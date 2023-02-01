ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Local group helps aspiring chef on the Gulf Coast

Tonight at the Lady May, one lucky woman received some extra help in making her dreams come true. Margie Magee is a student at MGCCC with plans to complete her associate’s degree and become a chef. Today she was awarded the community college scholarship on behalf of the Mississippi...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue seeking homes for abandoned bunnies

Abandoned bunnies have been popping up all over the Gulf Coast. They may look cute and they may look cuddly, but many of these rabbits have been abused and abandoned, left in the wild to fend for themselves. Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue of South Mississippi has 50 domesticated rabbits...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

'Taking Care of Me' event helps you prioritize self-care

Happening Feb. 18th: Chandy Gras offers Mardi Gras fun for the whole family. Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is hosting Chandy Gras February 18th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It's an all day, family friendly event happening the same day as the Krewe of Gemini Parade in Downtown Gulfport. Twelve...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Camellia Society annual show in Gulfport

A long running show taking place tomorrow in Lyman will celebrate all things camellias!. In studio with more is Mississippi Gulf Coast Camellia Society President Jason Dean.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Krewe of Neptune ‘Rules the World’ with 2023 Royalty

Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100...
BILOXI, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

‘Point in Time’ count of people experiencing homelessness in Gulfport

Members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Continuum of Care, led by Open Doors Homeless Coalition, were out early this morning conducting their annual ‘point in time’ count of people experiencing homelessness. The point in time is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Couple pays off student meals at Orange Grove Elementary

Orange Grove Elementary received a generous donation to pay off school meals from the fall semester. Buster and Nelda Tindel donated $2,700 to their local elementary school. What was a small amount to them, is actually the largest donation to a Harrison County school in the last five years. Orange...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Port damage exercise crucial to enabling fleet and adds jobs on the Coast

A training exercise for the Seabees was hosted today. The Port of Gulfport is hosting the Seabees Field Training exercise. It’s a full-on training operation which features new road installations, demolition, and port damage repairs. LCDR Mike Duffy with Underwater Construction Team 1 said, “Port damage repair is crucial to enabling our fleet and the ability for us to re-arm, re-fuel, and re-supply our fleet in order to enable and distribute maritime operations to keep our fleet in the flight.”
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Pass Christian is a designated Tree City

Two live oak trees were donated to Church Park in Pass Christian. Church Park, located on Church Avenue, was an abandoned space until renovations took place by Kirk Kimball, alderman of ward three. Some of the renovations included new recreational equipment, painted basketball courts, water services, and more. With Pass...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

15 different bat species found on the Gulf Coast

The Pass Christian Garden Club had a guest speaker from Mississippi State University talk about the benefits of bats on the Gulf Coast. Bats are not generally thought of as species that live in our area, using hollow trees, bridges, and abandoned buildings as homes. All 15 bat species found...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WJTV 12

CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Sound Coalition meeting on Bonnet Carre Spillway

The Mississippi Sound Coalition held a special meeting this afternoon. The Harrison County supervisor’s conference room was filled with several Coast and statewide leaders to discuss the next steps in the Bonnet Carre Spillway lawsuit. In January, the U.S. District Court ruled that the U.S. Corps of Engineers must...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport group brings iconic King Cakes back home

In broad daylight, six Coast residents assisted one another in smuggling King Cakes across state lines. On Sunday morning, the group traveled from Gulfport to New Orleans for their mission to purchase as many Dong Phuong King Cakes as possible, which ended up being 52. The group loves the Vietnamese...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Customers gearing up for first Mardi Gras parade in Ocean Springs

Revelers are gearing up for the first set of parades to roll this Saturday in Ocean Springs. Mardi Gras Outlet has everything to help them let the good times roll. Coast Mardi Gras Outlet has been supplying the Coast with Mardi Gras essentials for the past decade. Shoppers have been flooding the store buying supplies for parades, floats, Mardi Gras balls, and parties. They offer a lot of bulk items like beads, moon pies, and toys.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Four Mardi Gras parades roll this weekend across the Coast

As we get closer and closer to Fat Tuesday, we have another weekend full of parade fun in South Mississippi. Saturday, the Elks Club Parade rolls at 1 p.m., followed by Krewe Unique on the same route in Ocean Springs. The Pass Christian Carnival Association also rolls Saturday at 1...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

