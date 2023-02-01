Read full article on original website
California City Police Department arrests man for ammunition possession
The California City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a man on two active warrants following a probation search on Thurs, Feb 2.
Tehachapi police chief retires
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger retired effective Thursday, according to a city news release. Acting Lt. Jason Dunham is in charge of the department until a new chief is named. Kroeger had previously announced his retirement in in November 2021, but changed his mind and returned for another year. He has […]
GV Wire
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
Upgrades to Lake Isabella Dam are continuing
The dam, originally built in 1953, is undergoing a multi-year, 3-phase upgrade process designed to address issues that put the dam at the top of nation's list of critical infrastructure issues.
news-ridgecrest.com
A new magnificent venue now open in Ridgecrest
By LAURA QUEZADA News Review Staff Writer–There’s a new venue in town on South Mahan right near Ridgecrest Boulevard, Grand Manor Occasions. Yes, that beautiful mansion behind the gorgeous stone fence is now a special occasion place for weddings, quinceañeras, concerts, pool parties, karaoke, and whatever you may think of. Owners Brian and Cassi Bidelman are open to helping your visions become memorable realities.
Bakersfield Californian
Federal judge dismisses $40M lawsuit against Kern DHS by biological family of Cal City brothers
A federal judge dismissed a $40 million lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and others by the California City brothers’ biological family because it lacks a factual basis to prove their allegations against defendants, according to an order filed Monday. Mother Ryan Dean and maternal...
Bakersfield Now
Winter coats, food, and more to be given away at annual Spread the Love event
CALIFORNIA CITY, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Safe Haven Kid's League of California City will host this year's Spread the Love event for families in and around the California City community. Kids' winter coats, dancing to great tunes, food, and a great time await families at the annual Spread the...
New solar farm completed at Edwards Air Force Base
A new solar storage farm at Edwards Air Force Base hopes to change the game of renewable energy as one of the largest clean energy providers in the nation.
bhsblast.org
Interact Club appreciates Ridgecrest’s generosity
On Jan. 28, Interact Club arranged a bake sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in front of the China Lake Blvd. Albertsons to raise money for YouthCare, an organization that supports youth who are facing homelessness. Students spent time baking goods such as heart-shaped sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, peanut butter cookies, blondies, cupcakes, funfetti, chocolate chip cookies and brownies. All the hard work paid off as the club raised $717.41 thanks to the community’s generosity.
