Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Related
thenexthoops.com
UNLV building something big in the desert
A man approached Essence Booker at the end of Saturday’s game between UNLV and Nevada-Reno with tears in his eyes. He told Booker that he had been following the program for more than 30 years and he’d never seen anything like what he witnessed at Cox Pavilion. And...
UNLV football recruiting: Odom looks to upgrade on defense, fill needs in announcing first class
Barry Odom's most challenging task with his first recruiting class as UNLV football coach is probably filling immediate needs.
Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
When it Comes to Booze Some Idaho Neighbors Knock Them Back
A couple of Idaho neighbors appear to be perpetually three sheets to the wind. Does it come as a surprise that one of them is Nevada? If you walk into a casino in that state, there is booze everywhere. Well-lubricated drunks are often more willing to part with their money. I was in a Nevada hotel last summer and the ground floor was nothing but slot machines. There were people at the bar even early in the day and in front of each one of them was a betting terminal. Sober people might have lower risk tolerance.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 17 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Nevada
Choosing where to stay in Nevada can be a bit of a challenge. On the one hand, the options are endless, especially with slick hotspots like Las Vegas and Reno dotting the horizon. On the other, with so many jaw-dropping natural wonders to explore and posh amenities to swoon over, visitors are spoiled for choice! The Silver State is a fantastic place to visit year-round, so we’ve done the hard work for you. These epic places to stay in Nevada are some of the best and will give you a front-row seat to all of the state’s coolest sights, amenities, and activities no matter what’s on your dream vacation agenda.
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Nevada teens compete in math, science competition for trip to nation’s capital
Teens from across Nevada were up early Saturday morning in North Las Vegas ready to be quizzed on math and science. No, this isn’t your typical Jeopardy or game show.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: Lombardo: Nevada is back open for business
In his Jan. 23 State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined his ambitious legislative agenda for 2023. He wants to suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single largest education investment in Nevada history, and raise state employees’ pay 12 percent over the next two years.
Las Vegas Weekly
Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas
LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
2news.com
Nevada Army Guard acquires 2 late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters
The Nevada Army Guard’s wish list came to fruition during the holiday season with its acquisition of two state-of-the-art UH-72B Lakota helicopters in December. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine National Guard states to receive two late-model Lakotas to enhance rotary-wing aircraft capabilities across the country, especially in mountainous states.
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Nevada With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Las Vegas, Nevada is a place that gushes excitement in excess. Whether it’s the epic casinos and hotels or the rides and world-class shows, visitors to the famous city expect more of everything. Nowhere is this dream fulfilled more than at the largest buffet in Nevada, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace! Not only does this massive buffet have just about anything a hungry diner can think of, they have just as many desserts to choose from, too! Take a sugary trip down The Strip and explore the desserts at Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace for a dining experience like no other.
‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging diamond continues to confuse drivers
The Tropicana bridge over the I-15 freeway is now a 'diverging diamond,' an interchange that transportation officials say will help traffic efficiency amid the largest roadway expansion project in Nevada. However, in some cases, it’s seemingly doing the opposite.
eenews.net
History emerges as Lake Mead recedes
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
Nevada Republicans introduce voter ID proposal, additional mail-in ballot verification
Nevada Republicans have officially filed legislation to try again to require identification when voting in person and provide additional steps when voting by mail.
FOX Reno
Nevada Treasurer's Office has more than $1B worth of unclaimed property
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Treasurer's Office has more than $1 billion worth of unclaimed property, and they are trying to give as much back to Nevadans. Unclaimed Property Day can include bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler’s checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits and more.
Nevada says Tesla's possible tax breaks stay secret, for now
The details of any potential tax breaks for Tesla's $3.6 billion expansion of its Nevada factory will remain secret until late February.
Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort is one of the largest employers of Medicaid recipients in the state, according to a new report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Amazon, Walmart, Clark County School District and Smith’s top the list of employers with the most full-time employees eligible for Nevada Medicaid. All […] The post Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid appeared first on Nevada Current.
Comments / 0