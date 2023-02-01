Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: February 5th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Winterfest of Wheels is an indoor car show that benefits Cure Kids Cancer. You can check out the unique and premium cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. There will also be a ‘Ditch Your Man’ room where treats and deals are available for everyone in the family. Admission is $11. Children 12 and under are free.
KELOLAND TV
Snow piles could get a little smaller this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, the Sioux Falls airport still has 18 inches of snow on the ground. Over the next few days, highs in the 30s will start to melt those snow piles. But having snow on the ground tends to keep the temperatures cooler.
dakotanewsnow.com
After a three-year hiatus, MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. The event returns in 2023 after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants that raised or donated at least $50 were given a commemorative T-shirt. The...
KELOLAND TV
Second Crumbl Cookies to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dawley Farm Crumbl Cookies on the east side of Sioux Falls will open Friday, Feb. 10. The store is located at 820 S. Highline Place. Store owners, Brock Stokes and Heather Berry, said in a news release that the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
KELOLAND TV
Cold returns today and tomorrow; Warmer weekend ahead
An arctic cold front is on the move this morning. Temperatures are already falling in much of northern and central KELOLAND. That north wind is adding to the wind chill factor as well. Wind chill advisories are in effect for much of northern and far eastern KELOLAND today due to...
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
Winterfest of Wheels rolls to a stop
If you're a fan of chrome and big fenders, a collection of classic cars is currently on display at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
KELOLAND TV
Startup Sioux Falls opens downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home. Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus. The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose. Startup Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Just how much snow have some areas seen?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
KELOLAND TV
Making snow at Huset’s Speedway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be bitterly cold outside tonight, but things are really heating up at Husets Speedway. Crews have been busy this week getting ready to host snowmobile racers from all over the world for the Octane Ink SnoCross Nationals. But believe it or not, they need more snow.
KELOLAND TV
Riding the snow wave in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To say snowmobilers are happy with the snow conditions could be an understatement. “It’s just awesome to look at the weekend calendar and to have multiple choices (of events),” said Duane Duerr of Brandon, the president of the South Dakota Snowmobile Association. The snow cover across South Dakota means there are many poker run and other snowmobile events from which to choose on any given weekend, he said.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
dakotanewsnow.com
Cars lined up four hours in advance of free food giveaway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cars were lined up for four hours in advance for Friday’s Faith Temple Church food giveaway. This happens every week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and every week there is a constant stream of cars coming through. Most people are looking to get milk, eggs, bread and other staples.
KELOLAND TV
Augustana paving the way for acrobatics and tumbling in Midwest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Acrobatics and tumbling began as a competitive sport around 12 years ago and has been building across the country, and in Sioux Falls. Head Coach Kaelyn Cowan has been a part of the acrobatic and tumbling world for more than a decade. “I was...
KELOLAND TV
Meet and greet held for adoptable dogs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most people are animal lovers, but sadly not all animals find their way to a loving home. A Sioux Falls collaboration is working to change that. Dog Days and Almost Home Canine Rescue hosted a meet and greet for dogs who have had harder times finding their forever home. Board Member Michelle Seten says this event is meant to give one on one face time and hopefully get these dogs adopted.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
$200 Million to build housing in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s news many South Dakota communities have been waiting for for months. This week, Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill approving $200 million in loans and grants for housing infrastructure in South Dakota. Communities from Rapid City to Sioux Falls and Yankton to...
