WLOX
Gulfport couple donates funds to pay off meal debt at Orange Grove school
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport residents Buster and Nelda Tindel presented Orange Grove Elementary School‘s cafeteria with a $2,700 check to pay off student meal debts from the fall semester. It’s one of the largest donations given to a Harrison County school in the last five years. It comes...
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian is a designated Tree City
Two live oak trees were donated to Church Park in Pass Christian. Church Park, located on Church Avenue, was an abandoned space until renovations took place by Kirk Kimball, alderman of ward three. Some of the renovations included new recreational equipment, painted basketball courts, water services, and more. With Pass...
wxxv25.com
Camellia Society annual show in Gulfport
A long running show taking place tomorrow in Lyman will celebrate all things camellias!. In studio with more is Mississippi Gulf Coast Camellia Society President Jason Dean.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Fire Department partners with Home Depot
The Gulfport Fire Department wants to keep you and your family safe. After receiving a $25,000 grant from Home Depot, the Gulfport Fire Department’s fire prevention team is now providing fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and escape ladders to communities in need. By calling the Gulfport Fire Department, you can...
WLOX
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs. Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We took a deeper dive at the good the group has...
wxxv25.com
‘How Hop’ Project in Biloxi
Biloxi Main Street is planning to redevelop a space at Howard and Hopkins Avenues to turn it into an arts and entertainment venue. Kay Miller with Main Street is here with more.
wxxv25.com
Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue seeking homes for abandoned bunnies
Abandoned bunnies have been popping up all over the Gulf Coast. They may look cute and they may look cuddly, but many of these rabbits have been abused and abandoned, left in the wild to fend for themselves. Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue of South Mississippi has 50 domesticated rabbits...
WLOX
Married couple of 50 years shares love story at Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The coast’s first parade of carnival season kicked off Saturday. Dozens drew in from in-state and out-of-state, filling the streets as the annual Ocean Springs Elks Parade rolled through downtown. The parade followed it’s traditional route from Beach Front to Washington Street. Many folks...
ourmshome.com
Tis’ the Season for Crawfish, Mardi Gras, Football, & Festivals
Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready because the 2023 season is full steam ahead. Several Gulf Coast hotspots have already started boiling Mississippi’s favorite crustacean and serving bright red spicy crawfish by the pound with lots of potatoes, corn, sausage, onions, peppers, Brussels sprouts, and even mushrooms and green beans.
gchsstudentpress.org
City, county see increase in restaurants
Lucedale’s restaurant community is growing and with that the array of food choices. “… it gives our little town a little more variety, and I feel like that’s something we haven’t had in a while,” sophomore Abbie Evans said. Lucedale is the 13th fastest growing...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Sound Coalition meeting on Bonnet Carre Spillway
The Mississippi Sound Coalition held a special meeting this afternoon. The Harrison County supervisor’s conference room was filled with several Coast and statewide leaders to discuss the next steps in the Bonnet Carre Spillway lawsuit. In January, the U.S. District Court ruled that the U.S. Corps of Engineers must...
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
wxxv25.com
Four Mardi Gras parades roll this weekend across the Coast
As we get closer and closer to Fat Tuesday, we have another weekend full of parade fun in South Mississippi. Saturday, the Elks Club Parade rolls at 1 p.m., followed by Krewe Unique on the same route in Ocean Springs. The Pass Christian Carnival Association also rolls Saturday at 1...
wxxv25.com
Customers gearing up for first Mardi Gras parade in Ocean Springs
Revelers are gearing up for the first set of parades to roll this Saturday in Ocean Springs. Mardi Gras Outlet has everything to help them let the good times roll. Coast Mardi Gras Outlet has been supplying the Coast with Mardi Gras essentials for the past decade. Shoppers have been flooding the store buying supplies for parades, floats, Mardi Gras balls, and parties. They offer a lot of bulk items like beads, moon pies, and toys.
WLOX
Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula is growing and adding more to its resume. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to officially start building a $6.8 million development called Hotel Whiskey. “We are doing a significant urban renewal of the entire city and it’s starting in downtown Pascagoula,” said...
thegazebogazette.com
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime
On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
bslshoofly.com
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
