Related
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Nets PG Rejected New Contract; 'Vehemently Against' Stipulations
The Brooklyn Nets' attempt to buy themselves some protection in a potential contract extension for Kyrie Irving apparently didn't sit too well with the eight-time All-Star. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said the Nets were recently trying to negotiate an extension with Irving that "had some stipulations in it."
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Remain 'Possible' Partner for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could make a deal with the Charlotte Hornets that would involve point guard Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. "Rob Pelinka's front office has continued dialogue with rival teams about trading Russell Westbrook, most notably conversations with the [Utah] Jazz as reported by Bleacher Report," Fischer wrote. "Charlotte, with guard Terry Rozier, remains another possible trade partner for Westbrook, sources said."
Bleacher Report
Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers
Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. Davis led all players with...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider: How Kyrie Irving Trade Request Impacts Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons Future
If the Brooklyn Nets do trade Kyrie Irving, it could signal the start of a full rebuild for the organization and lead to questions around the futures of Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. ESPN's Nick Friedell broke down the situation Saturday on SportsCenter:. "That's the biggest problem for Brooklyn right...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Linked to Lakers, Heat, Mavs, Suns After Nets Trade Request
News of Kyrie Irving's reported trade request broke the internet on Friday, so it wasn't much of a surprise when talk turned to which teams might try to acquire the talented but controversial player. According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Confident' in Jason Kidd Coaching Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić
If the Dallas Mavericks did acquire Kyrie Irving to play alongside Luka Dončić, perhaps the biggest test would be for head coach Jason Kidd to handle the dynamic between two ball-dominant superstars. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have "contemplated" a trade for Irving dating back to...
Bleacher Report
Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba Suspended by NBA After Altercation in Magic vs. Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Austin Rivers and Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba have been suspended following their on-court altercation in Friday's game at Target Center, the NBA announced Saturday. Bamba received a four-game suspension, and Rivers received a three-game suspension. Additionally, Magic guard Jalen Suggs was suspended one game "for...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Not Looking to Move Austin Reaves, Max Christie
If the Los Angeles Lakers pursue Kyrie Irving, they reportedly aren't going to go over the top in their efforts to acquire the eight-time All-Star. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers aren't interested in including Austin Reaves or Max Christie, whom Buha describes as "promising young role players," in a potential offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Mavs' Chances of Trading for Nets Star 'Downplayed' by Insiders
The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Kyrie Irving since the guard's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, but the two sides are still far from an agreement. "League sources with knowledge of the Mavericks' thinking downplayed the team's chances of landing Irving in a trade," Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported.
Bleacher Report
NBA Teams That Have Been Most Active at the Trade Deadline Since 2000
Few events rile up the basketball world as much as the ever-popular NBA trade deadline. The highly anticipated midseason landmark is loaded with fun questions. Will a superstar be dealt? Will a championship contender—or even a playoff hopeful—acquire a missing piece? Will a tanking team offload some expiring contracts or completely sell?
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat. While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Fournier, Toppin for Beasley, Vanderbilt Discussed with Jazz
The New York Knicks have held "exploratory conversations" to acquire Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The potential deal would reportedly send Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and draft compensation to Utah. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also reported the two sides...
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić Won't Play for Mavericks vs. Warriors Because of Heel Injury
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors because of a heel injury suffered in Thursday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans:. Losing Dončić for a lengthy amount of time could be devastating as the Mavericks (28-25) are fourth in...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Suns' Mikal Bridges Admired 'From Afar' Amid Kyrie Irving Trade Buzz
The Brooklyn Nets remain interested in Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges amid news that Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype provided the report. "With new ownership coming to Phoenix, there have been rumblings about the team finding a potential long-term successor at point...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Heat Not Interested in Kyle Lowry Swap with Lakers
The Miami Heat reportedly have not shown interest in a trade for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Heat are against the idea of sending the Lakers veteran point guard Kyle Lowry for Westbrook. Fischer noted that the Lakers are trying to...
Bleacher Report
Kings Rumors: Mason Plumlee Targeted in Trade; Richaun Holmes, Alex Len Being Shopped
The Sacramento Kings are in great position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006, and they are being mentioned frequently in trade rumors with Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline approaching. Another one dropped Saturday, as the Kings have Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee on their radar, per...
Bleacher Report
1 Trade Deadline Prediction for Every NBA Team
The NBA is a stone's throw away from the 2023 trade deadline, which can mean only one thing: It's time to start putting some of our crystal-ball musings in Sharpie. Or, you know, at least erasable pen. These predictions prioritize accuracy over everything. There is a time and place for...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant 'Surprised' by Kyrie Irving Trade Request Ahead of Deadline
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was reportedly "surprised" to hear of teammate Kyrie Irving's trade request, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter Friday:. "Teams who are watching what happens with Kyrie Irving are really much more interested in Kevin Durant's response to this," Wojnarowski said. "I'm told that the trade request surprised everyone in Brooklyn today, including Kevin Durant, so how does he respond to this?"
