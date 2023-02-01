Read full article on original website
Kemp, Jones vow to hold rogue Georgia prosecutors accountable for giving criminals a pass
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are vowing to hold rogue prosecutors accountable for giving accused criminals a pass by not charging misdemeanors for some crimes.
Report: Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage, workforce development
(The Center Square) — A new National Federation of Independent Business report shows that Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage and workforce development, the group’s state director says. The report found that more than half (57%) of business owners reported hiring or attempting to hire in January. Most (91%) reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they wanted to fill. "Our members say they are really struggling...
Georgia Republican lawmakers file public safety bills
(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans are moving forward with a series of bills they say will help protect residents and hold prosecutors in the state accountable. "We’re seeing a pattern around the state of people who are committing violent crimes," Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, told The Center Square. "They’re being processed through basically signature bonds, and a signature bond is nothing more than ... a promissory note, and we believe that it’s happening on a lot larger scale than a lot of...
Medical Marijuana Is NO Longer Legal For Purchase In Georgia: The Medical Cannabis Commission Rescinded On Feb.2.2023
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
Georgia House passes amended budget with cash for tax breaks
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Thursday approved money for a $1 billion property tax break and $1 billion income tax break as part of a plan to amend this year’s budget to spend another $2.4 billion in projected revenue. The Republican-controlled House voted 170-1 on Thursday to approve House Bill 18, sending it to the Senate for more debate. Gov. Brian Kemp now calls for spending $32.6 billion in state tax money in the budget ending June 30, up 7.3% from what the Republican originally projected last year. Including federal and other money, total spending would rise to $61.6 billion. The House spending plan also would shift $100 million into employee health insurance to ease a steep health insurance premium increase for public school districts. It would spend $14.5 million to give one-time $250 bonus payments to 55,000 retired state employees.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
State teacher union leader says violence against staff is making teacher shortage worse
The teachers’ union leader said part of the solution comes from the community.
Georgia attorney says her clients’ nursing degrees are legit
(NewsNation) — A Georgia attorney says legitimate nurses have been asked to surrender their licenses after a federal investigation revealed scammers sold fake diplomas. In a scheme dubbed Operation Nightingale, the feds are working to pin down a ring of scammers believed to have sold fake nursing diplomas to nearly 8,000 aspiring students.
