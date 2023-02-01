ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes

Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
SAN DIEGO, CA
encinitasadvocate.com

Theater Notebook: New Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad makes national arts history

The newly dedicated Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad opened Jan. 27, following a six-month, $2.5 million renovation that expanded and updated the property. After 15 years in a city-owned former lumber company warehouse at 2787 State St., New Village Arts remodeled the building into a community-centric arts center that will offer lectures, workshops, art classes and exhibits, as well as theater productions. As part of the reimagining, the building was rededicated in the name of San Diego playwright and veteran arts volunteer Dea Hurston.
CARLSBAD, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Oceanside High School Football celebrates their championship history

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – When you talk about the most successful high school football programs in San Diego County, and the state of California, some would point to Cathedral Catholic, Mater Dei and Lincoln High School. But with all due respect to all those impressive schools, KUSI’s Paul Rudy says...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Creating a native plant garden

“All you need is stones. The Mediterranean garden needs only stones to make native plants feel perfectly at home. The conventional garden needs fertilizer and manure to make plants prosper, but not the native plant garden.” — Pattie Barron, “The Low-Water No-Water Garden”. In her book, Barron...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Rescued retired K-9: Chula Vista firefighters talk about the rescue

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Indy’s rescuers spoke to CBS 8 about how they lifted the 9-year-old German Shepherd out of a 50-foot hole. “It was a great feeling when we were able to haul him up,” said Lee Petry, firefighter, and paramedic for Chula Vista Fire. “We were all nervous that maybe he’d fall off and fall back down again or get hurt again, and so once we saw him come out of the hole and everybody had hands on him, that’s when a sigh of relief kind of kicked in.”
CHULA VISTA, CA

