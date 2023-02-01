Read full article on original website
New Haven, Bridgeport students make amends following basketball game fight
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The high school boys’ basketball teams from Wilbur Cross of New Haven and Bassick of Bridgeport were back in New Haven on Friday. They were not playing a game, they were there to mend fences. A bad fight at the end of their game last month led to some life […]
UConn Football gets commitments from a handful of Connecticut standouts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the second national signing day started on Wednesday, UConn football had a relatively quiet day, officially announcing just two transfers. But while Jim Mora and his coaching staff's first independently recruited class is relatively small with limited scholarships,...
UConn women's basketball team prepared for deep, talented South Carolina: 'Let's see what happens'
STORRS — It’s been nearly two years since UConn women’s basketball last beat South Carolina. On Sunday, at a sold-out XL Center in Hartford and on national television, the No. 5 Huskies will get the chance to not only end the streak but avenge their 2022 National Championship loss to the No. 1 Gamecocks.
Predicting South Carolina-UConn: Who wins? Does a lack of depth catch up with the Huskies?
Can the Huskies, who have dealt with injury and illness all season, overcome Aliyah Boston and the No. 1 Gamecocks, who have the best depth in the country?
Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
Homicide on Route 7 northbound in Norwalk
NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Troopers in Bridgeport responded to reports of what appeared to be a one car motor vehicle accident. Police say that the incident occurred early morning at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 4. on Route 7 northbound near Exit 2. When they arrived on scene, the...
A fire started in an attic of a home in Tolland
TOLLAND, CT. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Tolland Fire department responded to a call of a fire in an attic. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the incident quickly progressed to a third alarm fire. Foley mentioned that the family was able to get out in time. There are no...
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
VIDEO: Man approaches student in West Hartford
There are some tips to make sure both your family and your heater can make it through this cold weather snap. Police share car safety tips for when dealing with cold temperatures. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ski areas close early due to cold temps. Updated: 7 hours ago. Dr. Anuj...
Connecticut: Wear a Helmet or Donate Your Organs
… There has truly never been a better time to stick a lid on it, folks. In a shocking new bill published under the Connnecticut General Assembly‘s website, riders who do not wear a motorcycle helmet will no longer have autonomy over their organs if they lose their life in an accident.
CCSU Student Witnesses a Person Mocking Islam on Campus
An incident that occurred on the Central Connecticut State University campus Tuesday has many students in the Muslim community feeling unsafe. CCSU student and Muslim Student Association (MSA) member Farah Syeda told The Recorder she came to campus at 12:15 p.m. to pray before her class. Syeda said a man...
Most court records sealed in Manchester stabbing
Most court records have been sealed from public view in the case of Manchester man who is accused of stabbing another man in the eye in May, putting him in critical condition for a time. The sealing of the records probably indicates that the defendant, Earl E. Hairston Jr., 20,...
These Are Among The Very Best Places To Stay In Connecticut
From Long Island Sound to the mountains, and Stonington to Norwalk, Connecticut is a paradise for nature lovers and urban tourists alike. It’s lined with beaches, blanketed with forests, and bedazzled with charming towns and villages – all of them urging you to explore. So, book a stay with your family, or just your favorite traveling companion, and get out and experience everything the Constitution State has to offer. To help, we’ve offered some suggestions that we think are some of the best places to stay in Connecticut.
One person dies in Meriden car crash
One person died in a fatal car crash on Friday evening in the area of 264 Bradley Ave.
Students call for more transparency around school resource officers
On Wednesday, students and racial justice groups called for more rules – and more transparency – around how police operate in schools.
