FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes
Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
Theater Notebook: New Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad makes national arts history
The newly dedicated Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad opened Jan. 27, following a six-month, $2.5 million renovation that expanded and updated the property. After 15 years in a city-owned former lumber company warehouse at 2787 State St., New Village Arts remodeled the building into a community-centric arts center that will offer lectures, workshops, art classes and exhibits, as well as theater productions. As part of the reimagining, the building was rededicated in the name of San Diego playwright and veteran arts volunteer Dea Hurston.
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
Frida’s Taqueria Opening Second Location in Oceanside
Tijuana-Style Taqueria Expanding Their Reach in North County
Las Tres Catrinas in Chula Vista Joins GBOD Hospitality Group Roster of Restaurants
A San Diego restaurant group associated with the Gaslamp Quarter has added a South Bay favorite to its roster of hot spots. GBOD Hospitality Group, with Mezé Greek Fusion, El Chingon, Prohibition Lounge and Havana 1920 among its eateries, has added Las Tres Catrinas of Chula Vista to its portfolio of restaurants and bars.
SD County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing
SD County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing. Nine developments received funding.
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMPLEX IN DOWNTOWN LA MESA
Photo and artwork credits: City of La Mesa and La Mesa Chamber of Comemrce. February 3, 2023 (La Mesa) – The site of La Mesa’s former police station will soon be home to 147 affordable apartment homes. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site at 8181 Allison Avenue on January 24.
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
San Diego’s Annual Color Explosion Is About To Take Place
A 55-acre rainbow of ranunculus color will bloom as San Diego’s iconic springtime attraction comes to life with outdoor music performances, flower-filled events and foodie favorites.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
OB’s Jay Kahn, Investor, Classical Musician, Leaves $100M to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation on Thursday received $100 million – the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit – from the estate of local entrepreneur Jay Kahn. “Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and...
Oceanside High School Football celebrates their championship history
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – When you talk about the most successful high school football programs in San Diego County, and the state of California, some would point to Cathedral Catholic, Mater Dei and Lincoln High School. But with all due respect to all those impressive schools, KUSI’s Paul Rudy says...
RV fire spreads to La Mesa gas station, palm trees
Two people were hurt during a motorhome fire that spread to a gas station in La Mesa Saturday afternoon, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.
Creating a native plant garden
“All you need is stones. The Mediterranean garden needs only stones to make native plants feel perfectly at home. The conventional garden needs fertilizer and manure to make plants prosper, but not the native plant garden.” — Pattie Barron, “The Low-Water No-Water Garden”. In her book, Barron...
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
This Girl Scout sold the most cookie boxes in all of San Diego last year
Sahara Rodriguez, a tenth grader and senior scout in Troop 6105, sold the most cookies out of all the San Diego Girl Scouts, with 8,024 boxes sold.
Rescued retired K-9: Chula Vista firefighters talk about the rescue
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Indy’s rescuers spoke to CBS 8 about how they lifted the 9-year-old German Shepherd out of a 50-foot hole. “It was a great feeling when we were able to haul him up,” said Lee Petry, firefighter, and paramedic for Chula Vista Fire. “We were all nervous that maybe he’d fall off and fall back down again or get hurt again, and so once we saw him come out of the hole and everybody had hands on him, that’s when a sigh of relief kind of kicked in.”
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
