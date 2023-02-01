ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland men's lacrosse: Terps open title defense with a defensive show against Richmond

Coming into the Maryland men's lacrosse season opener Saturday in College Park against Richmond, all eyes were focused on the offensive end to see who exactly would replace a slew of graduated offensive players from last year's national champions. But despite the dizzying flow of new players shuffling on and off the field on offense, Maryland's defense sparked its 15-4 win over the Spiders.
Orioles reject Camden Yards lease extension, want multi-decade deal

The Baltimore Orioles declined to exercise a lease extension on Camden Yards as they seek a bigger deal. The team and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore released a joint statement expressing their “commitment to creating a long-term, multi-decade, public-private partnership” that “revitalizes the Camden Yards complex as a magnet for sports tourism and leverages Maryland taxpayers’ investment in the property.”
