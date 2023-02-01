Read full article on original website
Ella
2d ago
so a man walks in to the woods and dies and they say no foul play ? doesn't seem right ?? prayers to the family
Reply
2
Related
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
WEAR
Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
WCJB
ACSO K-9 bites Hawthorne man after home break-in
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was deployed for a reported home burglary late Friday night. ACSO was called after 28-year-old John Goodwin attempted to get into his grandfather’s house without permission. According to deputies, Goodwin knocked on his grandfather’s door repeatedly, asking...
2 missing teens located in Bradford County, Sheriff’s office report
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for its help locating two missing teens.
WCJB
Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced big changes in leadership at their Department of the Jail Friday afternoon. Detention Officer Jon Hoover was promoted to Acting Captain of the Security Operations Division. Sergeant Jerrayllius Roams was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Security Operations...
wuft.org
Community gives back to Gainesville waiter after he survives motorcycle accident
Wearing a helmet and gear while riding his motorcycle is non-negotiable for Brad Coblentz. But one wrong turn from an uninsured driver left him with 30 staples in his neck, nine broken ribs, a broken wrist — and no way to pay for it. Without relatives in town, the...
WCJB
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Gainesville left two people dead early Thursday morning and a third person wounded. Gainesville Police are actively searching for the suspected gunman. On Thursday afternoon, the police department released a video of a person in the area of the shooting and is asking...
WCJB
Lake City Police Department officers arrest man four months after DUI manslaughter incident
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Four months after a deadly car crash in Columbia County, a 33-year-old Lake City man is being arrested on charges of DUI and homicide DUI manslaughter. According to LCPD, Mitchell Herring was identified at the scene of a deadly traffic crash in late August 2022,...
WCTV
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marked 31 years since Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford was killed in an explosion in Jefferson County. His friends and colleagues gather every year at the spot where he was killed -- the westbound I-10 exit ramp at mile marker 233. On February 1st, 1992,...
WCJB
Vigil being held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of Marcus Goodman, 32 are holding the vigil on Thursday at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say Goodman...
wuft.org
Gainesville man seeks compensation for home destroyed by flooding
On July 7, 2021, Mark Dake’s home was flooded with 36 inches of water during Hurricane Elsa. Dake lived in the Emerald Woods neighborhood in north Gainesville from 2011 until the flood left him homeless for two weeks. He has lived in a mobile home since then. “I’m not...
WCJB
DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he held two women against their will and stole a camper. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street at around 1:20 p.m. On arrival, deputies learned that the crash was caused by a man later identified as Waylan Campbell, 31, who attempted to steal a camper.
WCJB
Dozens of protesters shut down streets demanding justice for inmate who died in jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today marks a week since Alachua county sheriff’s deputies confirmed that 32-year-old Marcus Goodman died in jail due to a medical emergency. Family members were invited to a vigil to honor him but what was supposed to be a quiet event turned into an active protest.
alachuachronicle.com
Two killed, two injured in two overnight shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two overnight shootings left two dead and two injured; no suspects have been apprehended in either case. At about 12:17 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. Officers found a woman in a car who had been shot while driving through the area of the 300-500 blocks of SE 15th Street. There were four bullet holes in her car, and she was hit by shrapnel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; no description of the suspect is available at this time.
WCTV
Six people injured in Columbia County car crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Wednesday afternoon that left three people from Live Oak seriously injured. A van was traveling west on Northwest Moore Road, toward U.S. 41 around 12:34 p.m. while a bus was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Northwest Moore Road, according to FHP.
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
Lake City Reporter
Cell phone thief found with arsenal
Authorities tracked down a vehicle burglary suspect Thursday evening and found much more than a stolen cell phone. According to a Lake City Police Department release, a cell phone was stolen from a vehicle at the Murphy USA gas station around 5:23 p.m. Thursday while the vehicle was unattended. About...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with battery and drug possession after unwanted kiss
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steve Charles, 30, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery and drug charges after an investigation into an unwanted kiss led to the discovery of drugs in his apartment. Gainesville Police Department executed a search warrant yesterday on Charles’ apartment while investigating a report that Charles...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia County 2-vehicle collision injures 6
Four people were seriously injured and two more sustained minor injuries when a passenger bus and van collided on Wednesday on US 41 and NW Moore Road in Columbia County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 34-year-old Jacksonville woman was driving a 2020 Ford parts delivery van west on NW Moore Road toward US 41 at 12:34 p.m. when she crossed in front of a passenger bus on US 41. The passenger bus, being driven by a 64-year-old Live Oak woman, was struck and overturned onto its right side.
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commission vows to end gun ‘crisis’ after 3rd Avenue shooting
In the early hours of Thursday morning before the City Commission meeting, a fatal shooting occurred just blocks from City Hall. The Gainesville Police Department says one man, who called 911 reporting he had been shot, was rushed to the hospital. When GPD arrived at the scene in the 200...
Comments / 3