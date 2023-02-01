ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Spieth Explains Why Tour Players Miss Dustin Johnson So Much

By Gabrielle Herzig
 3 days ago

Spieth discussed the absence of LIV players ahead of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

As the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf continues to widen, the absence of former friends and peers has started to sink in for many Tour players.

For Jordan Spieth, it’s Dustin Johnson’s departure to LIV that seems to be the most noticeable.

Speaking to the media ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Spieth had some positive things to say about the former U.S. Open winner, who was the first PGA Tour player to sign on to LIV Golf in May 2022.

This week, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is being played at the same time as the Asian Tour’s Saudi International—a tournament sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The fund is also the source behind LIV Golf, and as expected, Johnson is part of the star-studded Saudi international field.

Johnson, however, used to frequent the Pebble Beach Tour stop. After all, he once won the event in back-to-back years—2009 and 2010.

When asked why players talk about missing Johnson more than other LIV Golf defectors, Spieth had an intriguing answer.

“Well, I think he had, what does he have 20, 21 or 22 wins? Yeah, he’s a Hall of Fame player,” Spieth said. “Somebody who guys, people and the celebrities here really enjoyed being around. He’s a freak athlete that plays golf. He really loved this event. Loved playing with Wayne. We had a blast.”

Spieth says he was paired with Johnson and his now-father-in-law, Wayne Gretzky, for eight consecutive editions of the Pro-Am event. Spieth typically teams up with country star Jake Owen.

Although Johnson was a familiar face at the Pebble Beach tournament, Spieth says players miss competing against him on all fronts.

“If you’re talking about in general and not just this event, you know, I think there’s a number of guys that are missed,” Spieth said. “But I think D.J. being maybe the first one to go over there and somebody who never was really controversial over here and more so just kind of worked his butt off, it paid off, got his breakthrough at the U.S. Open, then went and won the Masters. Just a Hall of Fame player that didn’t create controversy with any other players and played on a bunch of Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams. Represented ’em really well. He was a friend of mine. He is a friend of mine. I just haven’t seen him.

“But I always really enjoyed playing with him and being around him,” Spieth continued. “He plays fast. Easy to play with. Fun to watch. Smooth. I don’t know what else to say.”

Spieth and Johnson might not be teeing it up together this week, but in April they will most definitely cross paths for the first major championship of the season. The Masters announced in December that it will allow eligible LIV Golf members to compete.

