Eyes Wide Open
3d ago
Doesn't do attempts! What a prick! I hope he gets attempted a lot in prison!!
Reply
17
Troy Hawkins
2d ago
5yrs OFF THE TOP FOR ANY FELON CAUGHT W/FIREARM! That's one of the charges usually dropped during plea deals! 😡
Reply(2)
4
Nancy Crum Singh
2d ago
Then let’s not attemp a trial, just throw him in prison without the possibility of parole.
Reply
6
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa crash: Police release video from deadly, fiery wreck
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police have released never-before-seen video from a Dec. 13 crash that left three people dead – including a Milwaukee DPW worker. The video shows the fiery crash and people trying to save that worker, previously identified as 64-year-old Denise Durrah. The DPW truck she was driving slammed into traffic on Mayfair Road near Wisconsin Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers domestic violence shooting; man arrested, no injuries
SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Somers who they say shot at a woman before trying to shoot himself Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. It happened near 15th Place and Sheridan Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Farwell and Brady homicide, Milwaukee man gets 17 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting near Farwell and Brady. In 2021, a jury found 26-year-old Timothy Alexander guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the killing Antwon Gibson. In addition to prison time, Alexander was sentenced to seven...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced, shot at kids who threw snowballs at car
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man convicted of shooting at kids who threw snowballs at his car was sentenced Friday, Feb. 3 to 16 years in prison. Last November, a Milwaukee County jury found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against – two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety – him in connection with the 2020 incident.
Wrong-way driver arrested for OWI after multi-vehicle crash
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for an OWI after police say she drove the wrong way and crashed into several vehicles.
nbc15.com
Sleeping driver crashes into Walworth Co. bar, Sheriff’s Office says
TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) – A vehicle crashing into a Town of Darien bar early Friday morning was blamed for a large gas leak that forced the evacuation of the apartments above, the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to its statement, a Clinton man told a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant OWI crash, Illinois woman arrested
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police arrested an Illinois woman Friday night, Feb. 3 for a wrong-way crash. She was allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officers were called to the scene at Washington Avenue and Green Bay Road around 7:20 p.m. Four vehicles were involved. During the investigation, police determined...
CBS 58
MPD: 24-year-old woman shot near 29th and Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near North 29th and Congress Streets Friday, Feb. 3. Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, man wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on Friday, Feb. 3. It happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Appleton Avenue. Police said the man fled with the merchandise after activating the audible theft alarms.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3
GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. Police were called to the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022 for reports of a man who fired shots. Inside, an officer shot and killed that man – 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek woman who allegedly impersonated firefighter to scam Wisconsin businesses
KENOSHA - Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in an effort to scam small businesses. Police say the female suspect went to two Caledonia barber shops on Tuesday, and then a Kenosha nail salon on Wednesday. The woman had a clip board and...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight
CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
Man accused of trying to kill in-laws is now also charged with trying to have witnesses murdered
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man already behind held on charges of trying to kill his in-laws near south suburban Crete is now also charged with trying to have witnesses in his case murdered.Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, is accused of approaching several inmates at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in hopes of hiring a hit man to murder the witnesses, according to the Will County Sheriff's office.Prosecutors said Liu offered to pay $20,000 for the murders, the Sheriff's office said.One inmate in particular convinced Liu that he had a friend who was a hit man...
Wisconsin alleged fraudster arrested after string of thefts
Wisconsin law enforcement officials arrested 51-year-old Kimberley Maine for allegedly breaking into vehicles, stealing financial cards and IDS, and using them to take money.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting
RACINE, Wis. - A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene. The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. "Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Fiebrantz fatal shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced to 4 years
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shawn Luckette on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to four years prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting at 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. A Milwaukee County jury found Luckette guilty last month. He faced a single...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft, 3 men sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for three men who stole from Kohl's on 124th Street. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 8:30 p.m. Police said the men got away with more than $500 worth of shoes and athletic merchandise. They left in an older model (possibly 1990s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Capitol shooting; 15-year-old girl wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in Milwaukee Thursday night, Feb. 2. It happened near 17th and Capitol around 9:20 p.m. The girl suffered life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
