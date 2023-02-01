76ers vs. Magic: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Wednesday

Will Joel Embiid face the Magic on Wednesday night?

After being listed as questionable due to foot soreness ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic , the Philadelphia 76ers have cleared Joel Embiid for action.

Lately, Embiid’s been a consistent member of the Sixers’ injury report. As the big man’s been battling a case of foot soreness, the team has kept him on the injury report in case he needs to take a night off.

The lower-body setback started earlier in the season for Embiid. After a three-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 19, Embiid made it clear that he was in pain.

After the game, the center was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain. As a result, Embiid missed four-straight games. He wouldn’t miss further time for a while after that.

When Embiid returned to the court on November 28 to face the Atlanta Hawks , he remained healthy and available for the next 16 games. Unfortunately, foot soreness held him out of three-straight games, beginning on January 4 against the Indiana Pacers .

After getting cleared for action ahead of the January 10 matchup against the Detroit Pistons , Embiid averaged 32 minutes on the court for the next six games. Then, the big man got the night off on January 21 against the Sacramento Kings due to injury management related to his foot.

Although Embiid’s been on the Sixers’ injury report for the last three games, he was cleared for action after being considered a game-time decision. Ahead of Monday’s matchup against Orlando, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers addressed the state of Embiid’s setback.

“I think he’s improved in the last week and a half,” Rivers said regarding Embiid. “He was active in shootaround, and that’s a step forward.”

Once again, Doc Rivers anticipated that Embiid would warm up with the intention of potentially playing. Fortunately for the Sixers, the big man will be cleared for action, allowing him to play in his fourth-straight game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .