Terra Carter
3d ago
I cant believe they want our smallest most vulnerable children outside in the dark alone! Human trafficking is real even in KY and this is a horrible idea!
Reply
4
Richard Roundtree
2d ago
As a JCPS school employee myself he needs to ask us because like me most have a second job mine starts a 3pm I leave the school at 2:30 so I go directly from there.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Students at JCPS magnet school honored for academic achievements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy were honored Friday for their academic achievements. More than 100 young men at the Jefferson County Public Schools magnet school received bow ties for having 3.5 or better grade point averages this semester. Family and friends were invited to cheer the...
WLKY.com
JCPS students get caught up on vaccinations at Newcomer Academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools students got another chance to get up-to-date on their vaccinations. The district held another vaccine clinic Saturday at Newcomer Academy. Students received MMR, COVID-19, and flu vaccines while JCPS staff were offered COVID-19 shots. The recent clinics are in response to a...
wdrb.com
Students, staff turn out for community-wide JCPS vaccination clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS held a community-wide vaccination clinic on Saturday. The clinic was held at Newcomer Academy and was open to all students and staff with Jefferson County Public Schools. Students were able to get vaccinated against measles, COVID-19, and the flu, and staff members were able to...
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
wdrb.com
JCPS superintendent says adjusting start times will address bus driver shortage, improve attendance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head of Jefferson County Public Schools believes there's a solution to improve student attendance and grades: changing school start times. Right now, there are two start times. Middle and high schools start at 7:40 a.m., while elementary schools start at 9:05. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio...
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
wdrb.com
Internal JCPS memo warns of 'possible drug problem' at Conway Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal Jefferson County Public Schools document obtained by WDRB News claims that there is a "possible drug problem" at a district middle school. The internal memo is from Jeannie Lett, the principal of Conway Middle School, to school staff members. In it, Lett outlines problems...
WLKY.com
New UofL president on a mission for change as she takes over role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From student success to increasing diversity, the University of Louisville’s new president stepped into her new role this week on a mission for change. Kim Schatzel, who was hired in November to lead the university, says she's been on a listening tour, getting input from students, staff, and community members on how the school can improve.
wdrb.com
Police investigating threat made on social media against Thomas Jefferson Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thomas Jefferson Middle School had additional security on hand Thursday after a threat was made on social media. In a letter to families, the school's principal said students and staff told the school about a threat posted online overnight. Additional security was called in Thursday while...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers teach Black history in Louisville library this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February is Black History Month and guests at the Southwest Regional Library got a crash course on the Buffalo Soldiers Saturday. A club called the Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers travels around the Metro providing information about the Ninth and Tenth Cavalry. After the Civil War, the U.S....
Wave 3
Lawmakers push for new juvenile detention center in Louisville, total system reform
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the Department of Juvenile Justice was accused of covering up incidents at its facilities like fights, fires and unlivable conditions, lawmakers are pushing for a complete overhaul of the system. Among other things, they’re pushing for a new jail in Louisville. The Jefferson County...
WLKY.com
State lawmakers working to open juvenile detention center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are working to overhaul the juvenile justice system, which could mean a new, state-run facility in Louisville. Standing in the state Capitol rotunda Thursday, along with fellow members of the Department of Juvenile Justice work group, State Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) told the group that had gathered, "We've had two staff recently from Adair County in the ICU for multiple days, one thought he was going to lose his life."
wdrb.com
"Blame it all on the snow!" I Southern Indiana superintendent delights with singing snow day messages
RAMSEY, Ind. (WDRB)-- The parking lots are empty. The classrooms are dark. The halls are silent, but Dr. Stephen Hatton is up early, listening to the forecast, and driving around in his truck to see the conditions for himself. He's the Assistant Superintendent at North Harrison Community Schools, and the...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation in Frankfort. With many open and vacant teaching positions in the state, both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to come up with better solutions. Governor Beshear said the state was down nearly 11,000 teachers, a number...
leoweekly.com
6 Takeaways From Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg’s First ‘State Of The City’ Address
One month to the day since taking office, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg delivered his first State of the City address on Thursday, declaring Louisville “strong” while announcing the creation of new city government offices. “Today, I’m proud to say that the state of our city is strong. Our...
Wave 3
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
Wave 3
Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
WLKY.com
Norton Healthcare expands financial assistance to cover more middle class families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is expanding its care to more families who need financial assistance. The health care system announced on Thursday that it would now cover families with a household income of equal to or less than 350% of the federal poverty guidelines. Previously, it was up to 300%.
Records show JCPS and LMPD failed to act as danger grew at Tyree Smith’s bus stop
Smith’s family says there were many warning signs leading up to the 2021 bus stop shooting that killed Tyree. Records obtained by LPM News show they’re telling the truth.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
