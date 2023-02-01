Read full article on original website
Driscoll Children's Hospital helping Laredo family heal
2-year-old Layla Vitales finishes chemotherapy treatment after seven months of treatment at Driscoll Children's Hospital.
kgns.tv
WBCA Carnival to return on Feb. 9
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - One of the WBCA’s most highly anticipated events is set to make a return next week. The WBCA Carnival sponsored by McDonald’s of Laredo will take place at the Sames Auto Arena Parking lot from Feb. 9 to the 20th. Every year, the event...
Click2Houston.com
Iconic Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis to make stop at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre during ‘El Buki’ World Tour
HOUSTON – Marco Antonio Solis, one of the most celebrated artists in Latin music history with a catalog of deep, romantic songs, will embark on a solo world tour once more, which includes a stop in Sugar Land. Solis, who’s famously known for songs such as “Mas Que Tu...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo announces opening of Los Presidentes secondary exit
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new boulevard connecting busy sections of south Laredo is now open. Construction on the Los Presidentes second exit started in March 2022. The new road extension runs from Cuatro Vientos Road and Loop 20 to Concord Hills Boulevard and Brownwood Street. The city of Laredo...
kgns.tv
UISD to celebrate School Counseling Week
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Next Week, UISD will be one of many school district across the nation celebrating the unsung heroes of our school campuses, the school counselors!. Starting Feb. 6 through the 10, the nation will celebrate National Counseling Week. During the week, counselors will be recognized for the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police alerts public of new phone scam
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new phone scam is specifically targeting the people of Laredo. The Laredo Police Department has posted a warning to the community on their social media. They are advising people to avoid a call from the Laredo Municipal Court. Those phone calls are claiming that there is an open investigation and that you need to pay the fines or officers will be sent to your home.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Zapata Highway
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy highway in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a three vehicle accident was reported on the southbound lane of Zapata Highway and Wooster at around 11 a.m. It is believed that more than one vehicle was involved in...
kgns.tv
TAMIU students react to TikTok restrictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since Governor Greg Abbott issued an order to all Texas state agencies to restrict the use of the popular app TikTok on all state issue devices and networks, this includes state universities like TAMIU. Now that TikTok is not accessible on...
tmpresale.com
Kenia Os in Laredo, TX May 17th, 2023 – presale code
The Kenia Os presale code that we have gotten lots of requests for is here!!! For a very short time you can get tickets ahead of the general public 🙂. Don’t pass up on this terrific chance to go and see Kenia Os’s show in Laredo, TX 🙂
kgns.tv
Scammers calling and sending letters posing as Laredo Municipal Court
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Scammers are targeting the citizens of Laredo in more ways than one. On Thursday, the Laredo Police Department posted a warning regarding a phone scam where callers were claiming to be with the Laredo Municipal Court saying that they owned money, and the recipient would be arrested if it was not paid over the phone.
kgns.tv
Rio Bravo teacher saves student from choking
RIO BRAVO, TX. (KGNS) - A Juarez Lincoln Elementary School Teacher and a student are honored for their heroic efforts that helped save the life of fourth grader Caylee Gualito. Back in January, Caylee was enjoying a snack in her classroom when in the blink of an eye, she started...
kgns.tv
Another cold and wet day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning make sure you bundle up we are in the upper 30s with light rain continuing . Take some extra time , don’t rush the roads are wet and slipper. Also, fog could be possible during your early commute until 9am. It’s going to be...
kgns.tv
Clearing Skies, Warmer Beginning Thursday Afternoon
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drier air from northwestern Mexico will move eastward, and begin to clear our skies Thursday afternoon. With some sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will not be as cold. Warmer air will spread north and east from Mexico, bringing 70′s by Sunday, even warmer on Monday. For...
kgns.tv
Update: 19-year-old hospitalized following accident on Uniroyal Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 19-year-old remains at an area hospital after his vehicle was pinned under a semi-trailer Friday morning. The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Unitec and Uniroyal Drive. It’s unclear what led up to the accident, but emergency crews were called to help get the...
kgns.tv
UISD asking parents to check child’s backpack before and after school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local school district is advising parents to keep an eye on what their child is bringing to campus. UISD sent an e-mail to some parents requesting them to check their child’s backpack before and after school. The e-mail states that this past week, a...
kgns.tv
Sunshine and Warming Afternoons
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drier air from the west has cleared our skies. Heat will radiate away from the surface, allowing temperatures to lower into the 30′s by dawn. A few spots may see frost, but the temperatures at thermometer level will be mostly above freezing. With sunshine and weather moving in from warmer western locations, afternoon temperatures will warm through the 60′s Friday and Saturday, on through the 70′s Sunday. 80F warmth is likely on Monday.
kgns.tv
UISD reports spike in Covid and flu cases
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - United ISD is reporting a high number of covid cases at its campuses. The district’s head service director contributes the spike to parents or staff members testing at home and not reporting the results to the district. According to Irene Rosales with UISD, it’s not...
kgns.tv
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A young man is hospitalized after being involved in an accident on Loop 20 Wednesday morning. According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Feb. 1 at around 1:49 a.m. Fire crews responded to the 5200 block of Bob Bullock for a rollover accident.
kgns.tv
Webb County Judge debunks social media rumors
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is debunking rumors on social media relating to possible federal officials at his office. On Friday afternoon, Judge Bobby Quintana said the rumors of FBI officials visiting his office were false. In fact, it was state officials who paid him a visit...
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for stabbing another woman and damaging property. Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Karla Perez who has two pending warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The incident was reported on Dec. 2 when...
