MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's got $92 million left in federal funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act. The public's getting a chance to weigh in on where to spend it. One mom in this room has a very personal reason for what she's asking city leaders to consider, and it is something that has plagued many parts of the city, including the 53206 zip code.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO