Lakers News: LA Hoping To Re-Sign Austin Reaves This Summer

The shooting guard will be a restricted free agent in 2023.

Your Los Angeles Lakers have a fascinating offseason ahead of them. As of right now, only LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and rookie Max Christie are signed to guaranteed deals with the Lakers into the 2023-24 NBA season. New addition Rui Hachimura, a restricted free agent, seems likely to be retained. LA also apparently is interested in bringing back another restricted free agent.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports dropped a little aside in a recent piece mostly covering Rui Hachimura's impact on the Lakers' future cap flexibility (adverse, but maybe worth it all the same) that it is anticipated that LA will try to bring back Reaves this summer.

The 6'5" shooting guard, currently wrapping up the second season of his two-year, $2,488,776 contract, will hit restricted free agency this summer, meaning the Lakers will have the option to match any salary offer extended his way.

Reaves, 24, has missed LA's last 14 games due to a meddlesome hamstring injury. Across his 36 healthy games for the Lakers (12 starts), the Oklahoma alum is averaging 10.8 points on a slash line of .488/.360/.896, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.6 steals a night. He's one of the Lakers' better two-way wings, and might have some intriguing upside as a playmaker. Assuming the price is right (and he is definitely in line for a big raise), he's worth keeping.