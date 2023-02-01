Read full article on original website
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland NewsMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
WISN
Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County receives $800K grant to address reckless driving
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This week, the US Department of Transportation announced $800,000 in grant funds toward addressing reckless driving in Milwaukee County. According to the office of County Executive David Crowley, the award is part of seven grants for projects in Wisconsin totaling more than $2 million.
Greater Milwaukee Today
City of Pewaukee mayor supports Milwaukee-Madison Amtrak route
CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A new Amtrak passenger route is being discussed. The potential route intended to expand on Amtrak’s Hiawatha Line from Chicago to Milwaukee could include the cities of Madison, Pewaukee and Watertown. In June of 2022, the three cities expressed interest to the Federal Railroad...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
CBS 58
Dave Portnoy makes stops at pizza restaurants in Racine and Milwaukee
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The king of "one bite pizza reviews" made a few stops in Wisconsin this week to dish out a few reviews. One of those stops was in Racine. Dave Portnoy says he was in town for a business meeting and decided to make the most of his visit.
Republicans float proposal to increase penalties for overdose deaths
Republican lawmakers are exploring ways to increase penalties for drug-related deaths. Under current law, first-degree reckless homicide charges may result in a class B felony, except for deaths caused by fatal overdoses. In a Feb. 1 memo, Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), put forward proposed legislation that would change that.
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
CBS 58
Anger and frustration as Milwaukee community calls for quicker release of MPD body camera video
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday night, community members and activists voiced distrust with the Milwaukee Police Department at the first Fire and Police Commission meeting since videos were made public of the Tyre Nichols beating in Memphis. Among the speakers were two mothers of men killed by Milwaukee officers. Emotions...
CBS 58
15-year-old girl latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee; advocates, mayor speak out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Advocates and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson are speaking out after a 15-year-old girl was shot near 17th and Capitol Thursday night. The group, "Moms Demand Action Wisconsin," held an event Friday morning, Feb. 3 as this week kicked off the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness week.
1-on-1 with Isaiah Taylor, detained by MPD while delivering turkey in 2016
Claims of racial profiling and questionable detainment by Milwaukee police officers caused a judge to rule the civil rights of a state senator's son were violated.
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
WISN
'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee holds meeting discussing ARPA funding
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's got $92 million left in federal funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act. The public's getting a chance to weigh in on where to spend it. One mom in this room has a very personal reason for what she's asking city leaders to consider, and it is something that has plagued many parts of the city, including the 53206 zip code.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gets $4.4M traffic safety grant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is among hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. receiving a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections under funding announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The competitive grants include nearly $590 million...
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan woman embezzled $100K from employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from her former employer, the Sheboygan County Home Builders Association, over the course of more than five years. Prosecutors say Krisi Kaiser, 42, blamed it on a dead man. According to a criminal complaint, Kaiser admitted...
Wisconsin alleged fraudster arrested after string of thefts
Wisconsin law enforcement officials arrested 51-year-old Kimberley Maine for allegedly breaking into vehicles, stealing financial cards and IDS, and using them to take money.
