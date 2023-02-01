TROY - Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes has announced that Kathleen Kinkel, 77, of Troy, was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Chief Shownes said the following: “At 8:19 a.m. on January 31, 2023, Troy Police Department responded to an open area south of the 1900 block of SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in reference to a female laying on the ground not moving. It was determined that the victim was deceased. She was identified as Kathleen Kinkel, a longtime resident of Troy.”

TROY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO