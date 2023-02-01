Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Southern football rebuilds depth with signing class moving toward spring practice
Southern football coach Eric Dooley rebuilt the program’s depth going heavy in the transfer portal on signing day which should bring plenty of competition. Once again, there is depth aplenty at quarterback. Southern will have four players battling for the starting job when spring practice commences March 8 and...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Christian quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson headed to Colorado
Lafayette Christian Academy quarterback Ju'Juan Johnson is bound for Boulder, Colorado. Johnson committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in front of friends, family and teammates at the LCA Sports Complex. The junior, who had nearly two dozen offers, chose the Buffaloes over LSU and Florida. "It was a good...
LCA Star Football Player Ju’Juan Johnson Commits to Colorado
One of the most talented football players in the Acadiana area has announced where he'll be playing college football. Lafayette Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson has decided to play his college football for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder took a visit to Boulder last weekend.
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Assistant coach does research, school honors coach for 500th career win
There are stories about basketball events and records that were years in the making. What the Zachary girls basketball team did Friday night puts a new spin on things. The Broncos honored coach Tami McClure for her 500th career win that happened during the pandemic year. Assistant coach Nekia Jones...
theadvocate.com
Cajuns enjoy rousing win on special night at the Cajundome
UL’s 77-67 victory over Marshall on Saturday at the Cajundome was just a special night for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Even though there’s three home games left, it was Senior Night, so friends and family flocked the court for the pregame ceremony. There were some old friends returning...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High girls deliver statement with blowout win
It was Senior Night for the Lafayette High girls basketball team on Friday, and they turned in a memorable performance . Behind senior guard Chrysta Narcisse and stifling defense, the Lions rolled to a 45-10 victory over rival Acadiana High in a pivotal District 3-5A battle. "This is the time...
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula knocks off Madison Prep in Charger Classic
Ponchatoula earned a statement win 56-48 over Madison Prep on Saturday night in the second weekend of the Charger Classic, hosted at Scotlandville. The point guard-center duo of Jeremiah Lewis and Allen Graves helped the Green Wave (21-6) build an early lead, then take it back in the second half after Madison Prep (23-2) threatened to seize control. Lewis scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half and made six free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
theadvocate.com
SWAC-leading Southern men enjoying big crowds
As the Southern men’s basketball team heads into the second half of its Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule, one thing has become clear — Jaguar Nation has taken notice. The Jaguars (12-10, 8-1) have been in first place all season, and reeled off three consecutive wins since suffering their...
999ktdy.com
Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Softball Star Melissa Mayeux Named Lafayette Christian Academy Varsity Softball Coach
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Last season, Melissa Mayeux starred for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team, earning Player of the Year honors in the Sun Belt Conference. She even went on to play professionally during the Summer of 2022 for the Smash It Sports Vipers in the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league, a team that was coached by UL's current coach, Gerry Glasco.
theadvocate.com
Hear Louisiana poets Saloy and Friedman at Delta Mouth Reading Series event on Friday at LSU
Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy and Olivia Clare Friedman will read and discuss their work at LSU Creative Writing’s Delta Mouth Reading Series at 6 p.m. Friday. The event will take place in the Grand Salon of the French House at LSU and is free and open to the public.
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Manship Theatre, Neel-Schaffer, Investar
-- Dishili Young has been promoted by Neel-Schaffer to vice president, engineer manager. Young has more than 20 years of experience providing program management, project management and engineering design services for large-scale transportation projects. She joined Neel-Schaffer in 2017 and manages the firm's Louisiana Transportation and Civil Design groups. In 2019, she was named Member of the Year by the Women Transportation Seminar Louisiana Chapter for her contributions, and she serves as vice president for WTS Baton Rouge Chapter.
theadvocate.com
Black cowboys to be featured in a film and a concert musical in Lafayette
Black cowboys played a major role in the settlement of the American West and are a significant part of today’s south Louisiana culture. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Performing Arts Serving Acadiana will screen "T-Galop," Conni Castille’s documentary about Cajun and Creole cowboys at Cite Des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. This event is also free and open to the public.
theadvocate.com
Community: BR Chapter of The Links honors 8 role models
The Baton Rouge Chapter of The Links honored eight Louisiana role models at its 15th annual New Orleans-style jazz brunch in December at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Chapter President Cheryl Hall-DeRouen welcomed guests. Edward “Ted” James and Tisha Powell Wayne were co-emcees. The theme for the event,...
theadvocate.com
What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?
Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
Ponchatoula size 3 dress gets 9 million views
Size 3 dress is super-sized around the world.
theadvocate.com
Crawfish prices are dropping in Louisiana as the season, demand heats up
Crawfish growers may look to the rain gauges or the temperature to forecast the supply end of the Louisiana harvest. But Jason Seither, who boils and sells tons of the mud bugs each year at his Harahan restaurant Seither’s Seafood, looks to the local social customs that dictate the annual swell in demand. He knows it’s about to rev up.
Lafayette Not in Top 20 Mardi Gras Cities in Recent Rankings
Here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate Mardi Gras (besides New Orleans). Surprisingly, Lafayette isn't even in the top 20.
theadvocate.com
Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners
An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
