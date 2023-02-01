Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Students at JCPS magnet school honored for academic achievements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at W.E.B. Dubois Academy were honored Friday for their academic achievements. More than 100 young men at the Jefferson County Public Schools magnet school received bow ties for having 3.5 or better grade point averages this semester. Family and friends were invited to cheer the...
WLKY.com
JCPS students get caught up on vaccinations at Newcomer Academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools students got another chance to get up-to-date on their vaccinations. The district held another vaccine clinic Saturday at Newcomer Academy. Students received MMR, COVID-19, and flu vaccines while JCPS staff were offered COVID-19 shots. The recent clinics are in response to a...
WLKY.com
New UofL president on a mission for change as she takes over role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From student success to increasing diversity, the University of Louisville’s new president stepped into her new role this week on a mission for change. Kim Schatzel, who was hired in November to lead the university, says she's been on a listening tour, getting input from students, staff, and community members on how the school can improve.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers teach Black history in Louisville library this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February is Black History Month and guests at the Southwest Regional Library got a crash course on the Buffalo Soldiers Saturday. A club called the Kentucky Buffalo Soldiers travels around the Metro providing information about the Ninth and Tenth Cavalry. After the Civil War, the U.S....
wdrb.com
4 Meyzeek Middle School students working on project with NASA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Meyzeek Middle School students are working with NASA engineers. The students have been conducting out of this world experiments in preparation for the NASA TechRise Competition. It's an opportunity for students across the nation. After looking through hundreds of submissions, NASA chose 60 proposals, including...
WLKY.com
Norton Healthcare expands financial assistance to cover more middle class families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is expanding its care to more families who need financial assistance. The health care system announced on Thursday that it would now cover families with a household income of equal to or less than 350% of the federal poverty guidelines. Previously, it was up to 300%.
WLKY.com
JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
wdrb.com
Indoor track meets return this weekend to Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center will host three indoor track meets this weekend. The PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic returns Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and features more than 700 athletes from 20 different colleges and universities. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-17, at the door or online.
WLKY.com
Norton reinstates mask mandate as UofL Health drops it. Why the difference?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wearing masks in hospitals has become common practice since the COVID-19 outbreak. But without any further state mandates, entities have been making the rules independently, based on whatever factors or data sets they choose. It was particularly interesting this week when two of Louisville's biggest hospital...
WLKY.com
Oddities and Curiosities Expo offers unusual collectibles at the Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You could find all things strange and unusual at the Kentucky Expo Center Saturday. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo featured more than 150 vendors and artists. Guests could find anything from Halloween-inspired artwork and antiques to taxidermy, skulls, bones and funeral collectibles. Artist Holly Denham said,...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Derby Museum finishes $30,000 renovation of new, improved gift store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week Kentucky Derby Museum leaders finished up a massive renovation of its gift shop. As product has been coming in these past few days, Kentucky Derby Museum retail director, Kristina Gerard, has been helping sort it. The renovation gave them a lot more space to add more products on display.
WLKY.com
Downtown Louisville working on attracting small businesses with loans up to $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Small businesses looking to open a storefront in Downtown Louisville can now get a loan of up to $50,000 from the Louisville Downtown Partnership. The small business loan comes from a bigger loan program that incentivizes commercial and housing developments. This program has around $500,000 worth of capital to give.
wdrb.com
Internal JCPS memo warns of 'possible drug problem' at Conway Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal Jefferson County Public Schools document obtained by WDRB News claims that there is a "possible drug problem" at a district middle school. The internal memo is from Jeannie Lett, the principal of Conway Middle School, to school staff members. In it, Lett outlines problems...
wdrb.com
Police investigating threat made on social media against Thomas Jefferson Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thomas Jefferson Middle School had additional security on hand Thursday after a threat was made on social media. In a letter to families, the school's principal said students and staff told the school about a threat posted online overnight. Additional security was called in Thursday while...
WLKY.com
Muhammad Ali Airport unveils Black aviation history exhibit in terminal for the first time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new exhibit inside the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport, and it's paying homage to Black people who've helped advance the aviation industry. It features the field's most influential Black people like Mae Carol Jemison, the first Black female astronaut to travel in space, and Willa Brown, the first Black female to earn a pilot's license in the U.S.
Wave 3
Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
wdrb.com
Clarksville developer hopes to turn page on former America's Best Motel property
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville developer wants to turn the page on a property in the town that has long associated with being a problem, and the group says apartments are the best option for its new chapter. Form G is looking to build a multi-family residential development called...
As city ramps up encampment clearings, advocates say unsheltered residents need more help
With five months remaining this fiscal year, there have been 28 city-ordered encampment clearings and counting. There were only five the year before.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Marc Weinberg, Louisville Astronomical Society host 'Night of the Comet'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the Louisville Astronomical Society teamed up for a night of astronomy on Friday. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was last visible in the night sky around 50,000 years ago. The green-hued comet reappeared in the Northern Hemisphere on Friday night. "It's...
'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
Comments / 0