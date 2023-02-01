Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
Man charged in Berkeley murder case
A man wanted in a Berkeley murder investigation is now behind bars on felony charges.
Two teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police arrested two teenagers after crashing a stolen vehicle in north St. Louis, one that was possibly linked to a separate carjacking Friday night. An 18-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested in the investigation. Police also recovered a handgun in their possession after the crash in the College Hill neighborhood.
KMOV
South City neighbors remember toddler & father killed in double shooting, suspect arrested
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been arrested for killing a father and his 3-year-old daughter at their Pennsylvania Avenue apartment. According to police, 60-year-old, Tommy Williams and toddler, Octavia Williams were murdered on Thursday. Neighbors tell News 4 the pair had an inseparable bond. “She was a...
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with felony weapons charge
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Jeremy Phelps of North Marion in Centralia faces at least a two-year prison term up to ten years in prison if convicted on the charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Phelps posted $2,500...
KMOV
East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
advantagenews.com
Alton man charged in cold-case murder
Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Carondelet neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Saturday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting on South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. No information about the victim or the shooter is available at this time.
edglentoday.com
Family Shows Strong Emotion After Announcement Of Murder Charges, Now Hope For Justice
PONTOON BEACH - The emotion of family members 10 years after murder charges were issued Thursday afternoon showed the impact of their long wait for justice. Because of the tools of DNA tests today in crime-solving and excellent police work, justice now should be able to be served in a decade-old cold case.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Overland
One man died Thursday evening from a hit-and-run collision in Overland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
kttn.com
Missouri man faces multiple carjacking charges, one in which he killed the driver
A Missouri man already facing charges for one non-fatal carjacking in August was indicted on charges Wednesday that alleges he committed a fatal carjacking in July. The superseding indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, of St. Louis, discharged a firearm during the fatal carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10, 2022.
southernillinoisnow.com
ISP investigating apparent suicide following hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a possible hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County that ended in the apparent suicide of the suspect. State Police say the incident occurred during the noon hour on Sunday near mile post 48 two miles west of...
Police Release Photos of Damaged Squad SUV, Gun From Soulard Shooting
Two SLMPD officers, one suspect were shot last night in St. Louis
KMOV
Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
Standoff ends between police, suspect in Hillsboro
Police officers are engaged in a standoff with a suspect Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.
Police: Surveillance video shows St. Louis alderman struck woman with his car, charges not issued
ST. LOUIS — Police say a St. Louis alderman struck a woman with his car moments before he went on social media accusing her of trying to carjack him, according to a report obtained by 5 On Your Side. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has declined to...
Comments / 0