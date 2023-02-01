Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip BaileyRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
Denver hit-and-run crash kills 1
A hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Denver late Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department on Twitter. Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the area of West 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard, Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was seriously injured...
Work release for teen DUI driver upsets victims’ families
An 18-year-old Boulder woman will serve nine months of work release after killing two people while driving drunk on her prom night last April.
Teen sentenced to work release in deadly Boulder crash
A teenager was sentenced Friday to nine months of work release after a Boulder crash that left two people dead and another seriously injured. The driver, who was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence and other charges in the crash, which killed Gregoria Morales Ramirez, 49, and Ori Tsioni, 33, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said.
KDVR.com
Man charged with overdose death of child
A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old. A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old. A pedestrian was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Speer Boulevard Thursday night. 1 hurt in Denver shooting on Girard Avenue. Police...
Driver arrested after returning to scene of deadly hit-and-run in Denver
A suspect was arrested after Denver police say a man was hit and killed while walking near W 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. Denver Police department confirmed the pedestrian died in an update on Friday morning, as well as an arrest being made. According to DPD, the victim was left with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene. DPD originally tweeted about the response at 9:41 p.m. on Thursday. In the Friday morning update, DPD confirmed the victim died at the hospital; meanwhile, the hit-and-run suspect returned to the scene and was arrested.The suspect was identified as a man, but was not immediately named. He faces a charge for Careless Driving Resulting in Death. RELATED: Denver police investigates hit-and-run incident in area of 11th Street and Speer Boulevard
KDVR.com
Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash
Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
KDVR.com
Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified
The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
Driver who killed two people while fleeing police in stolen vehicle sentenced
A man who killed two people as tried to escape police in a stolen vehicle in 2021 was sentenced last week to 40 years in state prison. Nicholas Villarini, 28, was ordered by Adams County district court judge on Jan. 26 to serve 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each of two counts of Vehicular Homicide-DUI. More than a year of that time (458 days, to be exact) was subtracted from those sentences, a credit for time Villarini has already spent behind bars in the county jail. But the judge added on a mandatory four years of parole...
Mother killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers
Family and friends are forced to say goodbye to their loved one, Kathy Rothman, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver nearly two weeks ago while driving for Uber.
Driver arrested, accused of hit-and-run crash at Aurora bus stop on Jan. 24
Aurora police announced Thursday that a driver accused of a hit-and-run at a bus stop on Jan. 24 has been arrested.
Denver police search for driver after several cars smashed overnight
Police in Denver are investigating after several cars were smashed while parked in one neighborhood overnight. At least four parked cars were found damaged at 10th and Emerson on Friday morning. Many of the vehicle owners weren't aware that something had happened until they headed outside to get into their vehicle or answered the door to answer questions from police. No one was injured but there was a lot of damage. "Fortunately compared to some of these other cars, I was reality unscathed. The back bumper fell off the tail gates, it's smashed in but it's driveable," said car owner Wynn Jeffery. "This isn't something you really want to see first thing in the morning and you're trying to comprehend what happened here because I couldn't figure out why the car that was in the front was parked in front of a driveway. I thought, 'Did that car back into that car?' but when I got farther out I looked down and saw all these cars piled up into this tree," said vehicle owner Anthony Torres. Another neighbor said they heard the collisions and saw a tow truck strike the vehicles, back up and drive away. Officers are searching for that driver.
KDVR.com
Officer in critical condition after falling off bridge
A Fountain officer fell from a bridge after trying to apprehend a suspect during a car chase. Vicente Arenas reports. Officer in critical condition after falling off bridge. A Fountain officer fell from a bridge after trying to apprehend a suspect during a car chase. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver weather:...
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting and carjacking
A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.The investigation is ongoing.
Thornton family asks for help after serious crash
A Thornton mother is struggling with her recovery after a bad vehicle crash.
Bjorklund scores 19 in St. Thomas' 68-57 win over Denver
DENVER (AP) — Parker Bjorklund's 19 points helped St. Thomas defeat Denver 68-57 on Saturday night. Bjorklund added 10 rebounds for the Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 15 points and added five assists. Riley Miller recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line.
Missing woman from Lakewood found dead
A woman who went missing in early January has been found dead, according to Littleton police.
Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA's best record
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points, Nikola Jokic had his 18th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets won their third straight game, beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-108 on Saturday night. Jokic finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists and recorded the...
KDVR.com
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports. Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing. Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports.
Longmont police report: Feb. 3, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Officer wants charges dismissed in shooting of stranded man
DENVER (AP) — An attorney for one of two law enforcement officers indicted in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was stranded along a road in a small mountain town and having a “mental health crisis” last year is trying to have the charges thrown out against him.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0