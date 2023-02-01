ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra snowpack 205% of its historical average

By Kenneth James / California Department of Water Resources, Central Sierra snow lab, Fred Greaves / California Department of Water Resources, Jessica Wolfrom
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
Right, Sean de Guzman, manager of the California Department of Water Resources Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, inserts the long aluminum snow depth survey pole into the deep snow, as left, Jacob Kollen and Anthony Burdock, center, both Department of Water Resources Engineers in the Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, take the measurements during the second media snow survey of the 2023 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains on Feb. 1, 2023. The survey is held approximately 90 miles east of Sacramento off Highway 50 in El Dorado County.  Kenneth James / California Department of Water Resources

The 400-mile stretch of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range is blanketed in winter white, the most snow California has seen since 1995, thanks to a series of winter storms that topped up reservoirs and restored the state’s dwindling snowpack.

California’s snowpack, which accounts for about a third of the state’s water supply, was 205% of its historical average on Wednesday when state officials conducted the second annual snow survey at Phillips Station in El Dorado County — an accumulation not seen in nearly three decades.

This year’s prodigious precipitation follows the driest three-year period on record, illustrating how California is lurching between extremes as the impacts of climate change compound. “California has always experienced some degree of swings between wet and dry, but the past few months have demonstrated how much more extreme those swings are becoming,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the Department of Water Resources, on Wednesday.

But the recent wet weather has assuaged some fears about entering another year of protracted drought, prompting officials to boost water deliveries to 29 water agencies serving 27 million Californians late last month following the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the state.

Still, concerns about dry conditions remain, especially as the water wars over the shrinking Colorado River play out and the state emerges from the driest period in the West in the past 1,200 years .

With two months left until April 1, when the state’s snowpack usually peaks, officials called for continued conservation measures as uncertainty remains about how California will finish the winter. “We really don't have predictability about the remainder of our wet season,” said Jeanine Jones, drought manager at DWR.

Last January, Phillips Station recorded the seventh-highest snowpack measurements on record, sparking hope for the months ahead. But those hopes were dashed when the initial survey was followed by three months of extremely dry conditions, resulting in the third-lowest snowpack recorded.

“While today’s results are good news for water supplies,” said Nemeth on Wednesday, “we know from experience how quickly snowpack can disappear if dry conditions return in the months ahead.”

If California fails to see more rain and snow over the next two months, it could spell disaster for the summer months ahead, especially in places like the Northern Sierra, where the snowfall is still falling short of average.

“In the Northern Sierra, we could use a boost in the snowpack,” said David Rizzardo, hydrology section manager at DWR. “It's April 1% of average today is barely average – and an average snowpack is not going to get us out of the drought.”

Warm, sunny days can also cause snow to evaporate instead of melting into runoff or seeping into the ground. “We're worried about maintaining the snowpack, and if the weather, the solar radiation and the evaporation just eats away that … suffice to say, we're concerned about both how much snow we have (now) and how much we’ll have on April 1,” said Rizzardo.

In the Central Valley, the years-long drought and the over-pumping of wells have also dramatically depleted the state’s groundwater stores, which take longer to recharge than surface water reservoirs.

“We're in a deep hole in many basins in the state, and that’s because we had a very long run, relatively speaking, of multiple dry years,” said Jones. “Groundwater recharges much more slowly than surface water. So just one wet year is nowhere near large enough to refill the amount of groundwater storage that we've lost over the last 10 years or more.”

DWR experts noted that periodic rain and snow over the next several months will be vital to getting the biggest benefit from the state’s snowpack, without posing flood risks.

“If you asked me for the recipe for success on that snowpack, it would be these nice little periodic snowstorms and rainstorms between now and April 1, just to preserve what we have,” said Rizzardo.

San Francisco, CA
