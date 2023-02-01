ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Thursday approved money for a $1 billion property tax break and $1 billion income tax break as part of a plan to amend this year’s budget to spend another $2.4 billion in projected revenue. The Republican-controlled House voted 170-1 on Thursday to approve House Bill 18, sending it to the Senate for more debate. Gov. Brian Kemp now calls for spending $32.6 billion in state tax money in the budget ending June 30, up 7.3% from what the Republican originally projected last year. Including federal and other money, total spending would rise to $61.6 billion. The House spending plan also would shift $100 million into employee health insurance to ease a steep health insurance premium increase for public school districts. It would spend $14.5 million to give one-time $250 bonus payments to 55,000 retired state employees.

