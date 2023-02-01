MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.

PONTOON BEACH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO