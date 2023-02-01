ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Students at JCPS magnet school honored for academic achievements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy were honored Friday for their academic achievements. More than 100 young men at the Jefferson County Public Schools magnet school received bow ties for having 3.5 or better grade point averages this semester. Family and friends were invited to cheer the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS students get caught up on vaccinations at Newcomer Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools students got another chance to get up-to-date on their vaccinations. The district held another vaccine clinic Saturday at Newcomer Academy. Students received MMR, COVID-19, and flu vaccines while JCPS staff were offered COVID-19 shots. The recent clinics are in response to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New UofL president on a mission for change as she takes over role

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From student success to increasing diversity, the University of Louisville’s new president stepped into her new role this week on a mission for change. Kim Schatzel, who was hired in November to lead the university, says she's been on a listening tour, getting input from students, staff, and community members on how the school can improve.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Gov. Beshear signs proclamation at state Capitol making February Gifted Education Month in Kentucky

A group of education stakeholders and state lawmakers started Gifted Education Month in Kentucky with a proclamation signing at the state capitol this week. Representatives with the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) joined Gov. Andy Beshear and legislative leaders to commemorate the event.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in

VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
VERSAILLES, KY
WLKY.com

Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

State lawmakers working to open juvenile detention center in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are working to overhaul the juvenile justice system, which could mean a new, state-run facility in Louisville. Standing in the state Capitol rotunda Thursday, along with fellow members of the Department of Juvenile Justice work group, State Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) told the group that had gathered, "We've had two staff recently from Adair County in the ICU for multiple days, one thought he was going to lose his life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy