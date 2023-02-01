ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Wisconsin deadliest roads are in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee streets are named among the top nine most deadly in the state in a new analysis. The deadliest is a five-mile stretch of Capitol Drive between Hopkins Street and Mayfair Road. It’s likely no surprise to people who frequent that stretch of roadway. Twenty-three people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County receives $800K grant to address reckless driving

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This week, the US Department of Transportation announced $800,000 in grant funds toward addressing reckless driving in Milwaukee County. According to the office of County Executive David Crowley, the award is part of seven grants for projects in Wisconsin totaling more than $2 million.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

City of Pewaukee mayor supports Milwaukee-Madison Amtrak route

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A new Amtrak passenger route is being discussed. The potential route intended to expand on Amtrak’s Hiawatha Line from Chicago to Milwaukee could include the cities of Madison, Pewaukee and Watertown. In June of 2022, the three cities expressed interest to the Federal Railroad...
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Republicans float proposal to increase penalties for overdose deaths

Republican lawmakers are exploring ways to increase penalties for drug-related deaths. Under current law, first-degree reckless homicide charges may result in a class B felony, except for deaths caused by fatal overdoses. In a Feb. 1 memo, Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), put forward proposed legislation that would change that.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

City of Milwaukee holds meeting discussing ARPA funding

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's got $92 million left in federal funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act. The public's getting a chance to weigh in on where to spend it. One mom in this room has a very personal reason for what she's asking city leaders to consider, and it is something that has plagued many parts of the city, including the 53206 zip code.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gets $4.4M traffic safety grant

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is among hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. receiving a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections under funding announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The competitive grants include nearly $590 million...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan woman embezzled $100K from employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from her former employer, the Sheboygan County Home Builders Association, over the course of more than five years. Prosecutors say Krisi Kaiser, 42, blamed it on a dead man. According to a criminal complaint, Kaiser admitted...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

