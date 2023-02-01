ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

UConn Football gets commitments from a handful of Connecticut standouts

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the second national signing day started on Wednesday, UConn football had a relatively quiet day, officially announcing just two transfers. But while Jim Mora and his coaching staff's first independently recruited class is relatively small with limited scholarships,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Vernon college student witnesses spy balloon take down first hand

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A US fighter jet shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina after it was spotted in the region today. Connecticut congressman Joe Courtney released a statement praising how the take down was executed. “President Biden’s order to take down the...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Homicide on Route 7 northbound in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Troopers in Bridgeport responded to reports of what appeared to be a one car motor vehicle accident. Police say that the incident occurred early morning at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 4. on Route 7 northbound near Exit 2. When they arrived on scene, the...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

A fire started in an attic of a home in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Tolland Fire department responded to a call of a fire in an attic. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the incident quickly progressed to a third alarm fire. Foley mentioned that the family was able to get out in time. There are no...
TOLLAND, CT
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Local legend has passed on

A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man approaches student in West Hartford

There are some tips to make sure both your family and your heater can make it through this cold weather snap. Police share car safety tips for when dealing with cold temperatures. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ski areas close early due to cold temps. Updated: 7 hours ago. Dr. Anuj...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
webbikeworld.com

Connecticut: Wear a Helmet or Donate Your Organs

… There has truly never been a better time to stick a lid on it, folks. In a shocking new bill published under the Connnecticut General Assembly‘s website, riders who do not wear a motorcycle helmet will no longer have autonomy over their organs if they lose their life in an accident.
CONNECTICUT STATE
centralrecorder.org

CCSU Student Witnesses a Person Mocking Islam on Campus

An incident that occurred on the Central Connecticut State University campus Tuesday has many students in the Muslim community feeling unsafe. CCSU student and Muslim Student Association (MSA) member Farah Syeda told The Recorder she came to campus at 12:15 p.m. to pray before her class. Syeda said a man...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
OnlyInYourState

These Are Among The Very Best Places To Stay In Connecticut

From Long Island Sound to the mountains, and Stonington to Norwalk, Connecticut is a paradise for nature lovers and urban tourists alike. It’s lined with beaches, blanketed with forests, and bedazzled with charming towns and villages – all of them urging you to explore. So, book a stay with your family, or just your favorite traveling companion, and get out and experience everything the Constitution State has to offer. To help, we’ve offered some suggestions that we think are some of the best places to stay in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE

