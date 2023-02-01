(Willmar MN-) A court hearing takes place in Willmar Tuesday afternoon for a suspect in a road rage incident in which a handgun was brandished. 27-year-old Gabrielle McMahon of Lexington Texas is charged with fleeing police, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say he was driving a stolen vehicle and brandished a stolen handgun in a road rage incident in the Montevideo area July 16th. He was arrested after crashing the vehicle on the 1st Street Bridge on the south side of Willmar. A Rule 20, or Mental Competency Evaluation was conducted on McMahon in August and copies of the report were distributed to attorneys last month. An omnibus hearing, to address various legal issues in the case, takes place before Judge Stephen Wentzell at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO