated $2,700 to their local elementary school. What was a small amount to them, is actually the largest donation to a Harrison County school in the last five years. Orange...
WLOX
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has...
wxxv25.com
Port damage exercise crucial to enabling fleet and adds jobs on the Coast
A training exercise for the Seabees was hosted today. The Port of Gulfport is hosting the Seabees Field Training exercise. It’s a full-on training operation which features new road installations, demolition, and port damage repairs. LCDR Mike Duffy with Underwater Construction Team 1 said, “Port damage repair is crucial to enabling our fleet and the ability for us to re-arm, re-fuel, and re-supply our fleet in order to enable and distribute maritime operations to keep our fleet in the flight.”
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian is a designated Tree City
Two live oak trees were donated to Church Park in Pass Christian. Church Park, located on Church Avenue, was an abandoned space until renovations took place by Kirk Kimball, alderman of ward three. Some of the renovations included new recreational equipment, painted basketball courts, water services, and more. With Pass...
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
wxxv25.com
15 different bat species found on the Gulf Coast
The Pass Christian Garden Club had a guest speaker from Mississippi State University talk about the benefits of bats on the Gulf Coast. Bats are not generally thought of as species that live in our area, using hollow trees, bridges, and abandoned buildings as homes. All 15 bat species found...
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Sound Coalition meeting on Bonnet Carre Spillway
The Mississippi Sound Coalition held a special meeting this afternoon. The Harrison County supervisor’s conference room was filled with several Coast and statewide leaders to discuss the next steps in the Bonnet Carre Spillway lawsuit. In January, the U.S. District Court ruled that the U.S. Corps of Engineers must...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport group brings iconic King Cakes back home
In broad daylight, six Coast residents assisted one another in smuggling King Cakes across state lines. On Sunday morning, the group traveled from Gulfport to New Orleans for their mission to purchase as many Dong Phuong King Cakes as possible, which ended up being 52. The group loves the Vietnamese...
wxxv25.com
Customers gearing up for first Mardi Gras parade in Ocean Springs
Revelers are gearing up for the first set of parades to roll this Saturday in Ocean Springs. Mardi Gras Outlet has everything to help them let the good times roll. Coast Mardi Gras Outlet has been supplying the Coast with Mardi Gras essentials for the past decade. Shoppers have been flooding the store buying supplies for parades, floats, Mardi Gras balls, and parties. They offer a lot of bulk items like beads, moon pies, and toys.
wxxv25.com
Four Mardi Gras parades roll this weekend across the Coast
As we get closer and closer to Fat Tuesday, we have another weekend full of parade fun in South Mississippi. Saturday, the Elks Club Parade rolls at 1 p.m., followed by Krewe Unique on the same route in Ocean Springs. The Pass Christian Carnival Association also rolls Saturday at 1...
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
Comments / 0