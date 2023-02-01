Read full article on original website
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
New Jersey Globe
Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district
In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
insidernj.com
Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness. I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community. Sayreville is a proud, tight-knit, and safe community and I know that it will come together, as it always has, in common purpose. The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, and I urge anyone with information to contact either the Sayreville Police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.”
insidernj.com
Statement from Middlesex County Republican Chairman Bengivenga
“I am incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Eunice, she was a bright and shining young woman who deeply cared about her community as a public servant in Sayreville. She had a bright future ahead of her, and this senseless act of violence took that away from her and her loved ones.
tapinto.net
Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour
METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
New Jersey Globe
DeFuccio won’t run for re-election after all
Just a week after she officially launched her re-election campaign, Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio (R-Upper Saddle River) has decided not to seek re-election after all to the 39th legislative district, the New Jersey Globe has learned. “I’ve made the difficult decision not to seek reelection this year,” DeFuccio confirmed in a...
Mailander Resigns as Village Manager at Ridgewood Council Meeting
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Village Manager Heather Mailander announced her resignation at the end of her report during the council work session Wednesday evening. She held a dual title of manager and clerk, and resigned from the manager position only. She will remain as Village Clerk, a position she has held for three decades. As part of her statement from the dais, Mailander said that she decided to resign the manager role following discussions with the mayor and deputy mayor who stated the council does not want one person occupying two management roles anymore. Given the choice, she decided to leave the...
Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates
WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
New Jersey Globe
Sayreville councilwoman shot and killed
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman, was shot and killed on Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The shooting occurred outside her home, and Dwumfour was hit multiple times. Law enforcement officials are looking at Dwumfour’s role as a pastor at Champion Royal Assemblies, a Nigerian-based church,...
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges
FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
New Jersey Globe
Clifton man charged with attempted firebombing of N.J. synagogue was a Bernie Sanders donor
Nicholas Malindretos, a 26-year-old Clifton man arrested today for attempting to firebomb a synagogue in Bloomfield last weekend, was a small dollar donor to a Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, records show. Malindretos made a $27 online contribution to Sanders two days before the South Carolina primary. Sanders is...
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
Union Police Honor Retiring Officer with Walkout Salute
UNION, NJ – Friends, family, peers and township officials honored a Union police officer on Wednesday as he had his final walkout at police headquarters. Gaetano D’Alessandro (Tony) was appointed to the Township of Union Police Department on August 1, 2003. During his time on the force, he was assigned to the Patrol Division as well as the Traffic Bureau as the community policing officer assigned to Union Center. He graduated from Hillside High School in 1985. He went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute with an HVAC technician certification. Police Department Director Christopher Donnelly said D’Alessandro never hesitated to volunteer...
Former NJ Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Stealing $600K from Clients for Gambling and Personal Use
A former investment advisor from Elizabeth, New Jersey, has admitted to stealing over $600,000 from five clients between 2018 and 2020. The case was investigated by the FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
Is FIOS Expanding its Service in Wayne? Mayor Vergano Shares 'Good News'
WAYNE, NJ – Every year around this time, Mayor Chris Vergano mentions Cablevision during his administrative report to the Wayne Town Council. He talks about the complaints he receives of the cost for their service and inquiries as to why there are no other TV and internet providers in Wayne - which isn't exactly true. According to Vergano a portion of the Second Ward in Wayne is an area serviced by Verizon Fios. So, each year, he writes Verizon Fios and asks them to expand their service and each year they reply, basically saying that they were not interested in expanding...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
New Jersey man dies on mission in Ukraine
BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) - An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
tapinto.net
Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
