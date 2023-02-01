Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in Express (EXPR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years
Wood's latest pick lines up with her reputation.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income
If you buy these passive-income machines now, you could build a fortune.
Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks
These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Wells Fargo Downgrades SLM (SLM)
On February 3, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for SLM from Overweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is $19.55. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.13% from its latest reported closing price of $15.14.
Deluxe (DLX) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Deluxe said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current share price...
2 FAANG Stocks Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023
Two of these stocks haven't been this cheap since the FAANG acronym came into existence.
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool
4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire
A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend
Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Overweight Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Motley Fool
Down 45%, 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy in 2023
Amazon's valuation has been pressured by macroeconomic conditions and some mistimed investments. However, the company's core businesses still look very strong, and the stock is attractively valued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
United States Steel (X) Declares $0.05 Dividend
United States Steel said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share. At the current...
After Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update, it's Spotted Driving in California
During Tesla Inc.'s TSLA fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company was still on track to start Cybertruck production in the middle of 2023. But he warned customers not to get too excited, and that volume production would be coming in 2024. A few days later he tweeted saying the beta pre-production Cybertruck is "incredible."
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Dolby Laboratories said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Declares $0.18 Dividend
Southwest Airlines said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share. At the current share...
