Ridgecrest, CA

KGET

Tehachapi police chief retires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger retired effective Thursday, according to a city news release. Acting Lt. Jason Dunham is in charge of the department until a new chief is named. Kroeger had previously announced his retirement in in November 2021, but changed his mind and returned for another year. He has […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
GV Wire

Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million

Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
KERN COUNTY, CA
news-ridgecrest.com

A new magnificent venue now open in Ridgecrest

By LAURA QUEZADA News Review Staff Writer–There’s a new venue in town on South Mahan right near Ridgecrest Boulevard, Grand Manor Occasions. Yes, that beautiful mansion behind the gorgeous stone fence is now a special occasion place for weddings, quinceañeras, concerts, pool parties, karaoke, and whatever you may think of. Owners Brian and Cassi Bidelman are open to helping your visions become memorable realities.
RIDGECREST, CA
bhsblast.org

Interact Club appreciates Ridgecrest’s generosity

On Jan. 28, Interact Club arranged a bake sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in front of the China Lake Blvd. Albertsons to raise money for YouthCare, an organization that supports youth who are facing homelessness. Students spent time baking goods such as heart-shaped sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, peanut butter cookies, blondies, cupcakes, funfetti, chocolate chip cookies and brownies. All the hard work paid off as the club raised $717.41 thanks to the community’s generosity.
RIDGECREST, CA

