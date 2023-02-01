ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Aaron Glenn Earns Second Interview with Indianapolis Colts

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLaEt_0kZOAC0c00

Aaron Glenn will interview again for the vacant Colts head coaching position.

Aaron Glenn is set to interview with the Indianapolis Colts for a second time later this week.

According to CBS Sports, the Colts will bring in Detroit's defensive coordinator for a second interview on Thursday.

When the Lions struggled early in 2023, head coach Dan Campbell indicated he still felt Glenn was the correct leader to right the ship for the defense.

“I’ve had to do this before, and I’m not afraid to make a hard decision if I really believed that’s what was the cause of it. And, I don’t believe it is,” Campbell said earlier this year. “I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job, and he gives us our best hope, our best option to run this defense. I just do.”

More: Lions Lose Duce Staley to Panthers

With Glenn running the defense his first campaign in Motown last year, Detroit finished 29th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed.

Campbell has reminded supporters he believes Glenn’s defensive scheme fits with the talent on the roster.

Despite upgrading the talent on the roster, Detroit's defense still ranked in the bottom third of the league in 2022.

Glenn will become the eighth potential candidate to receive a second interview with the AFC South organization.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?

Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice

The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Byron Leftwich Reportedly Interviewing For Notable NFL Job

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly spoken to former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich about their vacant OC position. "Not sure of the timing of it, but another OC candidate that John Harbaugh has spoken to is Byron Leftwich. Isn't clear whether he's part of the second interview ...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
The Spun

Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Notable Coaching Job

Longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher won't be a part of the 2023 USFL season.  Fisher has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers. Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan will replace him.   In an official statement, Fisher announced that he's stepping ...
The Associated Press

Ryans returns 'home' looking to turn around the Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — DeMeco Ryans was a highly sought-after candidate for head coaching jobs in this coaching cycle and had plenty of suitors other than the Houston Texans. No team really had a chance to land him with the Texans as an option. “When it came down to it, there is no place I wanted to be any more than H-town,” he said. “So, it was an easy pick for me. It was a no-brainer to be here, be home.” Ryans was introduced as Houston’s new coach Thursday, giving him his first head coaching job in the place where he began his NFL playing career.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade

Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade. The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according... The post Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
97.3 ESPN

Eagles’ OC Shane Steichen gets second interview with Colts

There are two NFL head coaching jobs still open and one of those teams is interested in Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The Indianapolis Colts have scheduled a second interview with Steichen interview for their head coaching opening. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.. Steichen,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy