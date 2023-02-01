ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to prepare your home before Arctic blast arrives

By Brandon Truitt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON - The frigid forecasted temperatures this weekend will serve as a stress test for many homes. Pipes will be at risk of freezing or busting and heaters will be running overtime.

Steve Akian owns Akain Plumbing Heating & Air and said there are a few easy things people can do before the cold snap to prepare their homes.

"One thing we encourage people to do before a weekend like this is to do a walk around the house and seal any gaps if they can with basic insulations to keep cold air from blowing through the house," said Akian.

At a time when many families are focused on saving heat and electric costs, Akian and other professionals are strongly encouraging setting the thermostat at 70 degrees. He suggests the short-term expense could save you thousands in potential repairs.

"We have many situations where that is just not a good temperature to contend with the outside cold and that will result in frozen pipes some of the times," said Akian.

WATCH: How to prepare your car for extreme cold

The age-old tale of dripping faucets has proven to be effective, particularly when paired with opening the cabinet doors under your sinks to allow warmer air in.

If your water stops working, due to a freeze or leak, Akian suggested knowing where your main water switch is and shutting it off.

Heating systems will be working overtime this weekend and if yours shuts off, Akian said simply checking or replacing your filter on your HVAC could ease the strain and keep systems working.

