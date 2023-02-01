Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series slit at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Marshall, 4-star RB out of Cincinnati, names 3 B1G programs among top 4
Jordan Marshall has narrowed his list to 4 teams, and 3 hail from the Big Ten, as the 4-star running back from Cincinnati (Moeller) is getting set for a summer commitment announcement. Marshall has named a top 4 of Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He will take officials to...
Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Fired Commanders OC lands new job
Scott Turner was not out of work for long. The Washington Commanders fired Turner as their offensive coordinator after the team’s season ended last month. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Turner is traveling to Las Vegas next week to meet with the Raiders. Turner’s role with the team is expected to be as passing game... The post Fired Commanders OC lands new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones Reacts to Sean Payton Hire by Broncos
The Denver head coach was once an assistant for the Cowboys.
Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB
Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
What could Bears trade No. 1 pick for? Here’s a look at past examples
The Chicago Bears are on the clock… but will they still be there on April 27?. Chicago appears “likely” to roll with quarterback Justin Fields, which makes it more plausible that the Bears will entertain offers for the first pick. They could stand pat and draft a defensive player, but a trade down to stockpile more picks makes the most sense.
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Flores spent this past... The post Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Quarterback Sam Hartman Is Trending Following Tommy Rees, Alabama News
Nick Saban pulled out an offseason win Friday when he poached Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to fill the same position on his staff. The fact that Rees, a Notre Dame alum who rebuffed Brian Kelly when he tried to bring Rees with him to LSU a year ago, left the Fighting Irish staff ...
LSU offers 4-star Texas quarterback/safety
Demetrius Brisbon Jr. is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete in the class of 2025. He is from Tyler, Texas, where he plays for Chapel Hill High School. The Chapel Hill Bulldogs finished the 2022 season 12-3 with a loss to Boerne in the 4A D1 state semifinals. Brisbon currently has no...
saturdaytradition.com
Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list
Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
NFL Players Not Happy With Potential Rule Change
When two of the highest-profile players on two of the highest-profile NFL teams suffer an injury as a result of the same type of tackle, the league taking notice should be expected. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys tailback Tony Pollard both suffered lower leg injuries in the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears
For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is still looking to find its post-Brees franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is still under contract, but the 2015...
BREAKING: Tommy Rees Expected to be named Offensive Coordinator at Alabama
Sources have informed Irish Illustrated and 247Sports that current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the same role with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Following multiple conversations with Alabama, including an in-person meeting, Rees is departing South Bend for Tuscaloosa. Notre Dame head coach Marcus...
Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade
Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade. The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according... The post Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
NBC officially announces broadcast team for weekly primetime Big Ten matchup
NBC officially announced the broadcasters who will lead its coverage of the Big Ten this fall. Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Noah Eagle (play-by-play) will work the booth while Kathryn Tappen serves as the sideline reporter. Beginning in 2023, NBC will air 1 primetime Big Ten game each week as part...
Cowboys Fired Coach Mike Nolan Hired by USFL
Mike Nolan. the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2020, has found his next job, succeeding Jeff Fisher in the rebooted USFL.
Aaron Rodgers Announces He Will Not Be Going to the 49ers at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers having some fun with the Pebble Beach crowd.
Comments / 0