LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are working to overhaul the juvenile justice system, which could mean a new, state-run facility in Louisville. Standing in the state Capitol rotunda Thursday, along with fellow members of the Department of Juvenile Justice work group, State Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) told the group that had gathered, "We've had two staff recently from Adair County in the ICU for multiple days, one thought he was going to lose his life."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO