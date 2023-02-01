"Impractical Jokers" has been turning heads and generating laughs for almost 12 years now, as fans have tuned in time and time again to watch Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James "Murr" Murray, and Joe Gatto entertain viewers at the expense of their self-respect. As one of the best and longest-lasting improv comedy series on TV, the show has delighted in pulling pranks on the public that range from cutting them in line to challenging them to wrestling matches. Every episode features a new set of challenges for the comedians, and every episode features a new punishment for that episode's "loser." It's also all in good fun, as the show's stars are lifelong friends.

