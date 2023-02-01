SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To say snowmobilers are happy with the snow conditions could be an understatement. “It’s just awesome to look at the weekend calendar and to have multiple choices (of events),” said Duane Duerr of Brandon, the president of the South Dakota Snowmobile Association. The snow cover across South Dakota means there are many poker run and other snowmobile events from which to choose on any given weekend, he said.

