City funds efforts to get a spaceport in Yuma County
The spaceport itself would be a concrete slab, with aerospace companies bringing their own launching equipment. The post City funds efforts to get a spaceport in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
Vo Medical Center opens with Vietnamese New Year
BRAWLEY — The newly relocated Vo Medical Center in Brawley celebrated its grand opening with an afternoon filled with food, music, and Vietnamese culture Wednesday February 1. 80’s pop music was pumped through the parking lot of what was once a Union Bank. Those in attendance consisted of healthcare workers and physicians, community members of all ages, as well as the Vo family and their closest friends.
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
Border town’s only hospital ‘running out of resources’, on the brink of collapse caring for migrants
Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel shared how the migrant influx has overwhelmed the hospital with over $20 million in unpaid expenses.
Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates
While President Joe Biden said that the COVID-19 national and public emergencies will end in May, Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, released their weekly COVID-19 updates. The post Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates appeared first on KYMA.
California forking out $34 million to clean up New and Tijuana rivers
SAN DIEGO (CN) — The State Water Resources Control Board will spend $34 million for six projects to improve the water quality of the New River and the Tijuana River along the U.S.-Mexico border. The New River starts south of the city of Mexicali, and runs through Calexico on...
Pioneers Museum Hires Archivist
Pioneers’ Museum has hired East Coast transplant Tyler Brinkerhoff as the museum’s first archivist. Brinkerhoff is excited to serve his adopted community in the preservation, documentation, conservation and exhibition of objects and archives from more than a century of Imperial Valley’s history. The new archivist moved to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Keeping Drugs off the Streets
13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora went undercover with the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force to get a better understanding of what it takes to conduct a narcotic investigation The post SPECIAL REPORT: Keeping Drugs off the Streets appeared first on KYMA.
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 339
YUMA -- The Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a vehicle on fire near an apartment, 1 for a grill fire at a restaurant, 1 for a fire set in a park restroom, 1 for a strong chemical smell in a building, 1 for a house fire, and various alarms.
78th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Parade takes place
The latest edition of the Silver Spur Rodeo Parade took place Saturday, February 4 from 9:30am to noon. The post 78th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo Parade takes place appeared first on KYMA.
Two Rivers Renaissance Faire comes to Yuma this weekend
Yuma is getting ready to take you on a journey through the Medieval Era. The post Two Rivers Renaissance Faire comes to Yuma this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Millions of Dollars of Drugs Seized in One Day
The drugs were seized by agents in the San Diego Sector
Man killed after striking tree in rural East County identified
A man who was was killed last week after crashing into a tree in Pine Valley has been identified by authorities.
Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria
A man was shot around the area of East Avenue and Church Street in Calipatria and suffered from gunshot wounds. The post Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria appeared first on KYMA.
Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the body, found in the canal on Monday, as the missing person out of San Luis, Arizona. The post Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
Suspected active shooter caught after shots reported near a Yuma high school
A Yuma, Ariz. high school went into lockdown Monday morning when reports of an active shooter in the vicinity near Gila Ridge High School in Yuma.
Man Found Dead in Crashed Pickup Truck in Pine Valley ID’d
Authorities have publicly identified a 27-year-old Orange County man who was found dead last week in a vehicle that had crashed off a roadway in the rural southeastern reaches of the San Diego area. A passing motorist spotted the wrecked Ford pickup truck Thursday afternoon on an embankment alongside Old...
Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
Double murder suspect turned himself in
On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case. The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
