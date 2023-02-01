Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Candidate interest apparently lacking in Macoupin County
There are a number of hotly-contested races in the coming election in Madison County, but that is not the case just one county to the north. In the Big Z listening area of Macoupin County, the only contest with more candidates than spots available is for the Southwestern School Board.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Superintendent stepping down
Godfrey-Lee — Superintendent Mike Burde is stepping down from his role to focus more on his family. “This was a difficult decision for our family,” he said. “However, we are at a point in which our own two daughters are our priority and need much more time and support from their dad.”
Lacy Clay Is Likely Public Official No. 1 in St. Louis Bribery Scandal, P-D Reports
A search warrant reveals details that could link Clay and Alderman Brandon Bosley to the case
advantagenews.com
Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down
Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billion
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Missouri and the good he has done for the community.
edglentoday.com
Woman Found Deceased in Open Area on SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in Troy
TROY - Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes has announced that Kathleen Kinkel, 77, of Troy, was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Chief Shownes said the following: “At 8:19 a.m. on January 31, 2023, Troy Police Department responded to an open area south of the 1900 block of SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in reference to a female laying on the ground not moving. It was determined that the victim was deceased. She was identified as Kathleen Kinkel, a longtime resident of Troy.”
edglentoday.com
Family Shows Strong Emotion After Announcement Of Murder Charges, Now Hope For Justice
PONTOON BEACH - The emotion of family members 10 years after murder charges were issued Thursday afternoon showed the impact of their long wait for justice. Because of the tools of DNA tests today in crime-solving and excellent police work, justice now should be able to be served in a decade-old cold case.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
Lincoln County crews search for clues in cold cases
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office spent part of Friday searching for new clues in cold cases.
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
westkentuckystar.com
Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
Former KSDK anchor and reporter Chris Condon dies
ST. LOUIS — We have some sad news to share. Former KSDK reporter and anchor Chris Condon has died. Condon joined the station, then known as KSD-TV, in 1961, after working as a television news anchor at KVOO-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and at WDAF in Kansas City. During his...
advantagenews.com
Alton man charged in cold-case murder
Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
Standoff ends between police, suspect in Hillsboro
Police officers are engaged in a standoff with a suspect Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
St. Louis rapper sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A St. Louis rapper and accused gang leader was sentenced in federal court on a gun charge.
Comments / 0