fox9.com
Dogs die inside Stearns Co. house fire
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A house fire in Stearns County took the life of two dogs Friday evening, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. On Feb. 3, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., dispatchers in Stearns County received a call reporting a house fire at 30765 Co. Rd. 41 in Farming Township, according to the sheriff's office.
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
willmarradio.com
Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen
(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
willmarradio.com
Hearing takes place in Willmar Tuesday for accused road rage gunman
(Willmar MN-) A court hearing takes place in Willmar Tuesday afternoon for a suspect in a road rage incident in which a handgun was brandished. 27-year-old Gabrielle McMahon of Lexington Texas is charged with fleeing police, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say he was driving a stolen vehicle and brandished a stolen handgun in a road rage incident in the Montevideo area July 16th. He was arrested after crashing the vehicle on the 1st Street Bridge on the south side of Willmar. A Rule 20, or Mental Competency Evaluation was conducted on McMahon in August and copies of the report were distributed to attorneys last month. An omnibus hearing, to address various legal issues in the case, takes place before Judge Stephen Wentzell at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Slick roadways cause crashes overnight in Douglas County
(Douglas County, MN)--Most of central and west central Minnesota picked up some freezing rain on Monday. Early today, (Tuesday) roadways are reportedly slick. Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say that there have been a couple of crashes early this morning along I-94 due to slippery roadways. Officials say the crashes don’t appear to be serious.
fox9.com
Silo explosion injuress firefighter, damages 2 firetrucks in western Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A firefighter was injured after a silo’s roof exploded during a fire on Saturday in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a silo fire just after 11:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township.
myklgr.com
Clara City residents arrested during Kandiyohi County search for stolen property
Two Clara City residents were arrested during a search for stolen property in Kandiyohi County on Thursday. On Feb. 2, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Central SWAT Team, performed a search warrant for stolen property in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Clara City.
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Police on Scene of an “Incident” Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Law enforcement sources are telling KNSI this is a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public. More information will be released later.
kduz.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Renville Co Murder Suspect
(KWLM/Olivia MN-) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Renville County murder suspect after she failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance Monday. A settlement conference was supposed to be held for 20-year-old Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled...
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
willmarradio.com
Paynesville 6th-grader seriously injured in skiing accident
(Kimball MN-) Donations are pouring in for a Stearns County girl who was seriously injured while skiing this past week. Jo Weis, a 6th-grader at Paynesville Middle School, suffered "significant head trauma" in the accident, which happened Feb. 1 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. According to the GoFundMe page set up on her family's behalf, Jo has since been heavily sedated.
willmarradio.com
Montevideo murder suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference will be held Monday for Renville County Murder suspect Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Padilla, 20, is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Drug Sales. Officials believe Padilla sold a Renville County woman drugs that contained a fatal dose of fentanyl November 13th of 2021. Padilla is being held in the Renville County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail. Her settlement conference takes place Monday at 1 p.m. before Judge Laurence Stratton at The Renville County Courthouse in Olivia.
Silo top blows off during fire, injures firefighter, damages trucks
OSAKIS, Minn. -- A firefighter is in the hospital after the top of a silo blew off during a fire, hitting two emergency vehicles Saturday.The Osakis Fire Department says it responded to a silo fire at 13461 Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township shortly after 11:30 a.m.While extinguishing the fire, the top of the silo blew off and struck two fire trucks. One of the vehicles has been put out of service due to the damage it sustained.One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
kfgo.com
Deadly snowmobile crash under investigation in western Minnesota’s Kandiyohi County
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MINN. – Authorities in Kandiyohi County are investigating a snowmobile crash near New London that left a 67-year-old man dead. Sheriff’s deputies say the victim was found lying on the ground next to a snowmobile Wednesday afternoon. First responders tried to revive him, but the man died at the scene.
willmarradio.com
Three hurt in two crashes in Stearns County Wednesday
(Waite Park MN-) Three people were hurt in two crashes in Stearns County yesterday. The state patrol says at 9:37 a.m. a pickup and a snowplow were both southbound on Highway 15 near 33rd Street in Waite Park when they collided. The driver of the pickup, 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd was hurt but not hospitalized. The plow driver, 51-year-old James Streit of St. Augusta was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust
Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
voiceofalexandria.com
Phony money is reportedly found in the area
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking area business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Officials say in the last week, a local bar received $500 in fake $100 bills. The fake money was reportedly used while buying pull tabs. Authorities say if you’re not sure how to tell if money is counterfeit, there are several resources available online which will help you find out if money is fake or not.
