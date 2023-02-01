Read full article on original website
WCNC
Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
Police investigation continues in southwest Charlotte following SWAT situation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a home in southwest Charlotte. This follows an early morning SWAT situation at the 6400 Block of Revolutionary Trail. Officers are still investigating this incident. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Witnesses: Woman assaulted near North Carolina Harris Teeter
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded Tuesday morning to a physical assault at a South Charlotte shopping center.
Suspect arrested after carjacking that ended in crash near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in custody after a carjacking led to a crash that left a woman and a child injured on Tuesday. An armed robbery of a vehicle was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A caller told authorities that an armed suspect approached the vehicle and opened the door. before pointing a gun at the driver.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit. The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.
Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city
SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
WCNC
North Carolina murder solved: Mary Davis' killer identified
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington family gets some closure, more than three decades after a man raped and murdered their loved one. Lexington police said a murder case from 1987 has been solved. Mary Davis’ killer has been identified through DNA testing. Davis went missing on May 30,...
WBTV
Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family says they are fortunate to be alive after a fire ravaged their home over the weekend. Almost everything they owned was destroyed by flames. But what makes this unnerving is how and why the fire started. Charlotte police call it a case of arson.
School bus wreck leaves 7 students, driver hurt, Rowan-Salisbury Schools reports
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are responding after a school bus crash outside of Salisbury Tuesday afternoon. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. A representative for Rowan-Salisbury Schools told WCNC Charlotte the district is aware that the bus crashed along...
Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped. A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.
WCNC
Pineville PD joins county-wide child trauma unit
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking solutions in our community, expanding a county-wide program that started in 1996. The Child Development Community Policing Program is focused on treatment for children and families after a traumatic incident. It's all about linking families to continued resources. The...
Kannapolis PD say two juveniles killed, robbed 18-year-old man
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kannapolis Police charged two juveniles with the Jan. 23 shooting death of an 18-year-old man. Kannapolis resident Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez died in a Pacific Court parking lot. Police responded to the lot after getting a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. that day. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in […]
A new teen tech center is opening at the McCrorey YMCA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new teen tech center is opening Tuesday at the McCrorey YMCA. According to a news release, the tech center is designed to allow teenagers to have access to and explore the world through technology. Within this space, teens are able to participate in mentorships, collaborative and individual projects, training and workshops with the help and support of The Clubhouse Network.
WBTV
Months later, the push for answers around Shanquella Robinson’s death continues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. For those who knew her, Robinson’s smile would light up the room. For the world, her story has touched strangers since her Oct. 29 death in Cabo, Mexico.
WCNC
'Trust your gut': Charlotte mom helping teens with mental health after son's suicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whitney D'Allaird and Ed Williams have one goal: to help Charlotte-area students break the stigma and talk about mental health. "There is this misunderstanding that if I asked my child, if I asked someone, 'Are you going to hurt yourself? Are you thinking about taking your own life?' that that might put the idea in their head that we may actually cause this to happen," Williams told WCNC Charlotte. "And research shows that just isn't the case. It's actually the opposite."
WCNC
Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
Sketch shows person of interest in killing of 82-year-old Air Force veteran
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are still working to find the suspect in the unsolved killing of an 82-year-old man at his home on New Year's Day in 2021. On Monday, law enforcement re-released a sketch of a man they wish to identify and interview. William "Bill"...
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
Young adults in crisis have more resources available in Charlotte's 'On Ramp' program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leading on Opportunity identified 45,000 disconnected young adults in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County. That means they don't have a home, are unemployed, or are not in school. Research published in the Journal of Adolescent Health shows that many young adults in these situations have been in jail before.
Gas line cut in southeast Charlotte, repairs underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction crew accident led to a gas line being cut in southeast Charlotte on Monday. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a construction crew cut a natural gas line on Pineborough Road near McLaughlin Drive on Monday. Piedmont Natural Gas is at the scene, according...
