Madison County, IL

myleaderpaper.com

Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
ARNOLD, MO
5 On Your Side

Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man charged with felony weapons charge

A 36-year-old Centralia man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Jeremy Phelps of North Marion in Centralia faces at least a two-year prison term up to ten years in prison if convicted on the charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Phelps posted $2,500...
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton man charged in cold-case murder

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting on South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. No information about the victim or the shooter is available at this time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
taylorvilledailynews.com

Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges

Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
KMOV

Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
PONTOON BEACH, IL

