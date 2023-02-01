Read full article on original website
Carol Siedzik
3d ago
this article says to contact police if you see a stray but they won't do,a damn thing! what a joke!
Reply(1)
3
Related
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Warming shelters open ahead of the cold
Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast.
Connecticut group helps those in need on street from frigid temperatures
HARTFORD, Conn. — With Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol being in place until Sunday, shelters and warming centers across the state are open. However, many unhoused people getting to these shelters may not be accessible without transportation. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance is making sure that is not a...
Eyewitness News
State’s ‘severe cold weather protocol’ is in effect
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol officially went into effect on Thursday afternoon. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills were forecasted to grip the state. An arctic front moves into the state by Thursday night and is expected to bring below zero temperatures and wind chills...
Eyewitness News
Warming centers opened; officials provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air moves into Connecticut on Friday, and officials urged people to extra precautions to stay safe. They said they’re concerned about the homeless population. Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted that dangerously cold temperatures will sweep across the state Friday into Saturday. The state’s severe...
Eyewitness News
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
macaronikid.com
“Beardsley Bart" Makes His Groundhog Day Weather Prediction
Who needs Punxsutawney Phil when you have ‘Beardsley Bart?’ Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog shared his weather forecast with a small gathering of his friends early this morning. This year, he did not see his shadow, revealing that Connecticut will enjoy an early spring. “Beardsley...
Warmer Sunday for Connecticut, tracking potential storm for next weekend
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the worst of the cold is over and temperatures will be warming up this week.
As temperatures drop, you may hear loud booms. What are they?
(WTNH) – Have you ever heard a “frost quake” before? Frost quakes, formally known as cryoseism, aren’t uncommon, but the noises they make can be unsettling. If you haven’t heard it before, you may hear one this weekend. As temperatures rapidly fall in Connecticut Friday into Saturday, it could cause frost quakes to happen, which […]
Some outages reported as Connecticut endures deep freeze
Eversource reported about 3,800 residents without power as Connecticut descended into an epically cold, windy night. A wind chill warning remained in effect through late Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to fall to about -40 F.
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Connecticut is filled with small mom-and-pop businesses that are so authentic and charming; they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions
Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
wshu.org
Connecticut and New York will be dangerously cold this weekend. Here’s what you need to know
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and New York Governor Kathy Hochul are urging residents to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees. Lamont and Hochul are urging residents to stay indoors when possible and...
Eyewitness News
Infant from Winsted dies after tree falls on vehicle; mother seriously injured
SOUTHWICK, CT (WFSB) – A baby girl from Winsted is dead after a tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts. Officials said it happened Friday morning on Feeding Hills Road. Heavy winds knocked down a tree and crushed a woman’s vehicle as she was driving, officials said.
Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol will go into effect Thursday due to plummeting temps
With temperatures in Connecticut expected to dip below zero later this week, the state's severe cold weather protocol will be in effect from noon on Thursday, Feb. 2, through noon on Sunday, Feb 5.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Committee Pops Cork On Sale of Wine in Grocery Stores
Connecticut grocery store operators clashed Thursday with the state’s package store owners during an expected all-day public hearing on legislation that would change a longstanding law preventing the sale of wine at grocery stores. The bill, raised last month by the legislature’s General Law Committee, would permit supermarkets to...
Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things
We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized
SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
Comments / 2