Kemp, Jones vow to hold rogue Georgia prosecutors accountable for giving criminals a pass
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are vowing to hold rogue prosecutors accountable for giving accused criminals a pass by not charging misdemeanors for some crimes.
Georgia House Democrats drop gun bills
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Democrats have rolled out a series of bills they say will help stem gun violence in the state. On Wednesday, state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, announced four pieces of legislation ranging from a proposal to institute a three-day waiting period to buy firearms to holding firearm owners responsible if a minor uses their firearm to threaten violence. "Gun...
'I want them to come to school every day': Georgia House Bill would add school safety training
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new Georgia house bill would require public schools to submit their school safety plans to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Known as the Safe Schools Act, the bill would allow parents and guardians not to have their children participate in intruder...
WMAZ
Georgia lawmakers consider bill that addresses teacher shortage
Peach County is holding a job fair Saturday 9 a.m. - noon at Peach County High School. They are looking to hire K-12 teaching positions, and many other positions.
The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
OnlyInYourState
The Story Of The City In Georgia That Vanished Virtually Overight
Georgia’s history is long and fascinating, but unfortunately, it also contains plenty of tragic moments. It’s hard not to look back from a modern-day viewpoint and feel regret about some of the terrible things that have happened in Peach State history, such as slavery and lynchings. Another stain upon Georgia history is immortalized at the New Echota Historic Site in Gordon County, not far from Calhoun. This was once the capital city of the Cherokee Nation.
How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia
Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!
Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would restrict how schools can handle transgender students
ATLANTA — A bill in the state senate would restrict how schools and teachers interact with transgender children. One critic calls the bill "a dog whistle to the far right." The Republican bill would guide schools on what they can and can’t do when communicating with kids exploring gender identity.
Democrats vote to boost Georgia in 2024 lineup despite obstacles
National Democrats voted Saturday to overhaul the presidential primary process and put Georgia near the start of the sch...
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Report: Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage, workforce development
(The Center Square) — A new National Federation of Independent Business report shows that Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage and workforce development, the group’s state director says. The report found that more than half (57%) of business owners reported hiring or attempting to hire in January. Most (91%) reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they wanted to fill. "Our members say they are really struggling...
State teacher union leader says violence against staff is making teacher shortage worse
The teachers’ union leader said part of the solution comes from the community.
Georgia Republican lawmakers file public safety bills
(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans are moving forward with a series of bills they say will help protect residents and hold prosecutors in the state accountable. "We’re seeing a pattern around the state of people who are committing violent crimes," Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, told The Center Square. "They’re being processed through basically signature bonds, and a signature bond is nothing more than ... a promissory note, and we believe that it’s happening on a lot larger scale than a lot of...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Bill Would Ban Plastic Grocery Bags in Georgia
Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re difficult to recycle and easy to toss away – ending up in landfills or in waterways.
