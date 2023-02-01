Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Coroner's office identifies PG&E worker crushed by vehicle in Platina
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner's Office has identified the Pacific Gas and Electric employee who was crushed to death on Tuesday. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jakob Stockton of Redding. According to authorities, Stockton was attempting to change the tire on his vehicle in a remote...
krcrtv.com
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Anderson after causing thousands of dollars of damage Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that thousands of dollars of damage was caused by a man that was stealing and climbing over fences in the area of the 5000 block of Olive Street on Friday. The man, later identified by the Shasta County Jail as...
actionnewsnow.com
CWPOs removes several tons of trash from Linden Canyon Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that 6.5 tons of trash has been cleared from Linden Canyon in the past week. Community Work Program Officers removed trash at the west end of Linden Avenue behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that CWPOs are mindful of removing trash from...
krcrtv.com
Trial begins for the 2021 double-shooting in Lakehead
REDDING. Calif. — The 2021 Lakehead shooting that left two people hospitalized and is now being investigated as a hate crime, took to trial Thursday morning. Officials say 21-year-old Silas Matthew Hesselberg of Sacramento is the suspect for the double-shooting at the Salt Creek Boat Ramp in April of 2021. On Thursday, victims of the shootings, as well as the suspect, gathered at the Redding Courthouse to await trial.
actionnewsnow.com
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police investigating report of gun brandishing incident
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is investigating a possible gun-brandishing incident that took place Thursday morning. At approximately 9:23 a.m., dispatchers at the Redding Police Department received a call from a reporting party that three people were walking in the area of Laguna Honda Street and Emerald Lane.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 4, 8 AM:. Redding Fire Department (RFD) confirmed that the fire that occurred last night at the Redding restaurant Lumberjacks was a very minimal damage incident. They say the fire was caused by a griddle that had accumulated excessive grease. RFD stated that the...
KTVL
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
krcrtv.com
krcrtv.com
Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
actionnewsnow.com
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies
REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Shasta Equal Justice Committee Issues Statement
The Shasta Equal Justice Coalition (SEJC) had been recently focused on the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, We commend the Memphis PD for their fast reaction to the killing of Tyre Nichols by firing, arresting and charging the 5 police officers who killed Mr. Nichols. This sets a precedent in providing information and justice fast, and helps build trust between law enforcement and the community.
krcrtv.com
Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
actionnewsnow.com
Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle
REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police Department receives grant to purchase single-dose Narcan applicators
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department was awarded grant funds to buy single-dose Narcan applicators for each officer. The funds come from grants the department applied for with the Community Foundation of the North State and the Redding Rancheria. Each uniformed officer will now carry a single dose of...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
A New Day in Tehama County – Supervisors and Sheriff’s Office Show Marked Improvement
And just like that, the pasture is dry again. More rain is on the way – at least that’s what the weatherfolks say – so don’t feel guilty about enjoying the sunshine. If future precipitation could come without the words torrential or flood being used, that would be nice, too. No sense watching it all flow downstream.
krcrtv.com
Anderson Police release interactive map of crime on new website
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department released an interactive map on its new website. The map includes icons that describe what kind of incident happened:. Red - for violent crimes like assault, sexual offenses, homicide, robbery and more. Yellow - for property crimes and thefts. Blue - for...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Nighttime lane closures planned on I-5 in Red Bluff due to construction
Tehama County Public Works is warning drivers along I-5 in Red Bluff about planned lane closures in February. According to public works, work is planned on sections of the Sacramento River Bridge on Interstate 5 in Red Bluff, between Antelope Boulevard and Diamond Avenue, for bridge joint replacement operations. A...
