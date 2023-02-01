ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchung, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district

In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Statement from Governor Murphy on the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness. I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community. Sayreville is a proud, tight-knit, and safe community and I know that it will come together, as it always has, in common purpose. The New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation, and I urge anyone with information to contact either the Sayreville Police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
insidernj.com

Statement from Middlesex County Republican Chairman Bengivenga

“I am incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Eunice, she was a bright and shining young woman who deeply cared about her community as a public servant in Sayreville. She had a bright future ahead of her, and this senseless act of violence took that away from her and her loved ones.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour

METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

DeFuccio won’t run for re-election after all

Just a week after she officially launched her re-election campaign, Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio (R-Upper Saddle River) has decided not to seek re-election after all to the 39th legislative district, the New Jersey Globe has learned. “I’ve made the difficult decision not to seek reelection this year,” DeFuccio confirmed in a...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mailander Resigns as Village Manager at Ridgewood Council Meeting

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Village Manager Heather Mailander announced her resignation at the end of her report during the council work session Wednesday evening. She held a dual title of manager and clerk, and resigned from the manager position only. She will remain as Village Clerk, a position she has held for three decades. As part of her statement from the dais, Mailander said that she decided to resign the manager role following discussions with the mayor and deputy mayor who stated the council does not want one person occupying two management roles anymore. Given the choice, she decided to leave the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates

WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Sayreville councilwoman shot and killed

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman, was shot and killed on Wednesday evening, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. The shooting occurred outside her home, and Dwumfour was hit multiple times. Law enforcement officials are looking at Dwumfour’s role as a pastor at Champion Royal Assemblies, a Nigerian-based church,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges

FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'

SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan.  The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction.  Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union Police Honor Retiring Officer with Walkout Salute

UNION, NJ – Friends, family, peers and township officials honored a Union police officer on Wednesday as he had his final walkout at police headquarters. Gaetano D’Alessandro (Tony) was appointed to the Township of Union Police Department on August 1, 2003.  During his time on the force, he was assigned to the Patrol Division as well as the Traffic Bureau as the community policing officer assigned to Union Center.  He graduated from Hillside High School in 1985.  He went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute with an HVAC technician certification. Police Department Director Christopher Donnelly said D’Alessandro never hesitated to volunteer...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Is FIOS Expanding its Service in Wayne? Mayor Vergano Shares 'Good News'

WAYNE, NJ – Every year around this time, Mayor Chris Vergano mentions Cablevision during his administrative report to the Wayne Town Council. He talks about the complaints he receives of the cost for their service and inquiries as to why there are no other TV and internet providers in Wayne - which isn't exactly true. According to Vergano a portion of the Second Ward in Wayne is an area serviced by Verizon Fios. So, each year, he writes Verizon Fios and asks them to expand their service and each year they reply, basically saying that they were not interested in expanding...
WAYNE, NJ
Gothamist

Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

New Jersey man dies on mission in Ukraine

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) - An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
tapinto.net

Somerset County: Monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-Off Events on Feb. 4

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ -- Get ready! Somerset County is hosting the monthly First Saturday and E-Waste Drop-off events on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Bridgewater and Hillsborough. Residents can bring recyclables such as newspapers, junk mail and other acceptable items to the First Saturday of the Month Drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Somerset County Recycling Center, located at 40 Polhemus Lane, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

