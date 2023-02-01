ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: LA Hoping To Re-Sign Austin Reaves This Summer

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cw1wN_0kZOAFen00

The shooting guard will be a restricted free agent in 2023.

Your Los Angeles Lakers have a fascinating offseason ahead of them. As of right now, only LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and rookie Max Christie are signed to guaranteed deals with the Lakers into the 2023-24 NBA season. New addition Rui Hachimura, a restricted free agent, seems likely to be retained. LA also apparently is interested in bringing back another restricted free agent.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports dropped a little aside in a recent piece mostly covering Rui Hachimura's impact on the Lakers' future cap flexibility (adverse, but maybe worth it all the same) that it is anticipated that LA will try to bring back Reaves this summer.

The 6'5" shooting guard, currently wrapping up the second season of his two-year, $2,488,776 contract, will hit restricted free agency this summer, meaning the Lakers will have the option to match any salary offer extended his way.

Reaves, 24, has missed LA's last 14 games due to a meddlesome hamstring injury. Across his 36 healthy games for the Lakers (12 starts), the Oklahoma alum is averaging 10.8 points on a slash line of .488/.360/.896, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.6 steals a night. He's one of the Lakers' better two-way wings, and might have some intriguing upside as a playmaker. Assuming the price is right (and he is definitely in line for a big raise), he's worth keeping.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request

One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets

We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy