Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
MLive.com
Two former Michigan State stars help National team to win in Senior Bowl
Jayden Reed and Bryce Baringer picked up a win in their last game wearing a Michigan State helmet. The former All-American Spartans helped the National team to a 27-10 win against the American squad in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Reed...
wcsx.com
Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
theonlycolors.com
Bold Predictions for February for Michigan State Spartans Men’s Basketball
Michigan State has been in an up and down battle since entering Big Ten play. A 14-8 overall record looks a lot weaker with only a 6-5 conference record. It seems that any dream of contending for the regular season conference championship is clearly out of reach (and most likely Purdue’s to own outright). Even so, the Spartans are a squad with the potential to shake things up in the tournaments - both the Big Ten Conference tournament and even more likely in the NCAA Tournament.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Spartans lament ‘miserable’ turnovers in Rutgers loss
NEW YORK – Michigan State outrebounded Rutgers by 10 and held the Scarlet Knights to 37.5 percent shooting and 3-for-16 from 3-point range. That put the Spartans in position to potentially snag a critical conference win. But turnovers and a sputtering offense ultimately cost Michigan State in a 61-55 loss on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Michigan State basketball loses to Rutgers 61-55: Game thread replay
Michigan State Spartans (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-7, 7-4) When: Noon Saturday. Where: Madison Square Garden in New York. TV: Fox. ...
WILX-TV
Spartans Shut Out Notre Dame To Open Homestand
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State scored an important 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. MSU snapped a four-game winless streak against the Irish, and look for a weekend sweep in Saturday’s matinee. Spartan goaltender Dylan St. Cyr – a Notre Dame...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan beats out Michigan State, Penn State, others for commitment from blue-chip athlete
Michigan has its 2023 class signed up, which means it’s time to turn the full attention to the 2024 cycle and the coaching staff doesn’t seem to be wasting any time. On Thursday, the Wolverines landed a commitment from Harper Woods (Mich.) athlete Jacob Oden. Oden, a 6-foot-1,...
Detroit News
Experts say NCAA's allegations against Michigan, Harbaugh could drag on into 2024
While Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff and players are preparing for the start of spring practice later this month, there remains the substantial issue of NCAA allegations against Harbaugh and his football program. There are four alleged Level II violations, including impermissible contact during a COVID recruiting dead...
Here's how Michigan State basketball stacks up in muddled Big Ten standings
EAST LANSING — As far as concession speeches go, Tom Izzo’s proclamation that he doesn’t know “if anybody's going to catch Purdue at all” for the Big Ten title is as easy as looking at the conference standings. It’s the muddled middle behind the Boilermakers that now matters most for Michigan State basketball. ...
Michigan Football Reportedly Makes Interesting Coaching Hire
As the Michigan Wolverines continue to make tweaks to their offensive coaching staff, one new face on the sidelines this year is particularly interesting to some analysts. According to James T. Yoder of Michigan Football Report, the Wolverines are set to hire Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst ...
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
Detroit News
Longtime Metro Detroit labor lawyer Robert Vercruysse dies at 78
Robert Vercruysse, a longtime Metro Detroit labor lawyer and noted negotiator, died Wednesday, Feb. 1. He was 78. "He was a fierce advocate for his clients. He had a wicked cross-examination," said Anne-Marie Welch, Mr. Vercruysse's youngest daughter who has practiced law with her father for the past seven years at the Clark Hill law firm. "He was trusted with the most challenging litigation and negotiations because he was just so good."
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
5th Quarter: CAAC Blue boys return to Friday nights; Pair of unbeatens stay perfect
Our Big Game is out at DeWitt where the Panthers will be trying to avenge a loss from earlier this season.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Merrill free throws secure win
Hannah Glover was money from the free-throw line in the final two minutes, and Merrill cashed in with its fourth win of the season. Merrill avenged an earlier loss to Coleman by knocking off the Comets, 30-25, Thursday in a Mid-State Activities Conference game.
Detroit News
Thursday's preps basketball: Bloomfield Hills remains undefeated in league play
Bloomfield Hills defeated OAA Blue rival Oak Park, 59-19, on Thursday to remain perfect in league play. It was a well-rounded team victory with Breanna Young was just shy of a triple-double with the game-high 17 points, 10 rebounds, and eight steals for Bloomfield Hills. Ashley Forner had a solid night as well with 14 points and four steals while Michele Barnett added 12 points. Maddie Johnson and Ruby Smith both contributed 10 points as well with Ruby Smith adding 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
Detroit News
How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend
Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
Detroit News
Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands
It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
Detroit News
Autopsies delayed for 2 rappers, friend found in Highland Park, State Police say
Highland Park — Cat Fogle said it didn't help being steeled for the dreaded phone call that finally came at about 2:30 p.m. Friday. "The police just told me it was my son for sure," Fogle said. "I was kind of expecting it, but there's no way you can be ready to hear that."
