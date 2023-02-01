ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

thedesertreview.com

Vo Medical Center opens with Vietnamese New Year

BRAWLEY — The newly relocated Vo Medical Center in Brawley celebrated its grand opening with an afternoon filled with food, music, and Vietnamese culture Wednesday February 1. 80’s pop music was pumped through the parking lot of what was once a Union Bank. Those in attendance consisted of healthcare workers and physicians, community members of all ages, as well as the Vo family and their closest friends.
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates

While President Joe Biden said that the COVID-19 national and public emergencies will end in May, Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, released their weekly COVID-19 updates. The post Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
holtvilletribune.com

Pioneers Museum Hires Archivist

Pioneers’ Museum has hired East Coast transplant Tyler Brinkerhoff as the museum’s first archivist. Brinkerhoff is excited to serve his adopted community in the preservation, documentation, conservation and exhibition of objects and archives from more than a century of Imperial Valley’s history. The new archivist moved to...
IMPERIAL, CA
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 339

YUMA -- The Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a vehicle on fire near an apartment, 1 for a grill fire at a restaurant, 1 for a fire set in a park restroom, 1 for a strong chemical smell in a building, 1 for a house fire, and various alarms.
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Double murder suspect turned himself in

On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case.  The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ

Community Policy