Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Pa Speaker Wraps Up Listening Tour, Republicans Remain Frustrated with Rozzi
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) assembled a group of bipartisan lawmakers to find ways to break the gridlock that has left Harrisburg at a standstill. The workgroup’s final listening tour stop was last night in Wilkes-Barre. Now, it’s back to Harrisburg for Speaker...
NewsChannel 36
State Officials Look to Increase PA 529 Education Investments in Rural Counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - This week, state officials encouraged Pennsylvanians to prepare and invest in post-secondary education with PA 529 plans. PA 529 plans are designed to help families save for education after high school, because college can be very, very expensive. “The cost of education has expanded and increased...
NewsChannel 36
A breakdown of Gov. Hochul's public safety budget proposals
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- In her $227 billion budget that she delivered to the legislature this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed $8.1 billion in public safety spending for the upcoming fiscal year. Public safety is an issue Gov. Hochul has continually said is her top priority. In her executive budget address...
NewsChannel 36
A breakdown of Gov. Hochul's state budget proposal for mental health
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Following her state of the state address a few weeks ago where she promised to expand access to mental health services, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes $10.5 billion in total system spending for mental health hygiene in the state's new budget. “For people who are struggling with mental...
NewsChannel 36
AIM buys AJ's Deli for supported employment program
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) -- AIM Independent Living Center has bought AJ's Deli, a restaurant in Southport for its residents to participate in the organizations supported employment program. "Something we've always been interested in is having our own business where we could do placements... assessments... work experiences, and also more permanent...
Comments / 0