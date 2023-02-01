ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Comments / 0

advantagenews.com

Candidate interest apparently lacking in Macoupin County

There are a number of hotly-contested races in the coming election in Madison County, but that is not the case just one county to the north. In the Big Z listening area of Macoupin County, the only contest with more candidates than spots available is for the Southwestern School Board.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Superintendent stepping down

Godfrey-Lee — Superintendent Mike Burde is stepping down from his role to focus more on his family. “This was a difficult decision for our family,” he said. “However, we are at a point in which our own two daughters are our priority and need much more time and support from their dad.”
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down

Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Woman Found Deceased in Open Area on SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in Troy

TROY - Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes has announced that Kathleen Kinkel, 77, of Troy, was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Chief Shownes said the following: “At 8:19 a.m. on January 31, 2023, Troy Police Department responded to an open area south of the 1900 block of SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in reference to a female laying on the ground not moving. It was determined that the victim was deceased. She was identified as Kathleen Kinkel, a longtime resident of Troy.”
TROY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges

Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
ILLINOIS STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
ARNOLD, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton man charged in cold-case murder

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
ALTON, IL
tourcounsel.com

Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
CHESTERFIELD, MO

