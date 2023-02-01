Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Students at JCPS magnet school honored for academic achievements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy were honored Friday for their academic achievements. More than 100 young men at the Jefferson County Public Schools magnet school received bow ties for having 3.5 or better grade point averages this semester. Family and friends were invited to cheer the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers teach Black history in Louisville library this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February is Black History Month and guests at the Southwest Regional Library got a crash course on the Buffalo Soldiers Saturday. A club called the Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers travels around the Metro providing information about the Ninth and Tenth Cavalry. After the Civil War, the U.S....
WLKY.com
JCPS students get caught up on vaccinations at Newcomer Academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools students got another chance to get up-to-date on their vaccinations. The district held another vaccine clinic Saturday at Newcomer Academy. Students received MMR, COVID-19, and flu vaccines while JCPS staff were offered COVID-19 shots. The recent clinics are in response to a...
WLKY.com
New UofL president on a mission for change as she takes over role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From student success to increasing diversity, the University of Louisville’s new president stepped into her new role this week on a mission for change. Kim Schatzel, who was hired in November to lead the university, says she's been on a listening tour, getting input from students, staff, and community members on how the school can improve.
New group pushes for more Black history in Kentucky classrooms
The Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky will provide resources and training for teachers to help students learn more about Black history.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
Gov. Beshear signs proclamation at state Capitol making February Gifted Education Month in Kentucky
A group of education stakeholders and state lawmakers started Gifted Education Month in Kentucky with a proclamation signing at the state capitol this week. Representatives with the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) joined Gov. Andy Beshear and legislative leaders to commemorate the event.
kentuckytoday.com
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
WHAS 11
Officials: Bardstown High School employee on administrative leave
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Bardstown High School employee is on administrative leave pending an active investigation according to officials. Police said school administrators filed a complaint against a Bardstown High School employee for inappropriate conduct. Bardstown City Schools' superintendent said as a district they are "committed to the safety...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
WLKY.com
Greenberg announces new offices in first 'State of the City' as Louisville mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's new mayor delivered his first State of the City address on Thursday. Inside the Americana World Community Center in the Beechmont neighborhood, Mayor Craig Greenberg stood in front of business and non-profit leaders as well as city workers to deliver his first state of the city address.
WLKY.com
State lawmakers working to open juvenile detention center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are working to overhaul the juvenile justice system, which could mean a new, state-run facility in Louisville. Standing in the state Capitol rotunda Thursday, along with fellow members of the Department of Juvenile Justice work group, State Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) told the group that had gathered, "We've had two staff recently from Adair County in the ICU for multiple days, one thought he was going to lose his life."
spectrumnews1.com
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
WLKY.com
Kentucky giving Ethan Hawke a warm welcome as he films movie across the state
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — From Louisville to Frankfort to Shelbyville and in between, Kentucky is going Hollywood. Scenes filmed in all three cities will be featured in Ethan Hawke's new movie, "Wildcat." The film is about American novelist Flannery O'Connor's life in the 1950s. The crew has been spotted...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
fox56news.com
Blues in his blood: Tee Dee Young inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every type of music is rooted in one genre, the blues. There is one Lexington blues artist and business owner who embodies the blues, and always used his music to bring people together. That’s why Lexington native, Tee Dee Young, has just been inducted...
WLKY.com
Two Centuries of Black Louisville: Celebrating stories of the past, present & path forward
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Two Centuries of Black Louisville: A Photographic History" by Mervin Aubespin, Kenneth Clay and J. Blaine Hudson tells the untold story of how African American Louisvillians created history behind the wall of slavery and the veil of segregation. Since the release of the book, WLKY has...
Greenberg announces reordering of government offices in first State of the City address
An Office of Immigrant Affairs will work to ensure government and nonprofit resources are available to the city’s foreign-born residents. Craig Greenberg is also creating an Office of Philanthropy.
wymt.com
Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation in Frankfort. With many open and vacant teaching positions in the state, both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to come up with better solutions. Governor Beshear said the state was down nearly 11,000 teachers, a number...
Comments / 0