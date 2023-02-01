ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

I-Team: State Police end security post outside former Gov. Baker's house

By Cheryl Fiandaca
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETTK3_0kZO6ykp00

I-Team: State Police ends security post outside former Gov. Baker's house 01:30

SWAMPSCOTT - Two days after the I-Team raised questions about state troopers on overtime guarding former Governor Charlie Baker's home, the State Police ended the post.

For nearly two weeks after he left office, the I-Team found state troopers parked outside Baker's Swampscott home from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Baker left office on January 4 but the state continued to provide security at his home, except for during the overnight hours.

The cost to taxpayers topped more than $25,000.

At the time, WBZ asked the State Police about the security post and were told it determines how long to provide protection after an elected official leaves office on case-by-case basis. But just days after we questioned the use of state money to pay for security at his home, the state stopped posting the overtime and now no longer has uniformed troopers out front.

WBZ reached out to the State Police for comment again but did not hear back. Baker takes over as president of the NCAA in March with a reported salary of nearly $3 million.

Comments / 3

qwik Rick
6d ago

it's okay for politicians and elites to have armed people to protect THEM, but how dare you want a gun to protect yourself.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

I-Team: RMV keeps sending Danvers man new license in mail

DANVERS - "It was comical to say the least," said Mark Veilleux, spreading five copies of his driver's license across the dining room table at his home in Danvers. He never ordered them in the first place. They just mysteriously keep showing up in his mailbox from the Registry of Motor Vehicles. "This one showed up, and then I got this one three or four months after this one. And then three or four months after this one came, I got this one...so I have five licenses," he said. "Some people probably are waiting for their first one." In...
DANVERS, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker, Polito wade back into local politics

A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
ATTLEBORO, MA
CBS Boston

Salem police charge 2 men with placing 'trap' device in ATM to intercept cash

SALEM – Police in Salem arrested two men and charged them in connection with a "trap" device that was placed on an ATM, designed to intercept cash from customers making withdrawals. A man was allegedly caught installing the device February 3 inside of Marblehead Bank on Canal Street.Police said the ATM was used several times over the course of multiple days.Detectives set up surveillance in the area after discovering the device and saw two men "who appeared to be casing the location." "They appeared to be working together and one of the males was observed manipulating the front of the ATM. After a customer left the vestibule, the same male went and removed an item, later determined to be the 'trap,'" Salem police said.When police confronted the suspect, he allegedly tried to discard the item.Police charged Henry Sandoval-Dejesus of Lawrence with breaking and entering, larceny from a building, possession of burglarious tools and conspiracy. Kelvin Nunez of Rhode Island was charged with breaking and entering and conspiracy. 
SALEM, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA
NECN

A Boston Police Officer Was Fired Twice. Arbitration Got Him His Job Back — But Should It?

Imagine you have a really important job and you get fired from that job twice for two separate incidents. Should you get the job back?. Mayor Michelle Wu fears too many fired Boston police officers get reinstated to the force, and she has a plan to reform police accountability. A publicly available strategy outlines her willingness to leverage current police union contract negotiations to get the reform she seeks.
BOSTON, MA
wgan.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
YARMOUTH, ME
CBS Boston

Man punched woman who said "excuse me" at Downtown Crossing, police say

BOSTON – MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man who they say punched a woman without provocation on Tuesday.It happened around 2 p.m. in the concourse at the Downtown Crossing station. According to police, the 62-year-old woman walked by the suspect and said "excuse me." He then punched her.Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call (617) 222-1050.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Easton, were several roads are blocked off Sunday night. Police officers could be seen gathering for several hours on Spooner Street, where they appeared to be focused on an individual house. Neighbors said they heard a single gunshot this afternoon.
EASTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery Near Fenway Park

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District D-4 (South End) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the image above in connection to an Assault and Battery that occurred at about 1:31 AM on Sunday January 8, 2023, in the area of Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street. During the incident, an adult male victim sustained serious injuries following a physical altercation.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
CRANSTON, RI
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
30K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy