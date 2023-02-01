By LAURA QUEZADA News Review Staff Writer–There’s a new venue in town on South Mahan right near Ridgecrest Boulevard, Grand Manor Occasions. Yes, that beautiful mansion behind the gorgeous stone fence is now a special occasion place for weddings, quinceañeras, concerts, pool parties, karaoke, and whatever you may think of. Owners Brian and Cassi Bidelman are open to helping your visions become memorable realities.

