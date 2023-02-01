Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking Bad's Krysten Ritter Compares The Series' Ending To Six Feet Under And All Is Lost
"Breaking Bad" may have ended all the way back in 2013, but its presence as a staple of pop culture hasn't really diminished. Obviously, this has been helped tremendously by the equally lauded spin-off prequel series "Better Call Saul," which only just ended in 2022. But "Breaking Bad" is a show that stands on its own two proverbial feet — the series was nominated for a staggering 58 Emmy Awards during its run and won 16 altogether, across its five-season run.
What Happened To The People Stuck With Impractical Jokers' Q During His Universal Studios Tram Punishment?
"Impractical Jokers" has been turning heads and generating laughs for almost 12 years now, as fans have tuned in time and time again to watch Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James "Murr" Murray, and Joe Gatto entertain viewers at the expense of their self-respect. As one of the best and longest-lasting improv comedy series on TV, the show has delighted in pulling pranks on the public that range from cutting them in line to challenging them to wrestling matches. Every episode features a new set of challenges for the comedians, and every episode features a new punishment for that episode's "loser." It's also all in good fun, as the show's stars are lifelong friends.
Finn Wolfhard Doesn't Foresee Mike Dying In Season 5 Of Stranger Things
It's been a few months since the epic Season 4 finale of "Stranger Things" made its way to streaming land. While the last batch of Season 4 episodes arguably ranks among the series' best to date, the waning moments of the finale left fans with more questions than it did answers. That's saying a lot as Season 4 actually did give up some major details about not only where the Upside Down came from, but who exactly is calling the shots in the creepy alternate dimension.
Whatever Happened To Kali Actor Linnea Berthelsen From Stranger Things?
"Stranger Things" has grown into an absolute phenomenon over the course of its 4 seasons on Netflix. While the series began as a smaller-scale retro-throwback and science fiction drama, since then, the popularity of the show and its likable cast of performers has helped to make it one of the biggest shows in the world.
Sons Of Anarchy Star Kristen Renton Relates To Ima's Solid Determination
After the success of morally confounding crime dramas like "The Shield" and "The Sopranos," many new series of a similar ilk found their way to the big and small screens as a result. One of these dramas was "Sons of Anarchy," the FX series which follows the exploits of the titular biker gang.
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Whatever Happened To Babette From Gilmore Girls?
She loves jazz, adores her cats, protects her friends, and, according to the shirt, she eats oatmeal. That's Babette Dell (Sally Struthers), the beloved wife of Morey (Ted Rooney) and neighbor to Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) on "Gilmore Girls" which is filled with heartfelt moments. Babette is first introduced in Season 1, Episode 2, "The Lorelais' First Day at Chilton." After waking up late for Rory's first day of school, Lorelai heads to Luke's Diner, where she tries to relax with a cup of coffee. But her plans are interrupted by an urgent phone call from Babette, telling Lorelai that strangers are lurking around her home.
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
Actors Who Refused To Return For TV Show Revivals
The world of television is a complex and often frustrating one. TV is a collaborative medium that only works when everyone does their part. The actors are usually the most important puzzle pieces, especially when they become synonymous with a fan-favorite character. This means that whenever a show gets looked at for a potential reboot or revival, whether or not the key cast members will return becomes a major talking point. Sometimes they jump at the chance to reprise their roles, but other times, they flat-out refuse to take part.
Sylvester Stallone Consulted Taylor Sheridan About Tulsa King's Longevity Before Signing On
Sylvester Stallone is Hollywood's unofficial king of franchises. The filmmaker is responsible for creating some of his own with "Rocky," "First Blood," and "The Expendables," he's also headlined or joined plenty of others — "The Suicide Squad," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over," and the "Escape Plan" trilogy. The point is Stallone is a man who knows a thing or two about the art of the sequel and the grind of keeping a franchise alive for not just years but decades.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Cheering For Mary After Confronting Mandy's Mom
On "Young Sheldon," it isn't a secret that Mandy's (Emily Osment) parents haven't been 100% supportive of Mandy since she announced her pregnancy, nor have they hidden their disapproval of a 17-year-old Georgie (Montana Jordan) being the baby's father. Her mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), stopped talking to her after she found out she was pregnant, and while "Young Sheldon" fans loved Mandy's dad, Jim (Will Sasso), secretly trying to help Mandy out, Mandy wanted no part of it.
Young Sheldon Is Possibly Retconning A Big Detail From The Big Bang Theory Canon (And That's Fine With Us)
The character of Sheldon Cooper was a highlight on the CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." Played by Jim Parsons, Sheldon starts the series as a prickly character whose high level of intelligence is only matched by his inability to relate to people. Over the show's 12 seasons, the audience...
The Walking Dead Fans' Pick For The Best Duo Is Obvious (But The Runner-Ups Might Be Cooler)
When AMC's "The Walking Dead" premiered in 2010, the fascination with zombies in popular culture was accelerated thanks to Frank Darabont's intense pilot episode. When combined with the dramatic storytelling revolving around the characters, the living dead lore made for dynamic and tense appointment viewing for fans. Of the numerous characters in the series during its eleven-season run, the heroic duos arguably made the most impact on audiences (via AMC). But villains could just as quickly turn into beloved characters thanks to the anti-hero dichotomy the writers frequently explored.
Michael Keaton's 60 Minutes Episode Only Made Fans' Love For Him Grow
Michael Keaton made his professional debut in show business as a member of the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" floor crew in 1975 (per Fred Rogers Productions). Today, Keaton is a distinguished, multi-faceted thespian who steals scene after scene. He totally commits to every part and unearths the whole truth about his characters for moviegoers. Whether it's flexing his comedic chops in Ron Howard's "Night Shift," or terrorizing new homeowners Melanie Griffith and Matthew Modine in "Pacific Heights," fans always walk away knowing Keaton gave his very best.
In Case You Forgot, Rotten Tomatoes Scores Are Meaningless (Just Ask Warrior Nun)
When Netflix isn't making headlines for getting rid of password sharing (and then backtracking on it), it's usually in the news for canceling yet another beloved show. The streaming platform has gone from hosting other production companies' series and movies to producing its own. Now it seems like every week, there's a new Netflix original for people to binge-watch. Not every single one can be a hit, but it certainly seems like Netflix has gotten in the habit of canceling series before giving them a chance to really find their footing.
What Fans Can Expect From The Next Season Of Criminal Minds: Evolution, According To Joe Mantegna - Exclusive
When "Criminal Minds" ended on CBS in early 2020 after 15 seasons, fans were heartbroken and quickly began clamoring for the long-running series to be resurrected. Their pleas didn't go unnoticed, and in late 2022, they got their wish. "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is the latest incarnation of the show, streaming new episodes on Paramount+ on Thursdays. On this first season — which is widely considered to be Season 16 of the original series — the agents at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) are back at it again, this time tracking down a highly advanced serial killer who has created a cross-country syndicate of murderous followers.
That Time When Norm Macdonald Classically Sank A Movie Before It Premiered
Years after his passing, Norm Macdonald continues to be remembered for his various appearances, comedic bits, and takedowns. The funnyman, who inspired several contemporary comedians, has a legacy filled with his highs and lows. Following his death in September 2021, several of his former colleagues and friends came out to praise the "Saturday Night Live" alum. "Most fearless funny original guy we knew," Adam Sandler shared on Twitter. The "Uncut Gems" actor is certainly right in bringing up Macdonald's fearlessness, which persisted throughout his career.
Maggie Siff Didn't Hesitate To Cut Her Hair For Season 6 Of Sons Of Anarchy
There is no biker king without his queen and no truly complete motorcycle club president without his old lady. The timeline of FX's "Sons of Anarchy" depicts the lives and loves of the men of the titular motorcycle club, while admittedly not always the most accurate. Though real-life motorcycle clubs do not put female counterparts in positions of power, "Sons of Anarchy" revolves around the equal partnership of Jax (Charlie Hunnam) and Tara (Maggie Siff). Jax's high school sweetheart starts as an outsider of the club, opting for a standard career instead of the outlaw lifestyle. But as her relationship with Jax ultimately leads to marriage, she becomes pulled into a world that she never saw for herself.
Jessica Capshaw Praised Grey's Anatomy's Creatives For Keeping The Spark Alive Throughout The Seasons
"Grey's Anatomy" has remained one of the most consistently popular medical drama shows on television today. As of this writing, the show is currently in its 19th season, which is a fantastic achievement for any show. "Grey's Anatomy" has primarily focused on Meredith Grey, who starts as an intern resident at Seattle Grace Hospital and works her way up while dealing with various personal issues. Still, the series also has an expansive cast of supporting characters and has slowly become more of an ensemble piece as it's aged, giving fans a lens into the lives of all who work alongside Meredith.
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0