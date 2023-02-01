ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coroner's office identifies PG&E worker crushed by vehicle in Platina

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the Pacific Gas and Electric employee who was crushed to death on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jakob Stockton of Redding. According to authorities, Stockton was attempting to change the tire on his vehicle in a remote...
PLATINA, CA
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
RED BLUFF, CA
CWPOs removes several tons of trash from Linden Canyon Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that 6.5 tons of trash has been cleared from Linden Canyon in the past week. Community Work Program Officers removed trash at the west end of Linden Avenue behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that CWPOs are mindful of removing trash from...
REDDING, CA
Trial begins for the 2021 double-shooting in Lakehead

REDDING. Calif. — The 2021 Lakehead shooting that left two people hospitalized and is now being investigated as a hate crime, took to trial Thursday morning. Officials say 21-year-old Silas Matthew Hesselberg of Sacramento is the suspect for the double-shooting at the Salt Creek Boat Ramp in April of 2021. On Thursday, victims of the shootings, as well as the suspect, gathered at the Redding Courthouse to await trial.
REDDING, CA
CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Redding Police investigating report of gun brandishing incident

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is investigating a possible gun-brandishing incident that took place Thursday morning. At approximately 9:23 a.m., dispatchers at the Redding Police Department received a call from a reporting party that three people were walking in the area of Laguna Honda Street and Emerald Lane.
REDDING, CA
UPDATE: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 4, 8 AM:. Redding Fire Department (RFD) confirmed that the fire that occurred last night at the Redding restaurant Lumberjacks was a very minimal damage incident. They say the fire was caused by a griddle that had accumulated excessive grease. RFD stated that the...
REDDING, CA
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
REDDING, CA
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
Shasta Equal Justice Committee Issues Statement

The Shasta Equal Justice Coalition (SEJC) had been recently focused on the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, We commend the Memphis PD for their fast reaction to the killing of Tyre Nichols by firing, arresting and charging the 5 police officers who killed Mr. Nichols. This sets a precedent in providing information and justice fast, and helps build trust between law enforcement and the community.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
REDDING, CA
Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle

REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
REDDING, CA
Anderson Police release interactive map of crime on new website

ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department released an interactive map on its new website. The map includes icons that describe what kind of incident happened:. Red - for violent crimes like assault, sexual offenses, homicide, robbery and more. Yellow - for property crimes and thefts. Blue - for...
ANDERSON, CA

