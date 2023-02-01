ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations

The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
BROOKLYN, NY
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers

Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. Davis led all players with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba Suspended by NBA After Altercation in Magic vs. Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Austin Rivers and Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba have been suspended following their on-court altercation in Friday's game at Target Center, the NBA announced Saturday. Bamba received a four-game suspension, and Rivers received a three-game suspension. Additionally, Magic guard Jalen Suggs was suspended one game "for...
ORLANDO, FL
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Not Looking to Move Austin Reaves, Max Christie

If the Los Angeles Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, they reportedly aren't going to go over the top in their efforts to acquire the eight-time All-Star. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers aren't interested in including Austin Reaves or Max Christie, whom Buha describes as "promising young role players," in a potential offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Teams That Have Been Most Active at the Trade Deadline Since 2000

Few events rile up the basketball world as much as the ever-popular NBA trade deadline. The highly anticipated midseason landmark is loaded with fun questions. Will a superstar be dealt? Will a championship contender—or even a playoff hopeful—acquire a missing piece? Will a tanking team offload some expiring contracts or completely sell?
Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat. While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract.
MIAMI, FL
Luka Dončić Won't Play for Mavericks vs. Warriors Because of Heel Injury

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors because of a heel injury suffered in Thursday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans:. Losing Dončić for a lengthy amount of time could be devastating as the Mavericks (28-25) are fourth in...
DALLAS, TX
1 Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team

The NBA is a stone's throw away from the 2023 trade deadline, which can mean only one thing: It's time to start putting some of our crystal-ball musings in Sharpie. Or, you know, at least erasable pen. These predictions prioritize accuracy over everything. There is a time and place for...
Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant 'Surprised' by Kyrie Irving Trade Request Ahead of Deadline

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was reportedly "surprised" to hear of teammate Kyrie Irving's trade request, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter Friday:. "Teams who are watching what happens with Kyrie Irving are really much more interested in Kevin Durant's response to this," Wojnarowski said. "I'm told that the trade request surprised everyone in Brooklyn today, including Kevin Durant, so how does he respond to this?"
