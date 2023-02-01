Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Friends of New Haven American Legion Launching GoFundMe in Effort to Rebuild
After serving as a regional staple for nearly 8 decades, flames swept the New Haven American Legion Thursday morning reducing it to rubble. As pictures and word spread amongst social media, folks drew from their memory banks and expressed their sadness to see the bastion of fun, fish Fridays, and occasional “I’ll never do that again” lost. In addition, the New Haven Legion served as a vital part of the tiny village. Commander Brian Ragsdale.
westkentuckystar.com
Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In regional court news over the past week :. * WAYNE COUNTY : in Wayne County Court – 27 year old Brody Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a Fairfield teenager nine years ago. The Evansville man was found guilty by a Wayne County jury last fall for killing 15 year old Megan Nichols back in 2014.
Robinson’s Blain Loll shares cancer journey, return to the court
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s been nearly a year since Robinson high school senior Blain Loll received life-altering news. “Last March I was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” Blain said. “It’s been a long ride to say the least.” The teen was forced to stop playing basketball, leaving only one Loll on the Maroons’ active […]
Effingham Radio
Reflecting on the Educator Shortage in East Central Illinois
The following has been released by the Office of Dr Kyle Thompson, Regional Superintendent, Regional Office of Education #11:. It’s that time of year again, time for the annual educator shortage survey results. Each year for the past six years, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) has surveyed nearly 700 school districts statewide on the key questions around the depth and consequences of Illinois’ teacher shortage crisis. The results remain unchanging: the teacher shortage crisis exists, and it is unlikely to end anytime soon. Yet, with hope in mind, we move.
wrul.com
Bratcher Arrested For Stealing Catalytic Converter
A Carmi man appeared in White County Court Thursday via zoom from the White County Jail in regards to a theft report filed by Martin & Bayley. On January 30th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year old Adam Bratcher for stealing a catalytic converter off of a Ford F250 that was parked on the Martin & Bayley headquarters lot on Main Street. Bratcher is being charged with Theft of over $500 and Criminal Damage to Property. A bond hearing has been set for February 6th at 9:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing has been set for February 27th at 10 a.m. Bratcher is being held on $4,000 cash bail in the White County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man airlifted to St. Louis hospital following 161 Extension crash
A 67-year-old rural Iuka man was airlifted from the scene of a one vehicle crash on the Route 161 extension about a half mile east of Route 37 Thursday night. The driver is identified as David Williams of Green Road. The Salem Fire Protection District said it appeared Williams had...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
wrul.com
Howard Arrested For Stealing From Hucks In Carmi
On Thursday afternoon, officers with the Carmi Police Department were dispatched to Hucks in Carmi in regards to a woman stealing multiple items from the store. The officers were given a description of the female suspect as well as the vehicle she was traveling in. An officer located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. During the stop Officers arrested 30 year old Christie Howard of Gladewater Texas for Retail Theft. Several of the items that were reported stolen were located in the passenger seat of the vehicle where Howard was sitting. She was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $100.
wdml.com
Salem man arrested in Zeigler bank robbery case
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County authorities have identified a 60-year-old Salem man as the person arrested yesterday in connection with the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop in Du Quoin Wednesday morning. Zeigler Police...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two graduate from Marion County Drug Court
Two participants in the Marion County Drug Court Program graduated on Friday. They are 49-year-old Charles Hamburg of East 13th in Centralia and 56-year-old Timothy Lusch of Centralia. Hamberg was placed in drug court after he was charged with a petition to revoke his probation on a 2018 theft charge....
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested after a burglary broken up in progress
Two Centralia residents were arrested after a burglary to a shed in rural Central City was broken up in progress. 32-year-old Stephen Bryant of North Cherry and 41-year-old Christopher Frake of East Broadway are both being held in the Marion County Jail for possession of burglary tools and attempted burglary.
Jury finds Grayville man guilty of first degree murder
GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) — A murder investigation in Grayville, Illinois came to a close late Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., a jury found Steven Schmittler guilty of 1st Degree Murder with Firearm Enhancement proven, guilty of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, guilty of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and guilty of Unlawful Possession. Schmittler […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Another Southern Illinois Judge issues a temporary restraining order to block implementation of the assault gun law
A second Southern Illinois Judge has issued a temporary restraining order putting the assault weapon ban on hold for those bringing the lawsuit. The ruling came in White County Court at Carmi where Judge T. Scott Webb indicated he based his decision on the likelihood of the success of the lawsuit seeking to declare the law unconstitutional.
wrul.com
Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with felony weapons charge
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Jeremy Phelps of North Marion in Centralia faces at least a two-year prison term up to ten years in prison if convicted on the charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Phelps posted $2,500...
section618.com
IHSA rules double-forfeit after Herrin/Benton fracas
BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA has ruled Friday night’s game between Herrin and Benton a double-forfeit, after officials called the game with 57.7 seconds to go in overtime with the Tigers leading 60-52 following a benches-clearing incident that led to four ejections. According to a statement from the IHSA,...
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
wrul.com
Wabash County Sheriff’s Department Reports Arrests Of Five Individuals
On Friday January 27th at around 11 a.m. a Wabash County Deputy was on patrol and came across a Chevy passenger car in the ditch along N 900 Blvd. The deputy made contact with the driver, 31-year-old James A. Mahan, Mt. Carmel whom advised he had run off the road. Mahan volunteered he was going to jail because he didn’t have a license and he had a warrant. The deputy detained Mahan and confirmed he didn’t have a driver’s license and in fact had a Wabash County FTA warrant. Mahan’s car was towed and Mahan was taken to the Wabash County Jail where he later posted $200 cash bond.
wdml.com
ISP: Washington County hit-and-run driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Illinois State Police have released some details surrounding a Sunday incident on Interstate 64 in Washington County. According to ISP, troopers responded around 12:26 p.m. Sunday to a traffic crash near milepost 48 on I-64 in Washington County involving a possible Hit and Run. ISP...
