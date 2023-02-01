ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Charges For Bayonne Police Officers Who Shot, Killed Knife Wielding Man

By Steve Lenox
 3 days ago

BAYONNE, NJ - The two Bayonne police officers involved in the June 7, 2021 shooting death of Lee Waskiewicz, will not face any charges as a result of the incident, a state grand jury decided on Monday.

As previously reported, on the day of the incident uniformed officers of the Bayonne Police Department Ofcs. Edward Taveras and Timothy Ballance responded to a 9-1-1 call made at approximately 6:30 a.m. reporting a domestic disturbance at the victim’s First Street home.

Upon arrival, the officers met a female resident who proceeded to escort the home before calling for Waskiewicz down from the third floor. In an episode revealed by footage from the officers body cameras, upon seeing the police officers, Waskiewicz went back upstairs and out of sight in the doorway of an attic.

When Officer Taveras asked Waskiewicz to come down to talk to him, Waskiewicz yelled for the officers to leave and threatened to stab them. Waskiewicz then came back to the stairs armed with a knife which the officers ordered him to put down.

Waskiewicz repeatedly told the officers to get away from him while he sat in a chair with the knife, again threatening to stab the officers to death if they approached him.

“Do it, shoot, go ahead, right now, shoot” Walkeiwicz could be heard saying as footage showed him advancing toward Taveras. As Waskiewicz came down the stairs both officers fired their weapons, striking and fatally wounding him.

Officers rendered medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported Waskiewicz to Bayonne Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:43 a.m.

The incident was investigated by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents serving on the grand jury in accordance with the Independent Prosecutor Directive of 2019.

