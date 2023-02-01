Read full article on original website
You’re Not Crazy, The Cost Of Rent Is Headed Up In Lubbock
Lubbock used to be cheap, but now it's getting a little less cheap. The cost of rent in Lubbock continues to go up, even though it's going down nationally. In addition rent in Lubbock is pacing over the Texas average. This is according to data compiled by Apartmentlist.com. Rents in...
Latino Lubbock talks hearts
LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock is set to join us every Thursday with updates. Today they share ways to keep our heart healthy. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the Latino Lubbock magazine on stands or online at latinolubbock.net.
Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes for Feb. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes between February 4th and 10th. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. My Furry Valentine. Saturday, February...
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Some peace on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the remnants of the winter storm system off to our east, our area can look forward to several days of a calm pattern. The lack of cloud cover overnight will mean lows drop to the low 20s and teens, though Friday begins an upward trend in high temperatures.
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: February 3rd, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: The warmup continues on Friday as we reach back to near average, with clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lubbock’s high will reach 57 degrees. Winds stay on the light side out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph to close the week out, and stretch of good outdoor days will begin as we close the week and head into the weekend.
Mrs. Fields has sweet treats for Valentines at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s all things Valentines at the South Plains Mall. Mrs. Fields has sweet treats from tins of nibbler cookies to the large cookies with a custom message. These make great gifts for teachers, co-workers, your galentines and the ones you love. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
Texas Tech is celebrating 100 years
LUBBOCK, Texas—The public is invited to the Texas Tech campus to celebrate it’s 100th birthday. Beginning at dusk, a 3D projection will be cast upon the administration building to tell a short story about Texas Tech. This feature will last about six minutes and repeat every 10 minutes. This will take place February 10 through 12 from 7:00p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This is a free event. For more information, visit 100.ttu.edu/illumination.
Lubbock Owners Of Successful Restaurants Set To Open A New One
Have you been looking for some good Birria tacos? This new place coming soon to Lubbock might be your new favorite spot. It is called Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, and they are going to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. They are locally owned and ready to serve the community.
Tropical February, then a plunge!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We snagged a near-tropical weekend (plus free Monday DLC). Highs today climb to the upper 60s, and last night’s cloud cover fading away through the afternoon along with the slight breeze, leaving mostly clear, blue skies to wrap up your Saturday. Sunday is even better,...
Weather related announcements for Thursday, February 2
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Thursday, February 2. Scroll down to see the full list. You can report announcements to our newsroom by calling (806) 748-2288 or by via email at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com. Lubbock ISD issued the following statement: Lubbock ISD classes are on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Thurs., […]
Shop Hippie Chick 2 for Valentines at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—Hippie Chick has been dressing us for 20 plus years. They offer clothing for the ladies and the little ones, plus accessories galore. Get your Valentine’s outfit and an adorable shirt. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Feb. 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform gently used goods into new treasures. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said...
Are Lubbock Prairie Dogs Any Good At Predicting Weather On Groundhog Day?
So, old CM Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance this morning in a small Pennsylvanian Town that literally has nothing else going for it, and with laser focused determination...villagers ceremoniously yanked an innocent groundhog out of his warm, toasty burrow, and checked to see if a shadow appeared under the confused rodent.
Feb. 2 School and Other Delays in Lubbock and Surrounding Areas
For the fourth day in a row in Lubbock County and surrounding areas there are more delays. A complete list of school, business, and government office delays will be found below and be updated as that information becomes readily available. Abernathy ISD: 10 a.m. start. Anton ISD: 10 a.m. start.
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
Lets make plans for the weekend and enjoy the nice weather
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend you can enjoy a Do It Yourself class at Habitat for Humanity, Valentine’s dances for the kids and more.
Llano Logistics Inc. hosting job fair on Monday, February 5
LUBBOCK, Texas — Llano Logistics Inc., the distribution arm of The United Family, will host a job fair on Monday, February 6, in Lubbock. According to a press release from The United Family, the job fair is for several different kinds of positions. The job fair takes place from...
Missing woman, Rosa Sandoval, found safe
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Rosa Irma Sandoval. Sandoval was last seen on Tuesday, January 31st walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m.. Sandoval, who is 5′8″...
Lubbock Retail Manager Motivates Employees With Hilarious Daily Messages
Local retail manager, JJ Howell, has been doing his best to keep employees happy and pumped up for another day at the South Plains Mall with hilarious little quotes, messages, and jokes that he thoughtfully types at the top of their daily task lists. Some of them are motivational, some...
