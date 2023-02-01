Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
Suspect in 2021 murder of Spokane mother sentenced to 36 years behind bars
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 is intentionally not sharing the victims' last names to protect the child's privacy. A Spokane man who stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her young daughter in 2021 was sentenced to 36 years in prison Friday and 36 months in community custody after his release.
KXLY
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2020 murder
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Friday, 28-year-old Demetrius Cawthrorne was sentenced to 12 years in prison for second-degree murder. Spokane Police say Cawthorne was responsible for the murder of Taurus Ogletree in June 2020.
KREM
Woman who killed ex's mother sentenced to 14 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ashley Horning was investigated for the first-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother, 48-year-old Christina M. Powell, after shooting her on the morning on Jan. 24, 2019. Horning's daughter was present at the scene during the time of the shooting. The son of the victim, Gregory Powell,...
Pair Arrested in Spokane After Allegedly Stealing More than $20,000 in Merchandise Over the Last Three Months
SPOKANE - Earlier this week, two suspects were arrested for allegedly shoplifting over $23,000 in merchandise from two different stores in the Spokane and Spokane Valley area over the past three months. The Spokane Police Department's Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR) arrested 35-year-old Brandon M. Stoddard and 22-year-old Monica M....
KXLY
Man previously convicted of killing ex-wife found guilty of murdering another man
SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Monday in Spokane County Superior Court, 38-year-old Nathan Beal was convicted of first-degree murder. Beal shot and killed 30-year-old Andrew M. Bull in an alley at the 900 block of W. 2nd Avenue nearly two years ago, on April 3, 2020. About five months later, on...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to...
SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene woman was arrested Wednesday in Hayden after an extended standoff in which, police say, she had a gun and barricaded herself inside a vehicle, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Sara E. Beebe, 41, was wanted for active warrants for possession of methamphetamine,...
New details emerge in Sandpoint man charged in father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Sandpoint man charged with his father’s murder was allegedly attempting to flee the state when police arrested him Sunday in Kootenai County, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. More details have emerged about the case involving Evan J....
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley law enforcement identifies suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager’s...
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
KXLY
Four people arrested in Spokane Valley, possible counterfeit fentanyl seized
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Wednesday morning as part of a months-long fentanyl investigation. Spokane County SWAT and the Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit served a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street near South Bowdish Road around 6 a.m.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Practicing Law in Lewis County Without License Faces Felonies
A woman who was retained as counsel for a defendant in Lewis County Superior Court last year is now facing felony charges for unlawful practice of law. The woman, Malika M. Duke, 44, of Spokane, is accused of representing a Centralia man in a Lewis County Superior Court case despite not having an attorney license in Washington state.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
8-year-old found dead in U-Haul in South Dakota was reportedly zip-tied, beaten with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Court documents allege a 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman zip-tied the woman’s adopted daughter before the young girl died, then drove around with the body for several weeks. Mandie Miller and Aleksandr Kurmoyarov were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota, after they allegedly contacted the local...
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
inlander.com
SPD Chief Meidl got chided by city HR for Facebook comments defending officers against false claim
To say it was a volatile moment was an understatement. It was June 2020, one week after Spokane's George Floyd protest turned destructive. Windows of some downtown businesses had been broken. Police had declared a riot and lobbed tear gas. Both the police and the protesters were on edge. It...
KXLY
Airway Heights PD says there was no note on a car that had drugs on it
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- There is a rumor circulating online about a Facebook post saying a note was left on a woman car that had traces of fentanyl and ketamine on it. Airway Heights Police cleared up these rumors, saying there was no record of the incident. The Facebook post,...
KXLY
Deer Park nonprofit tutoring company burglarized, computers, instruments stolen
DEER PARK, Wash. -- A nonprofit tutoring company in Deer Park is now having to replace laptops, instruments, computers, and more after they were stolen on Monday. Cloverleaf Education provides after-school programming, STEAM camps, music lessons, and private tutoring to many families. They serve children ages 5-13+ and K-12.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rally in honor of Tyre Nichols held in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A rally and march in demanding change in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols was held in Spokane on Saturday afternoon. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers in January during a traffic stop. He died three days later, and the video of his murder was released to the public on Jan. 27.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0