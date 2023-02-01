ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect arrested after carjacking that ended in crash near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in custody after a carjacking led to a crash that left a woman and a child injured on Tuesday. An armed robbery of a vehicle was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A caller told authorities that an armed suspect approached the vehicle and opened the door. before pointing a gun at the driver.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit. The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city

SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

North Carolina murder solved: Mary Davis' killer identified

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington family gets some closure, more than three decades after a man raped and murdered their loved one. Lexington police said a murder case from 1987 has been solved. Mary Davis’ killer has been identified through DNA testing. Davis went missing on May 30,...
LEXINGTON, NC
WCNC

Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped. A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Pineville PD joins county-wide child trauma unit

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking solutions in our community, expanding a county-wide program that started in 1996. The Child Development Community Policing Program is focused on treatment for children and families after a traumatic incident. It's all about linking families to continued resources. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A new teen tech center is opening at the McCrorey YMCA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new teen tech center is opening Tuesday at the McCrorey YMCA. According to a news release, the tech center is designed to allow teenagers to have access to and explore the world through technology. Within this space, teens are able to participate in mentorships, collaborative and individual projects, training and workshops with the help and support of The Clubhouse Network.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Trust your gut': Charlotte mom helping teens with mental health after son's suicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whitney D'Allaird and Ed Williams have one goal: to help Charlotte-area students break the stigma and talk about mental health. "There is this misunderstanding that if I asked my child, if I asked someone, 'Are you going to hurt yourself? Are you thinking about taking your own life?' that that might put the idea in their head that we may actually cause this to happen," Williams told WCNC Charlotte. "And research shows that just isn't the case. It's actually the opposite."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gas line cut in southeast Charlotte, repairs underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction crew accident led to a gas line being cut in southeast Charlotte on Monday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a construction crew cut a natural gas line on Pineborough Road near McLaughlin Drive on Monday. Piedmont Natural Gas is at the scene, according...
CHARLOTTE, NC

