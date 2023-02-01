ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?

Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Fired Commanders OC lands new job

Scott Turner was not out of work for long. The Washington Commanders fired Turner as their offensive coordinator after the team’s season ended last month. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Turner is traveling to Las Vegas next week to meet with the Raiders. Turner’s role with the team is expected to be as passing game... The post Fired Commanders OC lands new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Flores spent this past... The post Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list

Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Athlon Sports

NFL Players Not Happy With Potential Rule Change

When two of the highest-profile players on two of the highest-profile NFL teams suffer an injury as a result of the same type of tackle, the league taking notice should be expected.  Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys tailback Tony Pollard both suffered lower leg injuries in the ...
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois

Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade

Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade. The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according... The post Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

NBC officially announces broadcast team for weekly primetime Big Ten matchup

NBC officially announced the broadcasters who will lead its coverage of the Big Ten this fall. Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Noah Eagle (play-by-play) will work the booth while Kathryn Tappen serves as the sideline reporter. Beginning in 2023, NBC will air 1 primetime Big Ten game each week as part...

