Harrison County, MS

Pass Christian is a designated Tree City

Two live oak trees were donated to Church Park in Pass Christian. Church Park, located on Church Avenue, was an abandoned space until renovations took place by Kirk Kimball, alderman of ward three. Some of the renovations included new recreational equipment, painted basketball courts, water services, and more. With Pass...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Camellia Society annual show in Gulfport

A long running show taking place tomorrow in Lyman will celebrate all things camellias!. In studio with more is Mississippi Gulf Coast Camellia Society President Jason Dean.
GULFPORT, MS
Gulfport Fire Department partners with Home Depot

The Gulfport Fire Department wants to keep you and your family safe. After receiving a $25,000 grant from Home Depot, the Gulfport Fire Department’s fire prevention team is now providing fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and escape ladders to communities in need. By calling the Gulfport Fire Department, you can...
GULFPORT, MS
‘How Hop’ Project in Biloxi

Biloxi Main Street is planning to redevelop a space at Howard and Hopkins Avenues to turn it into an arts and entertainment venue. Kay Miller with Main Street is here with more.
BILOXI, MS
Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue seeking homes for abandoned bunnies

Abandoned bunnies have been popping up all over the Gulf Coast. They may look cute and they may look cuddly, but many of these rabbits have been abused and abandoned, left in the wild to fend for themselves. Lola and Friends Bunny Rescue of South Mississippi has 50 domesticated rabbits...
GULFPORT, MS
Tis’ the Season for Crawfish, Mardi Gras, Football, & Festivals

Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready because the 2023 season is full steam ahead. Several Gulf Coast hotspots have already started boiling Mississippi’s favorite crustacean and serving bright red spicy crawfish by the pound with lots of potatoes, corn, sausage, onions, peppers, Brussels sprouts, and even mushrooms and green beans.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
City, county see increase in restaurants

Lucedale’s restaurant community is growing and with that the array of food choices. “… it gives our little town a little more variety, and I feel like that’s something we haven’t had in a while,” sophomore Abbie Evans said. Lucedale is the 13th fastest growing...
LUCEDALE, MS
Mississippi Sound Coalition meeting on Bonnet Carre Spillway

The Mississippi Sound Coalition held a special meeting this afternoon. The Harrison County supervisor’s conference room was filled with several Coast and statewide leaders to discuss the next steps in the Bonnet Carre Spillway lawsuit. In January, the U.S. District Court ruled that the U.S. Corps of Engineers must...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
BILOXI, MS
Four Mardi Gras parades roll this weekend across the Coast

As we get closer and closer to Fat Tuesday, we have another weekend full of parade fun in South Mississippi. Saturday, the Elks Club Parade rolls at 1 p.m., followed by Krewe Unique on the same route in Ocean Springs. The Pass Christian Carnival Association also rolls Saturday at 1...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Customers gearing up for first Mardi Gras parade in Ocean Springs

Revelers are gearing up for the first set of parades to roll this Saturday in Ocean Springs. Mardi Gras Outlet has everything to help them let the good times roll. Coast Mardi Gras Outlet has been supplying the Coast with Mardi Gras essentials for the past decade. Shoppers have been flooding the store buying supplies for parades, floats, Mardi Gras balls, and parties. They offer a lot of bulk items like beads, moon pies, and toys.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula is growing and adding more to its resume. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to officially start building a $6.8 million development called Hotel Whiskey. “We are doing a significant urban renewal of the entire city and it’s starting in downtown Pascagoula,” said...
PASCAGOULA, MS
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime

On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
GULFPORT, MS
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

