ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Carol Siedzik
3d ago

this article says to contact police if you see a stray but they won't do,a damn thing! what a joke!

Reply(1)
3
Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Warming shelters open ahead of the cold

Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast.
Eyewitness News

State’s ‘severe cold weather protocol’ is in effect

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol officially went into effect on Thursday afternoon. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills were forecasted to grip the state. An arctic front moves into the state by Thursday night and is expected to bring below zero temperatures and wind chills...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Warming centers opened; officials provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air moves into Connecticut on Friday, and officials urged people to extra precautions to stay safe. They said they’re concerned about the homeless population. Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted that dangerously cold temperatures will sweep across the state Friday into Saturday. The state’s severe...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
CONNECTICUT STATE
macaronikid.com

“Beardsley Bart" Makes His Groundhog Day Weather Prediction

Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog shared his weather forecast with a small gathering of his friends early this morning. This year, he did not see his shadow, revealing that Connecticut will enjoy an early spring. “Beardsley...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

As temperatures drop, you may hear loud booms. What are they?

(WTNH) – Have you ever heard a “frost quake” before? Frost quakes, formally known as cryoseism, aren’t uncommon, but the noises they make can be unsettling. If you haven’t heard it before, you may hear one this weekend. As temperatures rapidly fall in Connecticut Friday into Saturday, it could cause frost quakes to happen, which […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions

Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Committee Pops Cork On Sale of Wine in Grocery Stores

Connecticut grocery store operators clashed Thursday with the state’s package store owners during an expected all-day public hearing on legislation that would change a longstanding law preventing the sale of wine at grocery stores. The bill, raised last month by the legislature’s General Law Committee, would permit supermarkets to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things

We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
SOUTHWICK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy