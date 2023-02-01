ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

A breakdown of Gov. Hochul's public safety budget proposals

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In her $227 billion budget that she delivered to the legislature this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed $8.1 billion in public safety spending for the upcoming fiscal year. Public safety is an issue Gov. Hochul has continually said is her top priority. In her executive budget address...
A breakdown of Gov. Hochul's state budget proposal for mental health

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Following her state of the state address a few weeks ago where she promised to expand access to mental health services, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes $10.5 billion in total system spending for mental health hygiene in the state's new budget. “For people who are struggling with mental...
AIM buys AJ's Deli for supported employment program

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) -- AIM Independent Living Center has bought AJ's Deli, a restaurant in Southport for its residents to participate in the organizations supported employment program. "Something we've always been interested in is having our own business where we could do placements... assessments... work experiences, and also more permanent...

