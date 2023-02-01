Aaron Glenn Earns Second Interview with Indianapolis Colts

Aaron Glenn will interview again for the vacant Colts head coaching position.

Aaron Glenn is set to interview with the Indianapolis Colts for a second time later this week.

According to CBS Sports, the Colts will bring in Detroit's defensive coordinator for a second interview on Thursday.

When the Lions struggled early in 2023, head coach Dan Campbell indicated he still felt Glenn was the correct leader to right the ship for the defense.

“I’ve had to do this before, and I’m not afraid to make a hard decision if I really believed that’s what was the cause of it. And, I don’t believe it is,” Campbell said earlier this year. “I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job, and he gives us our best hope, our best option to run this defense. I just do.”

With Glenn running the defense his first campaign in Motown last year, Detroit finished 29th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed.

Campbell has reminded supporters he believes Glenn’s defensive scheme fits with the talent on the roster.

Despite upgrading the talent on the roster, Detroit's defense still ranked in the bottom third of the league in 2022.

Glenn will become the eighth potential candidate to receive a second interview with the AFC South organization.

