Spokane, WA

KREM

Woman who killed ex's mother sentenced to 14 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ashley Horning was investigated for the first-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother, 48-year-old Christina M. Powell, after shooting her on the morning on Jan. 24, 2019. Horning's daughter was present at the scene during the time of the shooting. The son of the victim, Gregory Powell,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. – The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene woman was arrested Wednesday in Hayden after an extended standoff in which, police say, she had a gun and barricaded herself inside a vehicle, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Sara E. Beebe, 41, was wanted for active warrants for possession of methamphetamine,...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

New details emerge in Sandpoint man charged in father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Sandpoint man charged with his father’s murder was allegedly attempting to flee the state when police arrested him Sunday in Kootenai County, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. More details have emerged about the case involving Evan J....
SANDPOINT, ID
Big Country News

Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Airway Heights PD says there was no note on a car that had drugs on it

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -- There is a rumor circulating online about a Facebook post saying a note was left on a woman car that had traces of fentanyl and ketamine on it. Airway Heights Police cleared up these rumors, saying there was no record of the incident. The Facebook post,...
FOX 28 Spokane

Rally in honor of Tyre Nichols held in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A rally and march in demanding change in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols was held in Spokane on Saturday afternoon. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers in January during a traffic stop. He died three days later, and the video of his murder was released to the public on Jan. 27.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

