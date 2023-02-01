JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man already behind held on charges of trying to kill his in-laws near south suburban Crete is now also charged with trying to have witnesses in his case murdered.Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, is accused of approaching several inmates at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in hopes of hiring a hit man to murder the witnesses, according to the Will County Sheriff's office.Prosecutors said Liu offered to pay $20,000 for the murders, the Sheriff's office said.One inmate in particular convinced Liu that he had a friend who was a hit man...

OAK CREEK, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO